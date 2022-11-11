ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away

Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
Android Police

How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
The Verge

The best smartwatches for Android users

After a long stretch of slim pickings, 2022 has been a huge year for Android smartwatches. The Google Pixel Watch finally launched after what felt like a decade. Samsung released its second-gen Wear OS smartwatches. Meanwhile, Fossil has announced its first native Wear OS 3 watch and begun updating its myriad Gen 6 devices to the new platform.
techaiapp.com

7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance

If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
Android Authority

How to scan a QR code on an iPhone

The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
CNET

Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Android Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Stadia users aren't getting refunds for everything. Welcome to the 458th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. WhatsApp announced a new Communities feature earlier this year. This week, the company announced a global rollout for it. The rollout is slow, so it’ll be a few months before everyone gets it. That said, the process is in motion, and everything is nice and official. Hit the link to learn more.
Apple Insider

Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following an update toAirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update — 5B58 — is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As...
Android Headlines

Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 update in the US

Samsung‘s latest foldables are getting the Android 13 update in the US. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are both picking up the new Android version along with the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software. The stable build is initially only available to users in the beta program, but should soon expand to everyone. A global rollout should also be right around the corner.
The Verge

How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16

With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
Android Authority

Where is the iPhone made? The journey from components to final assembly

It goes without saying that the iPhone is the most widely recognized smartphone in the world. Apple ships nearly a quarter billion units each year and the company commands a market share of nearly 20%. With so many phones flying off shelves year after year, you may be wondering: where is the iPhone made, and how does the latest model reach customers so quickly each generation? Let’s break it down.
Android Authority

OnePlus Nord N300 review: Simple to a fault

It's not easy to live within limits. The OnePlus Nord N300 offers a simple approach to the budget Android market. It rides on decent performance with great battery life and increasingly uncommon creature comforts like expandable storage and a headphone jack. However, limited software support, sub-par design, and an inflexible camera setup cap the N300 as a budget option for T-Mobile customers that only just passes the bar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy