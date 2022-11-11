Read full article on original website
My party of 8 spent $1,500 a night on a deluxe 2-bedroom villa at Disney World, and it was a great option for a large group
My group of eight stayed in a two-bedroom villa at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort. Disney's deluxe villas are perfect for larger parties who want to stay together on the property. It was awesome to have a full kitchen to save money on food, and the resort amenities were great.
Paradise Awaits on BFF Trip at Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos
Did you say Girls' Getaway? We were recently invited to Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos to experience Beaches Friends Forever Girls Getaway, and we are excited to share with you the highlights of our time there!. Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos hosted our publishers for the purposes of this review....
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today
A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht
An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki
Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
A Santa Fe jeweler covered her 1-bedroom house in foam so it would blend right in with the limestone cliffs it sits on. It's on the market for $899,000.
"I have not sold anything this unique before," one of the listing agents told Insider. "There is no other like it at all that I know of."
Las Vegas Strip Casino, Beloved Attraction Near Final Days
The Las Vegas Strip often has some very long goodbyes. When it comes to a show or a restaurant sometimes the end happens quickly. You might see something disappear overnight in a contract or rent dispute. It's also fairly common to know about a closing a little bit in advance so the property owner can wring one last bit of nostalgia out of selling "last chance" tickets.
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are 10 big mistakes I always see guests make.
Many travelers forget to adjust their clocks to new time zones, notify their bank that they're traveling abroad, and check the boat's event schedule.
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes’ Wife Stuns in Gorgeous New Mountainside Pics
While enjoying the beautiful snowy weather, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes’ wife shares some snapshots of her latest mountain adventure. “Baby, it’s cold outside,” Luke Grimes’ wife declared. She is seen standing in front of beautiful mountain views with snow around her. Meanwhile, Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes...
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, and a 200,000-square-foot casino. So...
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
A Couple Tried To Trick A Passenger With A Seat Swap On A Flight & It Backfired So Fast
An airline passenger's story about getting tricked into a seat swap with a couple will reignite your trust in karma, because everyone ends up getting exactly what they deserve. A guy on Reddit recently shared a story about the time he agreed to switch seats so a couple could sit...
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Business Class Passenger Booted Off Plane After Warning Cabin Crew Not To Look At Her For Nine Hours
Air rage is at an all-time high, and this latest incident is no exception. Daniele De Matos, a software company concierge had plans to fly from Sydney, Australia to Honolulu, Hawaii for work, however, a series of moody moments led to her getting kicked off the Hawaiian Airlines flight. According...
Why the new Royal Caribbean ship, Icon of the Seas, is blowing everyone's minds
The cruise ship is raising the bar on family vacations at sea.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Go Unnoticed During Dinner Date At California Restaurant: 'No One Approached Them'
Just a regular couple? The other night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly went unnoticed while dining at an Ojai, Calif., restaurant — which just so happened to be named The Dutchess!. According to an insider, the duo were "incredibly pleasant" and "really polite to the staff" throughout their...
Heartbroken couple must DEMOLISH their £2million clifftop holiday home because it is set to fall into the sea
With breathtaking views over the North Sea, handsome Red House should be worth in the region of £2million. But the fierce rate of coastal erosion in parts of Suffolk means it is now not only worthless but dangerous. Demolition of the 1920s property in the village of Thorpeness began...
