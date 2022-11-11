Read full article on original website
Local foster agency to host a tour around Columbia to spread awareness
COLUMBIA- Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association will host its annual Journey Home Bus Tour from 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. In the state of Missouri, there are nearly 14,000 foster children and 1,400 children eligible for adoption. The tour will allow the public to experience...
Virginia Avenue parking garage to close Dec. 24 for repairs
COLUMBIA − The Virginia Avenue Parking Structure (VAPS) on MU's campus will temporarily close starting Dec. 24 for repairs. The Columbia Missourian reported in September that MU was working with three different engineering firms to determine what repairs would be needed. Repairs to the 20-year-old garage are expected to...
Lane closures on Route B in Boone County beginning Monday
BOONE COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin replacing concrete along Route B Monday. One lane will be closed in the work zone daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23. Work is taking place north of Columbia, between Brown Road Station and the Hallsville city limits.
Children practice reading with therapy dogs at DBRL's Read to Rover
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) is hosting its Reading to Rover event on Monday starting at 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Children, ages 5 and above, will have the chance to read to certified therapy dogs for roughly 15 minutes at a time. DBRL's youth and community services...
CPS board to discuss substitute teacher pay increase, legislative priorities Monday
The Columbia School Board will vote on a consideration to increase the base substitute teacher pay rate in Columbia Public Schools on Monday evening. Among the several districts it compares itself to, Columbia Public Schools has the lowest substitute teacher base pay rate, starting at $85 per day, according to board documents. For reference, Kansas City, the top-paying district, has a base pay rate of about $170 per day.
Apartment complex improves security measures to protect residents against suspected prowler
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is continuing its investigation into a suspected prowler involved in five different burglaries. All of the incidents involved female victims between 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have been reported, according to the police, though they believe his activity may be escalating.
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland travel around the globe at "STEM Travelers."
COLUMBIA - Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland hosted a "STEM Travelers" event at the Armory Sports Center gym in downtown Columbia Saturday. The event featured several activities for girl scouts to participate in while "traveling" around the world. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. In the last...
Number of women in the workforce still below pre-pandemic levels
COLUMBIA - More than two years since the start of the pandemic, the number of women in the workforce still hasn't bounced back to pre-pandemic levels according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The numbers include people who already have a job and those applying for...
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 14
CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler. CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently looking for. The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to...
Schnucks announces closure on Thanksgiving and Christmas
COLUMBIA − Schnucks announced Friday that all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. This gives Schnucks employees an opportunity to celebrate with their families during the holidays. Schnucks shared its holiday hours as follows:. Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Closes at normal time, 10 p.m. Thursday,...
Endangered silver alert issued for Gasconade County man
OWENSVILLE — The Owensville Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 79-year-old William Lembeck. The advisory was sent out after Lembeck checked himself out of Victorian Place of Owensville at 3:30 p.m. Friday and did not return to the facility, according to the police department. Lembeck was...
Two men charged with felonies after Highway M burglary
COOPER COUNTY − Two men have been charged after a burglary in Cooper County. Jordan Dickerson, 26, of Marshfield, and Antonio Benford, 30, of Bernie, are charged with second-degree burglary, stealing-firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, and first-degree property damage. Deputies from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 6000...
Rock Bridge boys soccer outlasts Liberty North in state quarterfinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Liberty North 1-0 in a MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday in Liberty. Cooper Allen scored for the Bruins in a closely contested match. Goalkeepers Brendan Clark and Matt Wheeler combined for the clean sheet. Rock Bridge (12-13) next faces Rockhurst (19-2-2) in the Class 4...
Missouri gets run over by Tennessee's offense, Tigers lose 66-24
KNOXVILLE, TN. - The Missouri Tigers lose 66-24 against Tennessee, ranked #5. A 4 point game in the 3rd quarter and then the Volunteers exploded on offense scoring 38 unanswered to send Missouri to 4-6. "We got it to 28-24, and then you know kind of the wheels fell off..."...
Helias unable to stop Timberland's offense in district final loss
Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final. Helias never did recover from Raines’ score as the...
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge falls short against DeSmet in the district title game 44-21
The Rock Bridge Bruins finished the Class 6 District 2 tournament in second place after falling to the DeSmet Spartans in the championship game by 23 points. Rock Bridge finished the 2022 season with a 9-3 record and a CMAC championship in head coach Matt Perkins' first year leading the program.
Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving takes sixth at Class 2 Championships
Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving finished sixth in the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Friday in St. Peters. The Bruins accumulated 160 points in the meet, while Hickman placed 22nd with 20 points. Rockhurst ran away with the team title, racking up 422 points. Park Hill South (268), Kirkwood...
Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final
Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
Hair makes history as Blair Oaks beats Borgia for district championship
WARDSVILLE — From the opening drive, it was all but over. Top-seeded Blair Oaks dominated third-seeded St. Francis Borgia on both sides of the ball in a 54-14 win in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 final Friday in Wardsville. The Falcons (11-0) advanced to play Lift for Life...
Mizzou Men's Basketball rolls to 3-0 after defeating Lindenwood Handily
COLUMBIA - Missouri Men’s Basketball kept rolling with a win against Lindenwood with an 82-53 victory. The Tigers started out relatively slow on offense, but that changed with Nick Honor. Honor made three 3-pointers in the first half, and picked up 11 total points in the second half. Honors...
