Apple's iOS 16.1 update is bringing some big free upgrades to your iPhone
Some of iOS 16's best new features are coming in iOS 16.1
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
iOS 16.2 adds new Sleep widget for your Lock Screen, Medications widget also coming soon
IOS 16.2 beta 1 launched yesterday to developers with a handful of new features and changes. As it turns out, the update includes a new Lock Screen widget option for Sleep data from the Health app. There’s also a new Medications widget coming soon as well. Sleep. The new...
Samsung adds this popular Pixel feature to Galaxy phones
Samsung's Good Lock app just added a bunch of new features to Samsung's version of Android 13, One UI 5, and one of them will be very familiar to Pixel users.
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
The best smartwatches for Android users
After a long stretch of slim pickings, 2022 has been a huge year for Android smartwatches. The Google Pixel Watch finally launched after what felt like a decade. Samsung released its second-gen Wear OS smartwatches. Meanwhile, Fossil has announced its first native Wear OS 3 watch and begun updating its myriad Gen 6 devices to the new platform.
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance
If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
One UI 5 (Android 13) starts arriving for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
Samsung begins rolling a stable build of One UI 5 to U.S. beta testers of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for Fold 4. This Android 13 update for these foldables introduces users to Samsung's most customizable OS to date.
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Stadia users aren't getting refunds for everything. Welcome to the 458th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. WhatsApp announced a new Communities feature earlier this year. This week, the company announced a global rollout for it. The rollout is slow, so it’ll be a few months before everyone gets it. That said, the process is in motion, and everything is nice and official. Hit the link to learn more.
Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following an update toAirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update — 5B58 — is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As...
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 update in the US
Samsung‘s latest foldables are getting the Android 13 update in the US. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are both picking up the new Android version along with the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software. The stable build is initially only available to users in the beta program, but should soon expand to everyone. A global rollout should also be right around the corner.
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
Where is the iPhone made? The journey from components to final assembly
It goes without saying that the iPhone is the most widely recognized smartphone in the world. Apple ships nearly a quarter billion units each year and the company commands a market share of nearly 20%. With so many phones flying off shelves year after year, you may be wondering: where is the iPhone made, and how does the latest model reach customers so quickly each generation? Let’s break it down.
OnePlus Nord N300 review: Simple to a fault
It's not easy to live within limits. The OnePlus Nord N300 offers a simple approach to the budget Android market. It rides on decent performance with great battery life and increasingly uncommon creature comforts like expandable storage and a headphone jack. However, limited software support, sub-par design, and an inflexible camera setup cap the N300 as a budget option for T-Mobile customers that only just passes the bar.
