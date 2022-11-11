ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload

After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday

Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
PADUCAH, KY
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville officials say no one was hurt in a house fire on Blyth Drive. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. We’re following the aftermath of a large fire in Henderson. True Vine Inn is destroyed, and it left traffic backed up in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Rescue Mission asks for Thanksgiving help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Rescue Mission is in need of food items, specifically Jiffy cornbread mix, boxed stuffing, and canned corn for the Gobbler Gathering. Evansville Rescue Mission has increased the food boxes to be given away to 2,000 boxes from 1,500. The Gobbler Gathering will take place at November 22, at the Old National Events Plaza. Officials say all […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals

The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
PADUCAH, KY
KISS 106

Former GEICO Caveman Actor Teaches at the University of Southern Indiana

I guess I had one of those 'Hey Boomer' moments with my son. I was telling him that the actor in the GEICO Caveman commercials, McManus Woodend, is teaching a class here in Evansville. I was pretty excited to share this little tidbit with him, and that he's also going to be a guest at Raptor Con. I was met with a blank stare and not much else. Then I realized that the Caveman commercials date back to 2006, so they are basically fossils.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

14 News announces 2022 Sunrise School Spirit winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit 2022 is in the books, and it’s officially time to announce the winning school. Eight schools stepped up to raise a total of 111,375 pounds of food this season for the Tri-State Food Bank. But only one school was top dog. Congratulations...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A historic building, facing major upgrades. A contractor out of Brownsburg, Indiana hopes to renovate the old Karges Furniture building and turn it into 150 apartments. Kelley Coures says the historic building used to be a staple of Evansville’s grip on the furniture industry. “We were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway

It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas. Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
