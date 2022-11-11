Read full article on original website
Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a time to recognize and honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Veterans Day – then known as Armistice Day to marking in the end of World War I – was first commemorated in Nov. 11, 1919, The Nov. 11 is significant, marking the time when temporary cessation of hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and in honor of the service members that have so bravely served our country, restaurants and businesses nationwide are showing their gratitude with an array of free meals, discounts and other well-deserved perks. Most discounts will require proof of a military ID. For online...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in […]
It's a SMALL token, a small way to say THANK YOU FOR SERVING to so many Veterans in honor of Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11th. So PLEASE spread the word and make sure EVERY Veteran you know, sees this list and takes advantage of the love! Thanks to Offers.com check out some 50+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate - including free meals, food deals, entertainment and travel discounts, retail reductions, and more.
Story at a glance On Veterans Day, a host of restaurants will offer discounts to veterans and active duty service members. Some discounts extend to military spouses. Below is a list of 15 eateries offering deals on Veterans Day this Friday. Friday marks Veterans Day in the United States, the annual recognition of the nation’s…
Here's where you can find deals and free meals this Veterans Day if you're active, non-active or retired military personnel.
These days, with rising costs of everything, we’re all trying to find ways to save some dollars anywhere we can. Each year, a number of establishments offer discounts on or around Veterans Day, and many offer discounts year-round. Even a free cup of coffee means a lot more than...
(WSET) — Dunkin' has a small thank you for veterans. Dunkin’ said they salute those who dedicate themselves to protecting our country. They're honoring the devoted members of the military with a free donut on us for Veterans Day, Dunkin' said. "We are giving all retired and active...
