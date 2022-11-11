Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
VW Golf R Hurricane Tuned By Apprentices Has Custom Livery, Wide Fenders, And 519 Hp
The VW Golf R, one of the most capable hot hatches in its segment, served as the perfect base for apprentices from the Volkswagen Group Retail Germany (VGRD), who added a series of visual and mechanical modifications turning it into a hyper hatch. The one-off project called “Hurricane” features a striking exterior, a matching interior, and 519 hp from the extensively modified 2.0 TSI engine.
Top Speed
Unlike Mercedes, BMW Will Keep Affordable Sportscars While Going Electric
BMW's compact cars have always been among the models with the highest fun factor due to their pronounced driving dynamics and low weight. This is true not only in comparison with most of the Bavarian brand's competitors, but also within its own model range. The M2 and its predecessor, the 1 Series M Coupe, have proven that BMW is capable of building very sporty compact models. But as Mercedes suggests it will increasingly withdraw from the compact segment in the future, BMW appears committed to the cause.
Manhart Gives The BMW M3 Touring Wagon A 641-HP Upgrade
Manhart has a great affinity for BMW products and has announced the arrival of the MH3 650 Touring - a tuned version of the M3 wagon, a vehicle not coming to the United States. Already a rapid form of family transport, the German tuner has promised even more muscle - 641 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.
bikeexif.com
Speed Read: The biggest hits (and misses) from EICMA 2022
If you’d like a snapshot of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the motorcycle industry, this year’s EICMA trade show is it. It’s clear that budgets have shrunk over the past two years, and it’s even clearer that major OEMs have found more cost-effective ways to release motorcycles to the public, than to splash out on floor space at a trade show.
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron Debut As The e-tron's Replacement
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
insideevs.com
Quadratec Debuts Custom Two-Door Jeep Wrangler 'JTe' At SEMA
Quadratec, one of the world's leading Jeep aftermarket accessories specialists, has revealed a very unique build at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Dubbed the 'JTe', this one-off Wrangler aims to celebrate Quadratec's 30+ years of business. Using a Wrangler 4Xe Rubicon as a base, Quadratec worked with Jeep...
Top Speed
A Deep Dive Into The GR Corolla Rally Concept SEMA Build And Why It Matters
Like every year, the 2022 SEMA show gatherd the most epic builds of the car world. The vast selection of custom builds is joined by carmakers and their unique take on their own popular models. Toyota is no exception and given that the Japanese brand’s Gazoo Racing division has been on a roll recently, they have decided to introduce a fully-fledged rally car, based on the GR Corolla. It is a thing of beauty, but more importantly, it is all about functionality and performance on any terrain.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Digital Nomad Is Pure Van Life: SEMA 2022
Custom Ford builds are always a treat, and there were plenty on the floor at SEMA 2022 as aftermarket parts suppliers and tuners showed off what they could make. While The Blue Oval itself didn’t have a first hand presence at the show, it made a point to highlight several exemplary machines, including a custom 2022 Mustang Mach-E GT by Tucci Hot Rods and a few examples of the Ford F-150 Lightning. A custom Ford Transit van was also present at the show, dubbed the Digital Nomad and built by John Pangilinan.
Top Speed
Audi S8 And Porsche Panamera Turbo Race For Performance Sedan Supremacy
The Audi S8 is a go-to luxury sedan if you are a business executive who is also a car enthusiast. Few cars out there amalgamate performance and luxury as efficiently as the S8 thanks to a big 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 under the hood. In the Porsche realm, 911 models aren't the only shine in acceleration and handling. For example, the Panamera is an excellent option for people who think Porsches are not meant to be daily driven. It is fast, agile, and much more practical than its two-door siblings. So what happens when both of them are put to the test? Renowned YouTube channel, Carwow, has done it, and the results are pretty surprising.
Carscoops
Singer’s Porsche 911 Kent Commission Is Overflowing With Suave
This is the Kent commission, the latest custom project from Singer Vehicle Design and it shows that no matter how many cars Singer builds, we’ll never get sick of looking at them. The exterior of Singer’s Kent commission is painted in Graphite Gray that has been beautifully contrasted with...
Comments / 0