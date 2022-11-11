Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Crawford Fires Back At Critics: “I Haven't Seen Anybody Jumping To Fight Terence Crawford”
When is it enough? An open-ended question Terence Crawford often finds himself asking the boxing community. Throughout the entirety of the newly turned 35-year-old’s career, he’s made it look incredibly easy in the squared circle. But despite nabbing world titles in three separate weight divisions, including an undisputed run at 140 pounds, the current welterweight WBO belt holder repeatedly finds himself under immense scrutiny.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez – a key player at super middleweight?
By Stefan Radosavlević: A couple of days ago, WBC announced that the winner of the David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant fight would challenge Canelo Alvarez for super middleweight supremacy. One thing that WBC officials didn’t mention is what happens if Canelo declines the fight. Is he going to be stripped of his titles? Where does Benavidez go from there?
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
Sporting News
What channel is Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji on tonight? How to watch, buy 2022 exhibition boxing fight
Deji, the brother of fellow YouTube star KSI, finally won his first boxing bout in August when he knocked out Fousey in his fourth attempt at a win. With momentum on his side, the YouTuber is ready to face the ultimate challenge in Floyd Mayweather. Deji and Mayweather will fight...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
MMAmania.com
Video: Alex Pereira’s sister proves she’s just as savage as her brother in violent KO clip
Alex Pereira will attempt to capture the UFC middleweight title when he collides with reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Brazilian’s sister and fellow GLORY kickboxing veteran, Aline Pereira, nestled comfortably in the front row cheering him on.
MMAWeekly.com
Video: Nate Diaz slaps someone outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 on Saturday, and it was caught on video. Outside of the arena, Diaz and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis had to separated. Cups were thrown. Middle fingers were flipped, and someone got slapped. Diaz...
Boxing Scene
David Morrell Considers David Benavidez-Caleb Plant '50-50; It's A Hard Fight'
David Morrell Jr. doesn’t have an obvious opponent for his next bout now that David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have announced that they’ll finally fight at some point early in 2023. The unbeaten Cuban southpaw will keep a close eye on Benavidez-Plant, though, because Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
Hatton: My Fighting Days Are Behind Me; Very Little Risk Involved In Barrera Exhibition
Ricky Hatton has made it clear that his exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera on Saturday night won’t lead to a legitimate comeback. The 44-year-old Hatton embraced this Barrera exhibition in large part to motivate himself to make overdue lifestyle changes for a legendary British boxer whose weight wildly fluctuated during his career and after it ended. Though the former junior welterweight and welterweight champion cannot wait to enjoy another fight night atmosphere inside his hometown arena, Hatton has an enormous amount of respect for Barrera and acknowledged that their exhibition won’t resemble a real boxing match.
BoxingNews24.com
Janibek vs. Bentley live results – who wins tonight?
By Mark Eisner: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 9 KOs) defeated challenge Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KOs) by a harder-than-expected 12-round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas. The scores were 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110. Janibek started fast and got the better of Benzel...
BoxingNews24.com
Janibek finishes strong against Bentley, McGirt critiques performance
By Jack Tiernan: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 9 KOs) turned up the heat in the championship rounds to defeat the tough-as-nails challenger Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. With Bentley coming on...
Boxing Scene
Josh Warrington: I've Had One Off Night - People All of a Sudden Forget My Level!
It’s taken a while for Josh Warrington’s demeanor to change. The lovable rogue, the likeable Leeds ticket-seller, the world class featherweight known as one of the sport’s easy-going good guys now has cause to lace his words with malice. An old rival says they have personal business...
BoxingNews24.com
Teddy Atlas on Canelo vs. Bivol 2 rematch: “The golden goose” doesn’t deserve another shot
By Dan Ambrose: Teddy Atlas is concerned that the judges could give Canelo Alvarez ‘The Golden goose” a controversial decision over Dmitry Bivol if the two meet for a rematch next May. Atlas admits that he’s conflicted about whether WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) should...
worldboxingnews.net
Tommy Fury faces tougher ‘WBC champion’ after weigh-in farce
Tommy Fury faces a sterner test on Sunday after a weigh-in contract farce saw a clash with also-ran Paul Bamba fall apart. An unprofessional situation arose where one boxer knew the stipulated weight limit, and the other didn’t. It meant Fury came in seven pounds over. It seems everyone...
Khamzat Chimaev calls out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira: “I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother”
Khamzat Chimaev has called out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira following last night’s event in New York. Pereira (7-1 MMA) squared off with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s fight card at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s middleweight title up for grabs.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
Yardbarker
Ricky Hatton unveils INSANE body transformation ahead of ring return
British boxing legend Ricky Hatton showcased his impressive body transformation ahead of his exhibition fight tonight. Hatton will be returning to the ring to take on Marco Antonio Barrera, having not fought since his defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko back in 2012. The former world champion is one of the greatest...
