Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
vincennespbs.org
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville officials say no one was hurt in a house fire on Blyth Drive. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. We’re following the aftermath of a large fire in Henderson. True Vine Inn is destroyed, and it left traffic backed up in the...
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
Strong Kentucky Winds Uproot a Moving Friendship Between Two Majestic Trees
The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing that stands in the way. Some see nature all ridicule and deformity... and some scarce see nature at all. But to the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself.- William Blake.
What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
Evansville Rescue Mission asks for Thanksgiving help
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Rescue Mission is in need of food items, specifically Jiffy cornbread mix, boxed stuffing, and canned corn for the Gobbler Gathering. Evansville Rescue Mission has increased the food boxes to be given away to 2,000 boxes from 1,500. The Gobbler Gathering will take place at November 22, at the Old National Events Plaza. Officials say all […]
westkentuckystar.com
Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals
The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
Former GEICO Caveman Actor Teaches at the University of Southern Indiana
I guess I had one of those 'Hey Boomer' moments with my son. I was telling him that the actor in the GEICO Caveman commercials, McManus Woodend, is teaching a class here in Evansville. I was pretty excited to share this little tidbit with him, and that he's also going to be a guest at Raptor Con. I was met with a blank stare and not much else. Then I realized that the Caveman commercials date back to 2006, so they are basically fossils.
14news.com
Closures expected downtown Evansville for Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A road closure is being planned for parts of downtown Evansville. Officials say Court Street will be closed from NW 3rd Street to Market Street. Vine Street will also be closed from NW 3rd Street to NW 2nd Street. They say this is all part of...
wevv.com
New Crumbl Cookies location holding grand opening in Owensboro on Friday
A new spot for sweets will hold its grand opening in Owensboro, Kentucky on Friday. An all-new Crumbl Cookies location will be opening at 3250 Haden Rd. The desert store's grand opening will kick off at 8 a.m. Friday, with the store remaining open to customers until midnight. Officials with...
WWE Smackdown Returns to Evansville and Here’s How to Score a Pair of Tickets
We know that folks in Evansville and the Tri-State sure do love the WWE, and I get the feeling that the WWE knows it too. They wouldn't keep coming back to Evansville if that weren't the case. We now know where and when the WWE is coming, and this time fans need to prepare for the SMACKDOWN.
Women’s Shelter in Kentucky Seeking Your Help in Sponsoring Beds
Work continues at My Sister's Keeper, Owensboro's newest emergency shelter for women and children. While that shelter is not yet open to the public, the board and a dedicated group of volunteers are working toward a grand opening date. One piece of that puzzle potentially involves you. Just this week,...
14news.com
14 News announces 2022 Sunrise School Spirit winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit 2022 is in the books, and it’s officially time to announce the winning school. Eight schools stepped up to raise a total of 111,375 pounds of food this season for the Tri-State Food Bank. But only one school was top dog. Congratulations...
14news.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explodes in Princeton, 2 people taken to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Princeton battled a large fire at Clark and Hart Street. There say there was an explosion at a home, which is split up into apartments, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. There is heavy damage and several first responders on scene. Surveillance video from Mike Couts...
14news.com
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A historic building, facing major upgrades. A contractor out of Brownsburg, Indiana hopes to renovate the old Karges Furniture building and turn it into 150 apartments. Kelley Coures says the historic building used to be a staple of Evansville’s grip on the furniture industry. “We were...
Fun Ways to Watch the 2022 Owensboro Daviess County Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town and he'll be here Saturday evening as the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade returns. The parade is set for 4:30pm, Saturday, November 19th and will run along 2nd Street downtown. The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas in the Movies" and all participating floats...
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas. Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center […]
