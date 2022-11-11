Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota's Tom Emmer chosen as No. 3 House Republican
Following the mid-term elections, Minnesota’s Tom Emmer is set to become the third most ranking member of the U.S House of Representatives. FOX 9’s Theo Keith has the latest.
Why the GOP lost in the suburbs – Minnesota’s largest voting bloc
Minnesota Republicans were confident that their campaign message would reverse recent trends toward the DFL in the vote-rich but swingy suburbs. Gas prices and a fear of crime flowing out of the cities would be enough to overcome concerns that the June overturning of Roe v. Wade in a case known as Dobbs put abortion rights at risk.
Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses
We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
4 Olmsted County Commissioners Honored For Decades of Service
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A public celebration was held today in conjunction with today's meeting of the Olmsted County Board to honor four retiring members of the governmental body. Matt Flynn is the longest-serving member of the County Board, having joined in 1997. Both Jim Bier and Ken Brown...
Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree
MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
KIMT
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz poses for a selfie with a University of Minnesota Duluth student on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat...
Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi
Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018. Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
lakesarearadio.net
Election, Ventura comment re-ignites debate over legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota
(KDLM/MNN) – The debate in Minnesota has re-ignited over legalizing recreational marijuana after the 2022 mid-term election gave Democrats control of the Minnesota legislature in January. The issue was brought to the forefront after former governor Jesse Ventura told listeners of his podcast that Governor Walz said to him...
boreal.org
Changing political landscape on the Iron Range
After the election, there are more Republicans headed to the state legislature, representing the Range. One of them is senator-elect Rob Farnsworth, who defeated Ben DeNucci in the District 7 race. That spot was left open after longtime lawmaker Dave Tomassoni retired. “Of course we’re excited, although we are disappointed to lose the majority in the senate. We’re just going to have to work harder then.”
Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation
While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
mprnews.org
Fairview, Sanford health care systems plan to merge
Nearly a decade after unsuccessfully attempting a merger, South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine. The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be...
Rochester City Council Approves Annual Fee For Sidewalk Repairs
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The cost of repairing and replacing damaged sidewalk panels in Rochester will no longer fall on the individual property owner. The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 last night to move forward with the development of a new Sidewalk Improvement District program. It calls for dividing the city into six districts, with property owners in each district assessed an annual fee to cover the cost of sidewalk repair and replacement projects throughout that district. It's estimated the cost will be around $57 per year, although that could vary depending on the scope of the projects needed to address sidewalk repairs in an individual district.
Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year. The Republican […]
Minnesota Lawmakers Likely to Find State Budget Surplus Has Grown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A monthly update from the state continues to suggest the Democrats now control the Minnesota Legislature could find themselves next year facing a budget surplus significantly larger than the more than $9 billion surplus that was predicted back in March. The latest revenue review...
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota and Minnesota among 40 states to share $391.5M settlement related to Google's location-tracking practices
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that he and a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location-tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state privacy settlement that attorneys general have ever reached. Minnesota will receive $8,251,975.29 from the settlement.
KEYC
Free at-home COVID tests available to Minnesotans ahead of Thanksgiving
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests are again able to receive four additional tests per household at order your...
Minnesota Awarded $8.25 Million in Multistate Google Settlement
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Google has reached a settlement with Minnesota and 39 other states worth nearly $400 million. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Minnesota will receive $8.25 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history. According to court records, starting in at least 2014,...
mprnews.org
DNR repeals ban of lead bullets on some state lands
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has temporarily repealed a requirement that hunters use non-toxic, lead-free ammunition in special hunts in state parks, because of an ongoing ammunition shortage. Late last year, the DNR announced it would ban the use of lead bullets at state Scientific and Natural Areas (SNAs)...
9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI
One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0