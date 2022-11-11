ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Joseph Post

Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
SIKESTON, MO
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO CLOSE STATE OFFICES NOVEMBER 25

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-06 closing state offices on Friday, November 25, 2022, the day after the Thanksgiving Day holiday. “The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team members do day in and day out to serve the people of Missouri, and we hope this well-earned day off can be spent enjoying quality time with family and friends,” Governor Parson said. “We know we have the best of the best on our state team, and we count ourselves lucky to get to serve Missourians alongside them. We pray for continued blessings upon our state team members, their families, and all Missourians. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!”
MISSOURI STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Kentucky Governor Signs Executive Orders Allowing Medical Marijuana Possession From Other States And Regulating Delta-8 THC

The governor of Kentucky signed two marijuana-related executive orders on Tuesday: one to allow patients who meet certain criteria to possess up to eight ounces of medical cannabis legally obtained from dispensaries in other states and another to regulate the sale of delta-8 THC products. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said...
KENTUCKY STATE
marijuanamoment.net

KY gov signs medical cannabis order (Newsletter: November 16, 2022)

Congressional marijuana hearing; New poll: Americans back legalization across party lines; AOC & lawmakers press Biden on cannabis. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day. Your support...
KENTUCKY STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Colorado Governor ‘Excited’ About Psychedelics Legalization Vote, Touting ‘Promising’ Medical Benefits Despite Not Endorsing Before Election

The governor of Colorado says he’s “excited” about the state’s historic vote last week to legalize psychedelics and create psilocybin healing centers, calling it a “promising” treatment option for certain mental health conditions. During an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on...
COLORADO STATE
Missourinet

Missouri correctional officers getting settlement checks

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Missouri is sending out settlement checks to thousands of current and former correctional officers. The checks mark the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre- and post-shift security clearance work.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri’s flu cases are on the rise

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s flu cases are on the rise. Information from the Missouri Department of Health shows lab-positive flu cases jumped to more than 1,700 in the latest week’s data, compared to the previous week’s roughly 900 recorded flu cases. Most cases are in eastern and northwest Missouri. The flu is particularly hitting the demographic of babies to those who are 24 years old.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri

Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

Missouri voters say yes to Constitutional Amendment 3

Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
MISSOURI STATE

