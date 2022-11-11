ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastchester, NY

Daily Voice

New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink To Open In Yonkers

A new outdoor ice skating rink in Westchester County is in the works and will open in time for the holiday season. The new 2,000-square-foot rink will be located in Yonkers at the Town Square Lawn by the Cheesecake Factory in the Ridge Hill Shopping Mall at 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., according to Ridge Hill officials.
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?

Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close

Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
YONKERS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Ridge Hill Adds a New Ice Skating Rink in Westchester

It’s time to lace up your skates and glide around because Westchester County is welcoming a new ice skating rink. It’s almost that time of year to throw on your mittens and skate around to classic Christmas tunes. And, if you’ve been searching for a new spot to show off your skating moves, look no further. Yonkers is welcoming the holiday season with its brand-new ice skating rink. Whether you’re twirling around doing spins or holding onto the wall, the new skating rink welcomes skaters of all ages and skills.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
noambramson.org

Food Tour of Union Avenue

An epic food tour of Union Avenue in New Rochelle’s West End, led by our own Council Member Martha Lopez and Lohud food writer Jeanne Muchnick. Sure to whet your appetite for some of Westchester’s most authentic and delicious cuisine. I blogged about my own food tour through the neighborhood a few years ago, but Martha and Jeanne seem to have topped me.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mepham tops Long Beach in rainstorm

Second-seeded Mepham and No. 3 Long Beach not only batted each other throughout Friday afternoon’s Nassau Conference II football semifinal at Hofstra, but also Mother Nature. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this drenched in my life,” Mepham head coach Matt Moody said. “At times, I couldn’t see plays...
LONG BEACH, NY

