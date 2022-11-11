Read full article on original website
Eater
Famous Neapolitan L’Antica Pizzeria Debuts Big New Santa Barbara Restaurant
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele’s second Southern California location opened in Santa Barbara on November 9. In 2019, L’Antica made its Hollywood debut as the first U.S. location for the 152-year-old Naples restaurant. The restaurant’s widespread recognition is due in part to its mention in the bestselling memoir Eat Pray Love, and it was forever immortalized in the film adaptation starring Julia Roberts.
Eater
Celebrated French Restaurant Coquine Is Now Serving Dinner at Its Next-Door Market Cafe
Good news for diners looking to get a taste of James Beard-nominated chef Katy Millard’s Mount Tabor restaurant Coquine in a more casual setting: The celebrated French restaurant has expanded its next-door business Coquine Market to include a walk-in-only evening menu. The cafe expands on Coquine’s oyster hour offering,...
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
I tried double cheeseburgers from 11 fast-food chains and the best burger was also the best deal
An Insider reporter thought In-N-Out had the most delicious burger for a great price, while White Castle's sliders were small but flavorful.
iheart.com
Food: Subway Giving Away 10k Free Footlongs For National Sandwich Day
Subway Giving Away 10k Free Footlongs For National Sandwich Day. National Sandwich Day is Thursday, and to celebrate, Subway is giving away 10 thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers that are “sandwiched” in the middle seat of their flight. The idea? Subway wants to make flying...
WMTW
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
Clayton News Daily
Shake Shack Unwraps Festive Milkshakes for the Holidays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...for a festive milkshake!. Shake Shack is launching their seasonal flavors to delight your taste buds just in time for the holidays. “Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the...
Clayton News Daily
Taco Bell, Subway and More Major Chains Facing Lettuce Shortage
Next time you pull up to your favorite fast food chain, your meal might look a little less green. And that’s because many restaurants have been hit with a lettuce shortage, along with shockingly high prices for salad, which is now trickling down to customers. Chains like Taco Bell,...
Eater
A Recipe for Roasted, Smashed, and Fried Potatoes That Hits All the High Notes
This dish was originally inspired by the candied sweet potato mattang often served for dessert at Korean Chinese restaurants — it’s a piece of soft, white sweet potato dipped in caramel hard-candy coating to order, served on a toothpick. It’s a super sweet, fun and nostalgic treat that we love to get when we go out for Chinese food, and we wanted to honor our memory of it by creating a mattang-inspired dish to serve at Yangban Society, our restaurant in LA’s Arts District. The result isn’t nearly as sweet as its inspiration: Although the potatoes here are drizzled with caramel, the recipe also contains fish sauce, sliced shallots, and other savory ingredients. Fresh herbs, browned butter, cilantro, and lemon juice add additional depth and brightness to the dish, while toasted nuts contribute crunch. Taken as a whole, it’s a nuanced dish that works perfectly as a side on Thanksgiving or any other day.
Eater
This Affordable Pasta Pop-Up With a Cult Following in the East Bay Just Landed a Permanent Home
Sfizio, the popular pasta pop-up that’s been moving through Oakland and Oakland since 2020, has finally landed a permanent home: Chef Matt Solimano is set to bring Sfizio to Rockridge, taking over the Noodle Theory space and throwing open the doors in spring 2023. Solimano kicked around the idea...
Eater
An Italian Restaurant From the King Team Is Opening Soon at Rockefeller Center
The next big opening at Rockefeller Center, the 140-seat Jupiter (30 Rockefeller Center at rink level) is on track to debut the week of November 21, according to a spokesperson. The vibey Italian restaurant from the folks behind King, in Soho, will focus on pastas and wines from the regions of Italy. King’s Jess Shadbolt, Annie Shi, and Clare de Boer have pulled in friend and former colleague Gaz Herbert of the River Cafe in London, as executive chef.
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Subway’s next menu upgrade: Pickles
Subway introduced a brand-new pickle today, just in time for National Pickle Day on Monday. The thicker, crisper, juicier pickle is the latest ingredient upgrade from the chain, which has been working on a menu refresh since last year. The dill-flavored pickles were chosen to complement the meats, cheeses, veggies and sauces in Subway’s sandwiches.
Eater
In Oaxaca, Try a Fancy Tasting Menu
This post originally appeared in the November 13, 2022, edition of Eater Travel, a biweekly dispatch from Eater’s staff about navigating places where food is the main attraction. Subscribe now. In my normal, everyday life as a restaurant-going Brooklynite, I have little interest in seeking out a tasting menu,...
hypebeast.com
Eminem Brings Mom's Spaghetti Restaurant Concept to New York
Eminem continues his 20th anniversary celebration of 8 Mile by bringing his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant concept to New York. The Detroit-based concept is setting up shop at the Shopify retail space in New York’s SoHo neighborhood on November 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and November 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees will be greeted by recreations of the 8 Mile set, limited edition and exclusive merchandise and the trademark cardboard carton of spaghetti, with or without the meatballs. Apparel honoring 8 Mile and several vinyl records will be available.
Eater
Sip on Zima and Eat ‘Adult Lunchables’ at This Blockbuster-Themed Pop-Up on Melrose
When passing by Melrose and Formosa Avenue over the last month, Los Angeles residents likely noticed workers building an actual Blockbuster store. It’s not the iconic video store coming back to life; instead, it’s a boozy Blockbuster-themed pop-up commencing on November 19. Produced by the same crew that...
Eater
Six Things to Know About Bludorn’s Anticipated Houston Seafood Restaurant Navy Blue
Navy Blue, the Rice Village seafood restaurant from James Beard Award-nominated chef Aaron Bludorn and his team, is slated to open Friday, November 18. In anticipation of its opening, the restaurant has already released its menu and is accepting reservations as of Friday, November 11. If planning to dine here,...
Eater
Live Music Venue and Bar Venkman’s Is Closing, but Maybe Not for Good
Venkman’s is closing November 28 after seven years at its space on Ralph McGill in the Old Fourth Ward. But it appears the live music venue and bar could return to the property as part of a new development, the AJC reports. However, that return may not happen for at least two years.
