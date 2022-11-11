ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Marlins promote Caroline O'Connor to president

MIAMI — (AP) — Caroline O’Connor didn’t know what her ceiling was when she entered the sports business world, simply because there were so few examples of women who traveled her path. Turns out, she had no limit. The Miami Marlins promoted O’Connor to president of...
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy