Hawley's 'Purposeful' Sunshine Law Violations Draw Maximum Fine
Cole County Judge comes down hard on AG's office under Josh Hawley
Judge rules Missouri AG's office under Josh Hawley violated open records laws
A judge in Missouri has ruled the state attorney general's office under Josh Hawley (R-MO) violated the state's Sunshine Law while he ran for Senate in 2018.
Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
Missouri health department offers free virus tests amid increase in cases
Missouri health officials said Tuesday the state will offer free testing for flu, RSV and the COVID-19 virus through March, citing an increase in cases. The post Missouri health department offers free virus tests amid increase in cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO CLOSE STATE OFFICES NOVEMBER 25
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-06 closing state offices on Friday, November 25, 2022, the day after the Thanksgiving Day holiday. “The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team members do day in and day out to serve the people of Missouri, and we hope this well-earned day off can be spent enjoying quality time with family and friends,” Governor Parson said. “We know we have the best of the best on our state team, and we count ourselves lucky to get to serve Missourians alongside them. We pray for continued blessings upon our state team members, their families, and all Missourians. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!”
missouribusinessalert.com
Federal investigation into child labor violations at meatpacking plants expands into Missouri
The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating the potentially illegal use of children working dangerous jobs at meatpacking and slaughtering facilities in at least three states, and perhaps more. The Department of Labor filed a complaint in federal court in Nebraska last week to stop Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc....
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Signs Executive Orders Allowing Medical Marijuana Possession From Other States And Regulating Delta-8 THC
The governor of Kentucky signed two marijuana-related executive orders on Tuesday: one to allow patients who meet certain criteria to possess up to eight ounces of medical cannabis legally obtained from dispensaries in other states and another to regulate the sale of delta-8 THC products. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said...
marijuanamoment.net
KY gov signs medical cannabis order (Newsletter: November 16, 2022)
Congressional marijuana hearing; New poll: Americans back legalization across party lines; AOC & lawmakers press Biden on cannabis. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day. Your support...
Nearly Half of Missouri Counties are 'Maternity Deserts'
The mostly rural counties have no hospital obstetrics care and no OBGYN doctors
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
marijuanamoment.net
Colorado Governor ‘Excited’ About Psychedelics Legalization Vote, Touting ‘Promising’ Medical Benefits Despite Not Endorsing Before Election
The governor of Colorado says he’s “excited” about the state’s historic vote last week to legalize psychedelics and create psilocybin healing centers, calling it a “promising” treatment option for certain mental health conditions. During an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on...
Missourinet
Missouri correctional officers getting settlement checks
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Missouri is sending out settlement checks to thousands of current and former correctional officers. The checks mark the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre- and post-shift security clearance work.
Missouri Governor Parson has to appoint new attorney general, and treasurer again
Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make.
marijuanamoment.net
MO cannabis regs filed days after legalization approved (Newsletter: November 14, 2022)
Poll: Voters in states rejecting marijuana ballot measures do back legalization; IL psychedelics bill; PA’s legal cannabis chances boosted. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri’s flu cases are on the rise
(Missourinet) – Missouri’s flu cases are on the rise. Information from the Missouri Department of Health shows lab-positive flu cases jumped to more than 1,700 in the latest week’s data, compared to the previous week’s roughly 900 recorded flu cases. Most cases are in eastern and northwest Missouri. The flu is particularly hitting the demographic of babies to those who are 24 years old.
20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri
Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
Missouri man who served two decades for weed possession reacts to legalization
Jeff Mizanskey spent two decades behind bars on a marijuana-related charge. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, KMOX wanted to know how he felt about his time spent behind bars, and his feelings about Amendment 3.
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
Laclede Record
Missouri voters say yes to Constitutional Amendment 3
Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
ktvo.com
93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
