ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses

We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree

MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz poses for a selfie with a University of Minnesota Duluth student on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi

Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018.  Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Changing political landscape on the Iron Range

After the election, there are more Republicans headed to the state legislature, representing the Range. One of them is senator-elect Rob Farnsworth, who defeated Ben DeNucci in the District 7 race. That spot was left open after longtime lawmaker Dave Tomassoni retired. “Of course we’re excited, although we are disappointed to lose the majority in the senate. We’re just going to have to work harder then.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation

While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Fairview, Sanford health care systems plan to merge

Nearly a decade after unsuccessfully attempting a merger, South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine. The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Rochester City Council Approves Annual Fee For Sidewalk Repairs

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The cost of repairing and replacing damaged sidewalk panels in Rochester will no longer fall on the individual property owner. The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 last night to move forward with the development of a new Sidewalk Improvement District program. It calls for dividing the city into six districts, with property owners in each district assessed an annual fee to cover the cost of sidewalk repair and replacement projects throughout that district. It's estimated the cost will be around $57 per year, although that could vary depending on the scope of the projects needed to address sidewalk repairs in an individual district.
ROCHESTER, MN
KX News

Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year. The Republican […]
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge

South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota and Minnesota among 40 states to share $391.5M settlement related to Google's location-tracking practices

(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that he and a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location-tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state privacy settlement that attorneys general have ever reached. Minnesota will receive $8,251,975.29 from the settlement.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Free at-home COVID tests available to Minnesotans ahead of Thanksgiving

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests are again able to receive four additional tests per household at order your...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

DNR repeals ban of lead bullets on some state lands

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has temporarily repealed a requirement that hunters use non-toxic, lead-free ammunition in special hunts in state parks, because of an ongoing ammunition shortage. Late last year, the DNR announced it would ban the use of lead bullets at state Scientific and Natural Areas (SNAs)...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI

One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy