Continuing to serve: Summit County veterans use teaching to find purpose in post-active-duty life
To Ali Subasi — an eight-year veteran of the United States Army and Summit County resident — Veterans Day is to honor those who have served and to appreciate how the values he learned during active duty have transferred into his civilian life. “I guess you can say...
From the editor: Good day, but not goodbye, Grand County
Depending on the order in which you read Steven Josephson’s letter and mine, you might already know that I’m leaving my role as editor of the Sky-Hi News. That’s not information I feel good sharing. Ultimately, despite my family’s best laid plans to relocate to Grand County, due to a number of obstacles, we weren’t able to make it happen.
Column: Taking the reins for a little while
Hello, from the new editor here at the Sky-Hi News. I expect this will only be for a little while, so I’ll try to keep this brief. As you can read in Tracy Ross’s editor’s letter, Sky-Hi is looking for a new editor-in-chief that can come and put down roots in Grand County with the goal of staying here for a long while. To help while that search unfolds, I have stepped in with the hope of continuing to produce a good paper, keep the community up-to-date on news and help our awesome reporters, Kyle McCabe and Meg Soyars, do their jobs — while working at both the Sky-Hi and the Summit Daily News, where I will eventually return to full-time duty.
Opinion | Partick Brower: On inflation and health care for the lowly local entrepreneur
I’ve avoided mentioning inflation and health care coverage in Grand County before the election. Those tend to be hot topics in the political realm. But the elections are behind us and inflation and the high cost of health care coverage — particularly insurance — are going to be impacting Grand County entrepreneurs and citizens for the coming year. Not that this is “news,” because those issues have already been affecting our business and living environment.
East Grand School District to get electric buses
In June, the East Grand School District board approved the $193,860 purchase of a new activity bus. During that meeting, then-Superintendent Frank Reeves said one way to make the steep purchase (the district bought a bus for $129,690 in 2021) “more acceptable” would be to get an Environmental Protection Agency rebate for electric buses in the future.
