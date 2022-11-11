Read full article on original website
Member of Crew on New Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Movie Dies in Crash
A new movie starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown suffered a tragic loss when a crew member died on the Netflix movie. The film is titled The Electric State and stars Pratt, Brown, and Stanley Tucci. It’s being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, known for their work on Marvel movies. The accident that killed the crew member reportedly happened off the movie set in Georgia. Additionally, the incident took place “after working hours.”
netflixjunkie.com
“Gotta Keep on watching” – Henry Cavill Shares How He And His Girlfriend Natalie Got Hooked On To Netflix’s ‘Arcane’
Henry Cavill is hooked up! Well, not only to his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso but also to many other activities that the actor finds immensely interesting. And it seems like not just the meaningful matters of life but the British actor tends to find joy even in the trivial things such as binge-watching his favorite shows and spending time with his girlfriend or his beloved pet, Cal.
ComicBook
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
Gears Of War Netflix adaptation already perfectly cast by series creator
This feels too good to be true. Netflix has announced that they’re teaming up with The Coalition on a Gears Of War film - and that’s not all. To celebrate the franchise’s 16th anniversary, the duo are also co-creating a Gears Of War adult animated series, with “the potential for more series to follow”. If you’re a seasoned fan of the franchise, you’ll know that we’ve been fed promises of a film adaptation for 15 years so the fact that this is finally happening is huge.
IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Features Keanu Reeves Taking the Fight to the High Table
A new John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer (you can watch it here) has been released and it shows Keanu Reeves taking out countless enemies in a spectacular way only he can on his way to defeat the High Table once and for all. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released...
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
'Doesn't Get Lower Than That!' Britney Spears SLAMS Ex-Assistant For Claiming Singer Passed Out $100 Bills In Documentary
Britney Spears blasted her former assistant for appearing in documentaries about the pop star's life and 13-year conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Circus singer vented her frustrations about an ex-staffer while taking to Twitter on Wednesday, referencing a story told in Framing Britney Spears by Felicia Culotta. Article continues below...
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released
With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
How Rich Was Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Upon His Death at Age 66?
Voice actor Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Batman on the long-running '90s Warner Bros. cartoon series "Batman: The Animated Series," died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at the age of 66. His net...
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Is Now Filming, And It's Bringing Back A Familiar Face From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina has kicked off principal photography, and it’s been revealed that a familiar face from the Keanu Reeves movies will be taking part in it.
'I was a bit starstruck!' Martin Freeman reveals awkward first meeting with his idol Michael Caine when he accidentally introduced himself with the WRONG name
Martin Freeman has revealed his very awkward first meeting with his idol Michael Caine. The Sherlock actor, 51, has told how he was 'a bit starstruck' when he introduced himself to the Miss Congeniality star, 89, and even used the wrong name. Speaking on The Jonathan Ross show on Saturday...
netflixjunkie.com
“He put himself in that position” Millie Bobby Brown Comments on How She Feels About Her Best Friend Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Haircut
Can you believe it has been over six years since Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix? Ever since the first season of the fantasy show graced our screens, it has been a massive hit. But, boy, has it transformed by the time season 4 rolled in! From the scale to the stars, everything about the show has grown bigger and better. However, there are two things that have not changed at all; Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s friendship and Will’s haircut.
Millie Bobby Brown thinks her 'Stranger Things' costar Finn Wolfhard is a bad kisser, and says he hasn't gotten better over the years
Millie Bobby Brown said during a lie-detector test that she was speaking from her personal experience kissing Finn Wolfhard on "Stranger Things."
New Stranger Things game lets you play as Vecna and murder everyone
Yesterday (6 November) was Stranger Things Day - the anniversary of the date that everyone’s favourite bowl cut-rocking lad Will Byers went missing and dragged into the Upside Down in the events of the show’s first season. In celebration of the day (which sounds a bit weird given...
netflixjunkie.com
“Ohhhhh, This Isn’t a Hobby” – When Ryan Reynolds’ Kids Realized That Aunt Taylor Swift Was Just as Famous as Their Dad
Working in the industry over the years, Ryan Reynolds has already collected too many famous friends from Jake Gyllenhaal to High Jackman. In fact, the actor and his wife Blake Lively also count Taylor Swift as part of their inner circle as well. Taytay has been tight with the couple...
Terrifying new Netflix documentary on America's worst ever serial killer has dropped today
A terrifying new Netflix documentary on America’s worst ever serial killer has dropped on the streaming site today, ready for you to indulge your morbid fascination this weekend. Watch the trailer here:. Capturing the Killer Nurse is a documentary film about precisely what it says on the tin, detailing...
GAMINGbible
