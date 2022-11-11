ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Member of Crew on New Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Movie Dies in Crash

A new movie starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown suffered a tragic loss when a crew member died on the Netflix movie. The film is titled The Electric State and stars Pratt, Brown, and Stanley Tucci. It’s being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, known for their work on Marvel movies. The accident that killed the crew member reportedly happened off the movie set in Georgia. Additionally, the incident took place “after working hours.”
“Gotta Keep on watching” – Henry Cavill Shares How He And His Girlfriend Natalie Got Hooked On To Netflix’s ‘Arcane’

Henry Cavill is hooked up! Well, not only to his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso but also to many other activities that the actor finds immensely interesting. And it seems like not just the meaningful matters of life but the British actor tends to find joy even in the trivial things such as binge-watching his favorite shows and spending time with his girlfriend or his beloved pet, Cal.
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role

Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
Gears Of War Netflix adaptation already perfectly cast by series creator

This feels too good to be true. Netflix has announced that they’re teaming up with The Coalition on a Gears Of War film - and that’s not all. To celebrate the franchise’s 16th anniversary, the duo are also co-creating a Gears Of War adult animated series, with “the potential for more series to follow”. If you’re a seasoned fan of the franchise, you’ll know that we’ve been fed promises of a film adaptation for 15 years so the fact that this is finally happening is huge.
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
'Doesn't Get Lower Than That!' Britney Spears SLAMS Ex-Assistant For Claiming Singer Passed Out $100 Bills In Documentary

Britney Spears blasted her former assistant for appearing in documentaries about the pop star's life and 13-year conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Circus singer vented her frustrations about an ex-staffer while taking to Twitter on Wednesday, referencing a story told in Framing Britney Spears by Felicia Culotta. Article continues below...
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released

With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season

I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
“He put himself in that position” Millie Bobby Brown Comments on How She Feels About Her Best Friend Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Haircut

Can you believe it has been over six years since Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix? Ever since the first season of the fantasy show graced our screens, it has been a massive hit. But, boy, has it transformed by the time season 4 rolled in! From the scale to the stars, everything about the show has grown bigger and better. However, there are two things that have not changed at all; Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s friendship and Will’s haircut.
New Stranger Things game lets you play as Vecna and murder everyone

Yesterday (6 November) was Stranger Things Day - the anniversary of the date that everyone’s favourite bowl cut-rocking lad Will Byers went missing and dragged into the Upside Down in the events of the show’s first season. In celebration of the day (which sounds a bit weird given...
