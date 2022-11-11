Read full article on original website
Ceremony Planned to Honor 10th Anniversary of Officer Tom Decker
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - This year marks the 10th anniversary of former Cold Spring Police Officer Tom Decker's death. To honor his memory, a special Commemoration Ceremony is scheduled for later this month. Organizer Chuck Waleztko says the event is about showing support and keeping officer Decker's memory alive.
Foley Library Getting A Facelift
FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library is getting a facelift. New carpeting is being installed this week. Due to the renovations, the Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library will be closed through Friday, November 18th, and tomorrow’s Foley City Council meeting has been moved to the Foley Fire Hall.
Minnesota River Kayakers Shocked By Real Lake Monster Encounter
Minnesota River Kayakers Shocked By Real Lake Monster Encounter. Yikes!. Some Minnesota River Kayakers were shocked when they encountered a big water beast that looked like something out of a Jurassic Park movie. According to the Kansas City Star, Minnesotan Shala Holm and her daughter were out in their kayak...
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash
Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
Benton Co. History: What This Structure Was Used for In Ronneby
RONNEBY (WJON News) -- Today there's nothing left of it but longtime Benton County residents might remember the old Ronneby Kiln. The structure stood along Highway 23 and was built in 1900. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says at that time Ronneby was bigger than Foley. You...
State completes $350 million I-94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater
Interstate-94 west entrance sign in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A $350 million-dollar improvement project on Interstate-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete after three years of construction. The project wrapped this season with work on the six-mile stretch of highway...
Sartell Considering Resolution to Bring Back Food, Beverage Tax
SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will consider a resolution which would give them the option to bring back a food and beverage tax to the voters in the future. City staff says the League of Minnesota Cities recently inform them of a few steps the city can take to have the authority to bring the tax to a future referendum, without having to go back for legislative approval.
Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box. It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937.
The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
Foley in Pictures [GALLERY]
Foley is county seat for Benton County in Central Minnesota which has a population of 2,603. Minnesota highways 23 and 25 intersect in Foley.
The Most Unique Wendy’s Restaurant Is Right Here In Minnesota
Seems all fast food places tend to look pretty much the same, if not identical. If you've seen one McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, etc. you've pretty much seen them all. They like to make things familiar to you when you walk in. Wendy's is really no exception, for the...
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CSB/SJU Announces Diversity Officer
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University has hired its first Senior Diversity Officer. Sandra Mitchell has accepted the position after a nationwide search by the two schools. She was formerly the director of equity and inclusion at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.
Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
lptv.org
Area Firefighters Contain Grass Fire North of Motley
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire north of Motley that burned an estimated 80 acres on Tuesday. Motley Fire Chief Brad Olson tells Lakeland News that the fire started from the hot exhaust of a hunter’s car. The fire was reported around noon, and authorities considered evacuating nearby homes as the fire spread due to dry conditions and winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
Mark Your Calendar for the Sauk Rapids Holiday Celebration & Parade
Winter, holidays, lights and cheer are here! Or at least coming within the next few weeks. One of the fun events of the season is the Sauk Rapids Jingle and Mingle event. This one day event is happening Saturday, December 10th downtown Sauk Rapids. Events will be going on all...
Armed Career Criminal Pleads Guilty to Illegally Having A Gun
ST. PAUL(WJON News) – A Brooklyn Park man has pleaded guilty to having a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on July 27, 2022, 34-year-old Tyrone White was in possession of a Springfield Hellcat 9mm semi-automatic pistol while driving in Brooklyn Center. Officers of the Minneapolis Police...
Souhan: What We Learned from the Vikings Win at Buffalo
The Vikings improved to 8-1 Sunday with an entertaining come from behind 33-30 overtime win at Buffalo against the Bills. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He explains the 7-game win streak has been littered with close entertaining games throughout with Sunday's game probably the most entertaining and most impressive.
