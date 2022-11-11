The Utah State Aggies need to win two of their last three games to achieve bowl eligibility as they enter Saturday night's Mountain West contest in Honolulu against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Utah State is 4-5 and enters off a 27-10 home win against New Mexico, while the 2-8 Rainbow Warriors were blown out at Fresno State last week, 55-13. These two teams met in a high-scoring affair last season, with Aggies winning at home, 51-31. Hawaii is 5-4 against the spread, while Utah State is 3-5 ATS in 2022.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO