News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink To Open In Yonkers
A new outdoor ice skating rink in Westchester County is in the works and will open in time for the holiday season. The new 2,000-square-foot rink will be located in Yonkers at the Town Square Lawn by the Cheesecake Factory in the Ridge Hill Shopping Mall at 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., according to Ridge Hill officials.
Peekskill community holds turkey drive for Thanksgiving
Peekskill held a turkey drive this weekend, collecting frozen turkeys and any non-perishable sides for Thanksgiving.
Nassau , November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Baldwin Senior High School football team will have a game with Massapequa High School on November 12, 2022, 17:30:00. 2022 NYSPHSAA Section VIII Conference I Football Semis #2.
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close
Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
Ridge Hill Adds a New Ice Skating Rink in Westchester
It’s time to lace up your skates and glide around because Westchester County is welcoming a new ice skating rink. It’s almost that time of year to throw on your mittens and skate around to classic Christmas tunes. And, if you’ve been searching for a new spot to show off your skating moves, look no further. Yonkers is welcoming the holiday season with its brand-new ice skating rink. Whether you’re twirling around doing spins or holding onto the wall, the new skating rink welcomes skaters of all ages and skills.
Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie
The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?. CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on...
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter to kick off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event
Anyone who adopts can also get a free dinner at the Coral House in Baldwin.
Food Tour of Union Avenue
An epic food tour of Union Avenue in New Rochelle’s West End, led by our own Council Member Martha Lopez and Lohud food writer Jeanne Muchnick. Sure to whet your appetite for some of Westchester’s most authentic and delicious cuisine. I blogged about my own food tour through the neighborhood a few years ago, but Martha and Jeanne seem to have topped me.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
New Tappan Restaurant Cited For 'Fresh, Delicious' Fare, 'Sizable' Portions
Open for only three months, a new Afgan and Mediterranean restaurant in the Hudson Valley is receiving high ratings from foodies and online reviewers. Located in Rockland County, Mazadore Kebab, in the Tappan Plaza in Tappan, is quickly gaining a reputation for its fresh and quality ingredients with plenty of fragrant seasonings.
Mepham tops Long Beach in rainstorm
Second-seeded Mepham and No. 3 Long Beach not only batted each other throughout Friday afternoon’s Nassau Conference II football semifinal at Hofstra, but also Mother Nature. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this drenched in my life,” Mepham head coach Matt Moody said. “At times, I couldn’t see plays...
Thunderbolt 12: Road conditions in New Rochelle
News 12's Veronica Jean Seltzer is in Thunderbolt 12 checks out the road conditions in New Rochelle.
'What sacrifice looks like' - New Hyde Park hosts Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans from World War II to the war on terror were at the event with their families, saying they are grateful for the recognition.
Power restored to Hicksville LIRR station following hours-long outage
Power was back up and running at the Hicksville Long Island Rail Road station Saturday night after a power outage knocked the lights out for much of the day. As of Saturday night, PSG LI and the LIRR said the station was back up and running on full power. The...
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza
There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
Hempstead Turnpike reopens after crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The school has also added extra public safety officers to road level crossings to keep people safe.
