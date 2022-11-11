Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: A closer look at Wisconsin’s election numbers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are one week removed from the 2022 midterm election. While some results nationally are still being tabulated, the numbers in Wisconsin show Democratic Gov. Tony Evers winning a second term and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson winning a third term -- the major races on the ticket splitting for the first time since 1998.
marquettewire.org
Marquette reacts to miderm election results
Around Wisconsin, people lined up Nov. 8 to elect government officials in the 2022 midterm elections. The races were close between new and incumbent candidates in Wisconsin. Incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson won, beating former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes by 1% of the vote. Meanwhile in the gubernatorial race, incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers also won the election by 3.4% against Republican candidate Tim Michels.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin’s $6 billion budget surplus; breaking down state’s US Senate race
Political blowhard, Adam Murphy, joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
shepherdexpress.com
Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy
Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
voiceofalexandria.com
Backlog prompts proposals to change occupational licensing, but not to add resources
Members of the state Legislature's Study Committee on Occupatonal Licenses listen to testimony at a hearing Tuesday. (Wisconsin Examiner photo) State lawmakers are considering a dozen potential bills to overhaul portions of Wisconsin’s occupational licensing process — a response to reports of lengthy delays at the agency responsible for credentialing thousands of professionals from barbers to medical doctors.
cwbradio.com
Big Midterms Turnout in Wisconsin
(Robin Colbert, WRN/WIBA) Turnout was impressive for the midterms in Wisconsin. Nearly 57% of Wisconsin's eligible voters turned out for the midterm election. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says that unofficial numbers show just over 56.7% of eligible voters cast ballots. That's higher than most previous midterms but not quite as...
Northeast Wisconsin political party leaders respond to Trump's 2024 candidacy
NBC 26 spoke with political party offices around Northeast Wisconsin about Donald Trump's candidacy announcement on Tuesday night.
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin's split ticket decision, Paul Ryan calls Trump 'drag on our ticket'
MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker criticized former President Donald Trump and his team for not further investing in Tim Michels' campaign after endorsing Michels in the GOP primary for governor. "I would have liked to have seen in Wisconsin and elsewhere across the country candidates he endorsed,...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Barnes Urges Supporters To Keep Fighting for Change
Lt. Governor who lost US Senate race thanks supporters in speech at Sherman Phoenix. Mandela Barnes ended his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday where it he began it, at the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood surrounded by family and supporters. Despite Barnes’ narrow loss to Republican Senator...
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple
On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature work better over the next two years than they did the previous four?. That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will...
wpr.org
A few small Wisconsin towns are rejecting federal coronavirus relief funding
Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding are being funneled to local governments across Wisconsin as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive federal stimulus package. But a few small Wisconsin communities have turned down the money. Four Wisconsin communities — the town of Wood...
newsfromthestates.com
Voters give thumbs down to private election administration funding
Voters wait in line to vote at Washington High School on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Isiah Holmes) Voters in four Wisconsin counties voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in favor of banning private funds to help election administration. The ballot measures were all advisory, but the sentiment was the same: to reject...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
Fox11online.com
All but 2 Northeast Wisconsin districts meet expectations on state report card
MADISON (WLUK) -- All but two Northeast Wisconsin districts met or exceeded expectations in the latest state report card. The Department of Public Instruction released the report card for the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday. The Two Rivers and Menominee Indian school districts were the only in our area to...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action
AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
Washington Examiner
The Darrell Brooks trial was a circus and disgrace to the justice system
Hopefully, we can all agree to deplore and condemn Darrell Brooks , the madman convicted for killing six people in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year with his car, hitting a total of 68 people after he drove into a Christmas parade. The vile act itself is one thing, but Brooks’s trial...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
How does your child’s school rank? Wisconsin DPI issues school district report cards
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its report cards Tuesday, evaluating how each of the state’s school districts performed last school year. DPI officials said 358 of the 377 public school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations. Additionally, 24 districts moved up one accountability rating. Each district is given a score based on achievement, growth,...
