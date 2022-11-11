Read full article on original website
WIFR
Unseasonable chill goes nowhere as snow chances increase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an extraordinarily warm start to the month of November, things have taken a major turn for the colder and more wintry. One day after picking up our first measurable snow of the season, Sunday saw another day of unseasonably chilly temperatures, with highs not getting out of the 30s for a second straight day.
MyStateline.com
Snow comes to an end, but more on the horizon
The snow we saw earlier today is coming to an end now across the Stateline. We had some decent snow rates earlier, but things are easing up now. We have a few lingering flurries as of 10PM, but nothing too significant. Below is a timelapse of downtown Rockford. It shows some of the drops in visibility we got earlier Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t enough to cover the roads, but there were some slick spots and some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces.
Christmas Tree Farms and Stands in the Stateline
There’s nothing quite like a real Christmas tree in your living room on Christmas day. If you want a wonderful-smelling tree in your house to give you feelings of Christmas cheer, then check out our list of cut-your-own tree farms and pre-cut stands in the Rockford area. Create a new family tradition by heading to a local tree farm and cutting down your own Christmas tree or stopping by a pre-cut stand!
2022 Holiday Parades in the Stateline Area
Get into the holiday spirit by attending a parade in the Stateline this year! Here’s a list of Rockford area parades happening this holiday season. Most holiday parades are being held as normal. All parades are free to attend!. Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade (Loves Park and Machesney...
WIFR
Big drop in temperatures with possible snow on the way
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today is a much colder day compared to how yesterday was, with a temperature drop of 39 degrees. Our high of today was 49 degrees but after five in the morning, but we reached lower 30s today with dew points in the 20s. Winds are moving...
MyStateline.com
Family, whose babies died in infancy, helps those in similar situations
A local family is using a painful experience to help others with similar stories. Family, whose babies died in infancy, helps those …. A local family is using a painful experience to help others with similar stories. Rockford holds holiday craft show. Crafters from all over the stateline came to...
5 of The Best Places To Go Snow Tubing in Illinois
The white stuff will be here before you know it and if you like a little adventure then you might want to check out snow tubing this winter. Ok, so it's not snowing yet, but you know it's coming. And we may have a few places here in the Tri-States that are great for sledding, but if you're looking for something a little bit more thrilling you might want to try snow tubing. An outdoor spot that takes gravity and water tubes to a whole other level.
WIFR
Red Kettle Campaign rings in the giving season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Salvation Army rings in the holiday season Saturday with the start of the Red Kettle Campaign. With the ongoing aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers from the Salvation Army say donations can help the community deal with inflation, housing and unemployment. “All of us are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side
WIFR
Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle rolled Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Pierpoint Avenue and Auburn Street. Each side of Auburn Street is reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time. First responders arrived just before...
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
WIFR
Edgebrook to celebrate Holiday tree lighting with Christmas carols, festivities
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual lighting of Edgebrook Shopping Center’s Holiday tree is set for Friday, November 18. Festivities will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Edgebrook, 1639 N. Alpine Rd. in Rockford. Await the tree-lighting countdown with holiday carols performed by the Rockford Lutheran and Boylan...
Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night
The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
This Drive-Thru Christmas Display In Illinois Has Over 1 Million Dazzling Lights
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away, but I am chomping at the bit to get the Christmas season started! (Sorry Thanksgiving lovers, I can't help it!) When it comes to the best things in life, here are my top three:. Hearing my children laugh. Puppy breath/snuggles. Christmas lights.
Evansville man dead, passenger injured in crash outside Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — An Evansville man is dead after a crash outside Janesville Sunday morning. Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of US-14 and County Road H at around 11 a.m. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Toyota Highlander was turning westbound onto US-14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla. Officials said the driver...
WIFR
Holiday shoppers can now check their Christmas list off early
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the holiday season upon us, small businesses are showing off their artistic abilities in a unique way. From stained glass wine bottles to homemade vegetable dips and even unique quilts, the Rockford Arts and Crafts fair has something for everyone on your Christmas list. “I’ve...
Cold case: The gruesome Rockford murder of Rosemary Peterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 3000 block of Edelweiss Road was quiet and uneventful during the daylight hours of Dec. 4, 1979. That all changed at 11:30 p.m., when two young girls who lived in a small duplex heard people fighting inside the adjoining apartment. The girls knew the couple next door, a 23-year-old man named […]
Is Warming Up Your Car Really Illegal In Illinois?
Now that we've really moved closer to constantly frigid mornings, you're going to see more cars being warmed up each morning in Rockford area driveways. Every year at this time, you'll probably hear someone weigh in on the topic of letting the car idle in the driveway long enough to get the defroster and the heater working; is it okay to do that, or are you facing some trouble?
