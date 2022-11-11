The Audi S8 is a go-to luxury sedan if you are a business executive who is also a car enthusiast. Few cars out there amalgamate performance and luxury as efficiently as the S8 thanks to a big 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 under the hood. In the Porsche realm, 911 models aren't the only shine in acceleration and handling. For example, the Panamera is an excellent option for people who think Porsches are not meant to be daily driven. It is fast, agile, and much more practical than its two-door siblings. So what happens when both of them are put to the test? Renowned YouTube channel, Carwow, has done it, and the results are pretty surprising.

2 DAYS AGO