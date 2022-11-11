The championship chase gets into full swing tonight with 14 area teams taking the field for the opening round of the high school football playoffs. Two teams, Iowa and Basile, received first-round byes into the regional round after earning top-four seeds in Division II and Division IV, respectively. The Yellow Jackets are the top seed in non-select Division II after a 9-1 regular season.

