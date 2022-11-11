ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eater

Famous Neapolitan L’Antica Pizzeria Debuts Big New Santa Barbara Restaurant

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele’s second Southern California location opened in Santa Barbara on November 9. In 2019, L’Antica made its Hollywood debut as the first U.S. location for the 152-year-old Naples restaurant. The restaurant’s widespread recognition is due in part to its mention in the bestselling memoir Eat Pray Love, and it was forever immortalized in the film adaptation starring Julia Roberts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
iheart.com

Food: Subway Giving Away 10k Free Footlongs For National Sandwich Day

Subway Giving Away 10k Free Footlongs For National Sandwich Day. National Sandwich Day is Thursday, and to celebrate, Subway is giving away 10 thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers that are “sandwiched” in the middle seat of their flight. The idea? Subway wants to make flying...
WMTW

Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist

Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries

When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
OHIO STATE
Clayton News Daily

Shake Shack Unwraps Festive Milkshakes for the Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year...for a festive milkshake!. Shake Shack is launching their seasonal flavors to delight your taste buds just in time for the holidays. “Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the...
Clayton News Daily

Taco Bell, Subway and More Major Chains Facing Lettuce Shortage

Next time you pull up to your favorite fast food chain, your meal might look a little less green. And that’s because many restaurants have been hit with a lettuce shortage, along with shockingly high prices for salad, which is now trickling down to customers. Chains like Taco Bell,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

A Recipe for Roasted, Smashed, and Fried Potatoes That Hits All the High Notes

This dish was originally inspired by the candied sweet potato mattang often served for dessert at Korean Chinese restaurants — it’s a piece of soft, white sweet potato dipped in caramel hard-candy coating to order, served on a toothpick. It’s a super sweet, fun and nostalgic treat that we love to get when we go out for Chinese food, and we wanted to honor our memory of it by creating a mattang-inspired dish to serve at Yangban Society, our restaurant in LA’s Arts District. The result isn’t nearly as sweet as its inspiration: Although the potatoes here are drizzled with caramel, the recipe also contains fish sauce, sliced shallots, and other savory ingredients. Fresh herbs, browned butter, cilantro, and lemon juice add additional depth and brightness to the dish, while toasted nuts contribute crunch. Taken as a whole, it’s a nuanced dish that works perfectly as a side on Thanksgiving or any other day.
OREGON STATE
Eater

An Italian Restaurant From the King Team Is Opening Soon at Rockefeller Center

The next big opening at Rockefeller Center, the 140-seat Jupiter (30 Rockefeller Center at rink level) is on track to debut the week of November 21, according to a spokesperson. The vibey Italian restaurant from the folks behind King, in Soho, will focus on pastas and wines from the regions of Italy. King’s Jess Shadbolt, Annie Shi, and Clare de Boer have pulled in friend and former colleague Gaz Herbert of the River Cafe in London, as executive chef.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns

One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Subway’s next menu upgrade: Pickles

Subway introduced a brand-new pickle today, just in time for National Pickle Day on Monday. The thicker, crisper, juicier pickle is the latest ingredient upgrade from the chain, which has been working on a menu refresh since last year. The dill-flavored pickles were chosen to complement the meats, cheeses, veggies and sauces in Subway’s sandwiches.
Eater

In Oaxaca, Try a Fancy Tasting Menu

This post originally appeared in the November 13, 2022, edition of Eater Travel, a biweekly dispatch from Eater’s staff about navigating places where food is the main attraction. Subscribe now. In my normal, everyday life as a restaurant-going Brooklynite, I have little interest in seeking out a tasting menu,...
hypebeast.com

Eminem Brings Mom's Spaghetti Restaurant Concept to New York

Eminem continues his 20th anniversary celebration of 8 Mile by bringing his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant concept to New York. The Detroit-based concept is setting up shop at the Shopify retail space in New York’s SoHo neighborhood on November 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and November 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees will be greeted by recreations of the 8 Mile set, limited edition and exclusive merchandise and the trademark cardboard carton of spaghetti, with or without the meatballs. Apparel honoring 8 Mile and several vinyl records will be available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

