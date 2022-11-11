ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Netherlands squad to meet migrant workers at Qatar World Cup

The Netherlands squad will meet migrant workers who helped build the stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar, coach Louis van Gaal said on Friday. The team will meet a group of about 20 migrants on Nov. 17 to talk about their working conditions and to give them the opportunity to join the players in training.
Post Register

Pepi scores in 1st game after missing US World Cup roster

Ricardo Pepi scored in his first game since being bypassed for the U.S. World Cup roster, putting Groningen ahead in a 3-2 loss to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie. The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, tapped Ragnar Oratmangoen's cross past goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from 6 yards in...
Post Register

Saudi Arabia drops al-Mowallad from WCup over doping test

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar “as a precaution” due to the winger’s failed doping test in February. Al-Mowallad had been included in Renard’s squad for the tournament...
Post Register

Alker claims Schwab Cup by finishing 3rd behind Harrington

PHOENIX (AP) — Steven Alker played golf around the world on whatever tour would have him. He started at home in New Zealand in 1989, had stints on the PGA Tour, in Europe, Asia, Canada, minor league circuits — anywhere he could keep alive the dream of playing professional golf.
FanBuzz

Group A World Cup 2022: What to Expect from Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands

As we make are way toward the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, people are starting to think about who will make it out of the group stage. While it won't be the group of death, Group A will host some interesting matchups after Qatar and Ecuador kick off at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20th. There are a ton of reasons why Qatar 2022 is weird. Whether it be the first time a World Cup has been in the winter, the politics behind how we got there, or the human rights issues that surround Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Iran, among many others.
Sporting News

Iran World Cup squad 2022: The 25 players on Team Melli national roster for Qatar

Iran will be aiming to secure a first-ever knockout stage spot at a World Cup as they make the short trip to Qatar for the 2022 tournament. Carlos Queiroz's side face one of the shortest travels from any of the competing nations, as the World Cup heads to the Middle East for the first time.
Yardbarker

Ansu Fati reveals World Cup dream with Spain at Qatar 2022

Ansu Fati is determined to seize his World Cup chance after being included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the tournament. The Barcelona star has seen the last two years of his career wrecked by injury after bursting onto the first team scene in Catalonia. The 20-year-old has been eased...
NBC Sports

USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar

Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
ESPN

Ready to shine: 10 Asian stars who could light up the FIFA World Cup

Hidetoshi Nakata, Ali Daei, Park Ji-Sung -- in the history of the FIFA World Cup, there has been no shortage of Asian players that have shone on football's biggest stage. And with the World Cup once again here, returning to Asian soil for the first time since Japan and South Korea co-hosted the competition in 2002, there are plenty who will be hoping it is their turn in the spotlight.
CBS Sports

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, group stage, daily start times for games as Ecuador face hosts

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
The Independent

Wales vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from autumn international as Wales edge to win

Tries from No 8 Taulupe Faletau and scrum-half Tomos Williams took Wales to a 20-13 victory over a below-par Argentina in their autumn international fixture at the Principality Stadium.Wales fell 6-0 behind early on but from that moment looked the likely winners as they showed considerably more control in possession and defensive solidity than in the 55-23 hammering they endured against New Zealand last weekend.Argentina were coming off victory over England but were well below the standard they set in that game, with numerous unforced handling errors and poor kicks before prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored their only try late on.Wales host Georgia next Saturday, while Argentina travel to Murrayfield to play Scotland.Relive all the action from Cardiff with our blog below:
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina is the favorite to win this group, so the real narrative is, who comes in second? Mexico and Poland will likely battle for that spot, though Saudi Arabia is no slouch as an opponent. Robert Lewandowski leads a strong Poland side, while El Tri has the potential to go far in the tournament, especially with a rowdy fan base in tow. Meanwhile, the Saudis have confidence heading into Qatar after winning their Asian qualifying group and tying the United States in a September friendly — can they pull off a group stage upset?
BBC

Great Britain out of World Cup after defeat by Serbia

Great Britain lost their sixth World Cup qualifier in a row, 74-68 to Serbia in Newcastle, and have now been eliminated from the tournament. New captain Gabe Olaseni led GB's scoring with 20 points, Luke Nelson had 15 and Patrick Whelan added 10. Despite coming back from a 10-point deficit...

