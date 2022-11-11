ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Here's Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight

The Dancing with the Stars finale is just one step away for the remaining pairs. But as the art of dance shows, one step can be much larger and complicated than expected. The semifinals featured the 6 couples performing both a ballroom and Latin dance, in the hopes of surviving yet another double elimination and make it to next week's finals. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Clayton News Daily

Shawn Mendes Lulls Fans to Sleep With New Bedtime Story—Listen Now

The "In My Blood" singer partnered with the Calm App—which contains plenty of guided meditations and sleep stories—to give his fans a good night's sleep. And he's doing it all using his dreamy voice. Mendes will teach readers to reconnect to their minds and emotions as they drift...
Clayton News Daily

JoJo Siwa Breaks Silence on Candace Cameron Bure's 'Traditional Marriage' Comments

One feud may be put to rest, but Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa may be headed into another one. The former Full House star frequently comes under fire for her exclusionary takes, and Siwa isn't holding back over her most recent anti-LGBTQ commentary. The dancer posted a screenshot of...
Clayton News Daily

It's Adele versus Beyoncé again at the Grammys

It seems Grammys 2023 will look a lot like Grammys 2017 with another high-profile matchup between Adele and Beyoncé. The pair are facing off again with their nominations in major categories: record of the year, song of the year and album of the year. This time around Beyoncé has...
Clayton News Daily

Teenage Elephant Loves Going For Swims Behind His Mom's Back | The Dodo Go Wild

Teenage elephant loves going for swims behind his mom's back!. Thanks to @Campbell's Soup for making it possible to tell this story! Go Wild with Campbell's® Veggie Safari Soup, get yours at thedo.do/Campbells3_YT. Special thanks to Somboon, Haven, and Samui Elephant Haven. To follow them and the amazing work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy