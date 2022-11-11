This dish was originally inspired by the candied sweet potato mattang often served for dessert at Korean Chinese restaurants — it’s a piece of soft, white sweet potato dipped in caramel hard-candy coating to order, served on a toothpick. It’s a super sweet, fun and nostalgic treat that we love to get when we go out for Chinese food, and we wanted to honor our memory of it by creating a mattang-inspired dish to serve at Yangban Society, our restaurant in LA’s Arts District. The result isn’t nearly as sweet as its inspiration: Although the potatoes here are drizzled with caramel, the recipe also contains fish sauce, sliced shallots, and other savory ingredients. Fresh herbs, browned butter, cilantro, and lemon juice add additional depth and brightness to the dish, while toasted nuts contribute crunch. Taken as a whole, it’s a nuanced dish that works perfectly as a side on Thanksgiving or any other day.

