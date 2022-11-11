Hello, from the new editor here at the Sky-Hi News. I expect this will only be for a little while, so I’ll try to keep this brief. As you can read in Tracy Ross’s editor’s letter, Sky-Hi is looking for a new editor-in-chief that can come and put down roots in Grand County with the goal of staying here for a long while. To help while that search unfolds, I have stepped in with the hope of continuing to produce a good paper, keep the community up-to-date on news and help our awesome reporters, Kyle McCabe and Meg Soyars, do their jobs — while working at both the Sky-Hi and the Summit Daily News, where I will eventually return to full-time duty.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO