Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Netherlands squad to meet migrant workers at Qatar World Cup
The Netherlands squad will meet migrant workers who helped build the stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar, coach Louis van Gaal said on Friday. The team will meet a group of about 20 migrants on Nov. 17 to talk about their working conditions and to give them the opportunity to join the players in training.
Czechs oust US and join Switzerland in BJK Cup semifinals
The unheralded Czech Republic has upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time time in four years
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: Jeremy Bourson stars as France thrash Australia
Watch Jeremy Bourson's best moments as he scores five tries to help France to an 84-40 win over Australia in the semi-final of the Wheelchair Rugby League Cup.
Post Register
Pepi scores in 1st game after missing US World Cup roster
Ricardo Pepi scored in his first game since being bypassed for the U.S. World Cup roster, putting Groningen ahead in a 3-2 loss to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie. The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, tapped Ragnar Oratmangoen's cross past goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from 6 yards in...
Gio Reyna, USMNT's spy in Germany, is hoping to take the World Cup by storm and one-up his father, US soccer icon Claudio Reyna
Reyna, 20, missed most of last season with injury but is now back playing, just in time for the World Cup in Qatar.
Post Register
Saudi Arabia drops al-Mowallad from WCup over doping test
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar “as a precaution” due to the winger’s failed doping test in February. Al-Mowallad had been included in Renard’s squad for the tournament...
Canada World Cup Preview: Concacaf Conquerors Eye History
When Canada’s men were last in the World Cup 36 years ago, it went horribly wrong, but this new generation has the bright young stars to make some noise.
Post Register
Alker claims Schwab Cup by finishing 3rd behind Harrington
PHOENIX (AP) — Steven Alker played golf around the world on whatever tour would have him. He started at home in New Zealand in 1989, had stints on the PGA Tour, in Europe, Asia, Canada, minor league circuits — anywhere he could keep alive the dream of playing professional golf.
Group A World Cup 2022: What to Expect from Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands
As we make are way toward the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, people are starting to think about who will make it out of the group stage. While it won't be the group of death, Group A will host some interesting matchups after Qatar and Ecuador kick off at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20th. There are a ton of reasons why Qatar 2022 is weird. Whether it be the first time a World Cup has been in the winter, the politics behind how we got there, or the human rights issues that surround Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Iran, among many others.
Sporting News
Iran World Cup squad 2022: The 25 players on Team Melli national roster for Qatar
Iran will be aiming to secure a first-ever knockout stage spot at a World Cup as they make the short trip to Qatar for the 2022 tournament. Carlos Queiroz's side face one of the shortest travels from any of the competing nations, as the World Cup heads to the Middle East for the first time.
Yardbarker
Ansu Fati reveals World Cup dream with Spain at Qatar 2022
Ansu Fati is determined to seize his World Cup chance after being included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the tournament. The Barcelona star has seen the last two years of his career wrecked by injury after bursting onto the first team scene in Catalonia. The 20-year-old has been eased...
NBC Sports
USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar
Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
Yardbarker
Roberto Carlos calls for Southgate to start 24-year-old star and says he would play for Brazil
Brazil legend and World Cup winner Roberto Carlos has been speaking about the England national team and has called for Gareth Southgate to start a player he believes would play for his own country and World Cup favourites, Brazil. That is, of course, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold, whose attacking qualities...
ESPN
Ready to shine: 10 Asian stars who could light up the FIFA World Cup
Hidetoshi Nakata, Ali Daei, Park Ji-Sung -- in the history of the FIFA World Cup, there has been no shortage of Asian players that have shone on football's biggest stage. And with the World Cup once again here, returning to Asian soil for the first time since Japan and South Korea co-hosted the competition in 2002, there are plenty who will be hoping it is their turn in the spotlight.
IEM Brazil event returns in 2023
Intel Extreme Masters action will return to Brazil in 2023. The ESL Pro Tour confirmed next year’s South American tour
CBS Sports
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, group stage, daily start times for games as Ecuador face hosts
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
Wales vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from autumn international as Wales edge to win
Tries from No 8 Taulupe Faletau and scrum-half Tomos Williams took Wales to a 20-13 victory over a below-par Argentina in their autumn international fixture at the Principality Stadium.Wales fell 6-0 behind early on but from that moment looked the likely winners as they showed considerably more control in possession and defensive solidity than in the 55-23 hammering they endured against New Zealand last weekend.Argentina were coming off victory over England but were well below the standard they set in that game, with numerous unforced handling errors and poor kicks before prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored their only try late on.Wales host Georgia next Saturday, while Argentina travel to Murrayfield to play Scotland.Relive all the action from Cardiff with our blog below:
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England's Vicky Molyneux returns for semi-final against New Zealand
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v New Zealand. Venue: York Community Stadium, York Date: Monday,14 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Argentina is the favorite to win this group, so the real narrative is, who comes in second? Mexico and Poland will likely battle for that spot, though Saudi Arabia is no slouch as an opponent. Robert Lewandowski leads a strong Poland side, while El Tri has the potential to go far in the tournament, especially with a rowdy fan base in tow. Meanwhile, the Saudis have confidence heading into Qatar after winning their Asian qualifying group and tying the United States in a September friendly — can they pull off a group stage upset?
BBC
Great Britain out of World Cup after defeat by Serbia
Great Britain lost their sixth World Cup qualifier in a row, 74-68 to Serbia in Newcastle, and have now been eliminated from the tournament. New captain Gabe Olaseni led GB's scoring with 20 points, Luke Nelson had 15 and Patrick Whelan added 10. Despite coming back from a 10-point deficit...
Comments / 0