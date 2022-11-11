ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Awaits on BFF Trip at Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos

Did you say Girls' Getaway? We were recently invited to Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos to experience Beaches Friends Forever Girls Getaway, and we are excited to share with you the highlights of our time there!. Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos hosted our publishers for the purposes of this review....
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today

A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
Las Vegas Strip Casino, Beloved Attraction Near Final Days

The Las Vegas Strip often has some very long goodbyes. When it comes to a show or a restaurant sometimes the end happens quickly. You might see something disappear overnight in a contract or rent dispute. It's also fairly common to know about a closing a little bit in advance so the property owner can wring one last bit of nostalgia out of selling "last chance" tickets.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
