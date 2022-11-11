ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Local foster agency to host a tour around Columbia to spread awareness

COLUMBIA- Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association will host its annual Journey Home Bus Tour from 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. In the state of Missouri, there are nearly 14,000 foster children and 1,400 children eligible for adoption. The tour will allow the public to experience...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Virginia Avenue parking garage to close Dec. 24 for repairs

COLUMBIA − The Virginia Avenue Parking Structure (VAPS) on MU's campus will temporarily close starting Dec. 24 for repairs. The Columbia Missourian reported in September that MU was working with three different engineering firms to determine what repairs would be needed. Repairs to the 20-year-old garage are expected to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lane closures on Route B in Boone County beginning Monday

BOONE COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin replacing concrete along Route B Monday. One lane will be closed in the work zone daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23. Work is taking place north of Columbia, between Brown Road Station and the Hallsville city limits.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Children practice reading with therapy dogs at DBRL's Read to Rover

COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) is hosting its Reading to Rover event on Monday starting at 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Children, ages 5 and above, will have the chance to read to certified therapy dogs for roughly 15 minutes at a time. DBRL's youth and community services...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CPS board to discuss substitute teacher pay increase, legislative priorities Monday

The Columbia School Board will vote on a consideration to increase the base substitute teacher pay rate in Columbia Public Schools on Monday evening. Among the several districts it compares itself to, Columbia Public Schools has the lowest substitute teacher base pay rate, starting at $85 per day, according to board documents. For reference, Kansas City, the top-paying district, has a base pay rate of about $170 per day.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Number of women in the workforce still below pre-pandemic levels

COLUMBIA - More than two years since the start of the pandemic, the number of women in the workforce still hasn't bounced back to pre-pandemic levels according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The numbers include people who already have a job and those applying for...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 14

CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler. CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently looking for. The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Schnucks announces closure on Thanksgiving and Christmas

COLUMBIA − Schnucks announced Friday that all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. This gives Schnucks employees an opportunity to celebrate with their families during the holidays. Schnucks shared its holiday hours as follows:. Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Closes at normal time, 10 p.m. Thursday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Endangered silver alert issued for Gasconade County man

OWENSVILLE — The Owensville Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 79-year-old William Lembeck. The advisory was sent out after Lembeck checked himself out of Victorian Place of Owensville at 3:30 p.m. Friday and did not return to the facility, according to the police department. Lembeck was...
OWENSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Two men charged with felonies after Highway M burglary

COOPER COUNTY − Two men have been charged after a burglary in Cooper County. Jordan Dickerson, 26, of Marshfield, and Antonio Benford, 30, of Bernie, are charged with second-degree burglary, stealing-firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, and first-degree property damage. Deputies from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 6000...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge boys soccer outlasts Liberty North in state quarterfinal

Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Liberty North 1-0 in a MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday in Liberty. Cooper Allen scored for the Bruins in a closely contested match. Goalkeepers Brendan Clark and Matt Wheeler combined for the clean sheet. Rock Bridge (12-13) next faces Rockhurst (19-2-2) in the Class 4...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri gets run over by Tennessee's offense, Tigers lose 66-24

KNOXVILLE, TN. - The Missouri Tigers lose 66-24 against Tennessee, ranked #5. A 4 point game in the 3rd quarter and then the Volunteers exploded on offense scoring 38 unanswered to send Missouri to 4-6. "We got it to 28-24, and then you know kind of the wheels fell off..."...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final

Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
HALLSVILLE, MO

