CBS Sports
Utah State vs. Hawaii prediction, odds, line, spread: College football picks, Week 11 best bets from top model
The Utah State Aggies need to win two of their last three games to achieve bowl eligibility as they enter Saturday night's Mountain West contest in Honolulu against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Utah State is 4-5 and enters off a 27-10 home win against New Mexico, while the 2-8 Rainbow Warriors were blown out at Fresno State last week, 55-13. These two teams met in a high-scoring affair last season, with Aggies winning at home, 51-31. Hawaii is 5-4 against the spread, while Utah State is 3-5 ATS in 2022.
Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps UC Irvine
The Hawaii women's volleyball team moved closer to the Big West Conference title on Saturday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii men’s basketball opens 2022-23 season with the Outrigger Rainbow Classic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball begins their 2022-23 regular season with the Outrigger Rainbow Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center this weekend. Joining the ‘Bows in their opening weekend tournament will be Eastern Washington, Yale and Mississippi Valley State. The latter team...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball hits the road to face UC San Diego, UC Irvine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back on the road this weekend for two Big West Conference matches against UC San Diego and UC Irvine. Hawaii meet the Tritons on Friday followed by a drive to Irvine to face the Anteaters on Saturday. The...
Waipahu, Aiea prevail in first round of HHSAA football championships
The Hawaii state football tournament got underway on Friday with a pair of first round Division I games.
goseawolves.com
Comeback falls short against 'Swords in Honolulu
HONOLULU (Nov. 11) – Senior guard Da'Zhon Wyche scored 29 points to lead a huge second-half comeback, but the Alaska Anchorage men's basketball team fell just shy Friday in an 82-77 loss to Chaminade at The Shark Tank. The Seawolves (2-1) also got 12 points and eight rebounds from...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu ranks No. 2 in best cities for retired veterans
Honolulu is the second best city for retired veterans, according to Navy Federal Credit Union’s 2022 Best Cities After Service report. The credit union has released the report biannually since 2018. The ranking is determined by proximity to a veterans affairs hospital and tax rates. Honolulu had a high...
Made In Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center
The 28th Made In Hawaii Festival has returned here to Ala Moana Center; and I've got to say, it's bigger and better than last year.
Weeklong birthday celebration for King Kalakaua
King David Kalakaua's birthday is coming up and the Iolani Palace is holding a weeklong celebration in honor of him.
KITV.com
Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
Keep it Simple expanding to Kapolei this weekend
Keep it Simple is expanding to Kapolei and will be holding a grand opening for their third store on Saturday Nov. 12.
honolulumagazine.com
The Coolest Spots on O‘ahu for Scenic Holiday and Instagram Shots
The holidays are here, and that means the countdown for getting this year’s holiday photos done has already begun. Eep!. If you find yourself racking your brain every year for cool new backdrops for your photo card or annual Instagram post, not to fret. We’re here to help with a list of fresh locales (your house’s staircase is so last year!), courtesy of some of our favorite professional shutterbugs.
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection
It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
Honolulu Night Market returning to Our Kaka‘ako
Whether this will be your first time stopping by or you have been waiting for this night market to come back, organizers said you won't want to miss out.
Koko Crater Stables: Gunfight At The Not-So-OK Corral
Death threats. Bullying on social media. Allegations of elitism, animal cruelty and improper conflicts of interest. The ferocious four-year tug of war over a publicly owned horse stable in Hawaii Kai is coming to a close. Given to the city by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, it is Oahu’s last remaining...
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker injured after falling on Lulumahu Falls trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters airlifted a woman in her 20s who was knocked unconscious after falling near Lulumahu Falls on Friday afternoon. Rescue crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a caller reported that the woman fell approximately 3 feet near the...
3 Hawai’i medical centers win national recognition
Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center received recognition from The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program.
