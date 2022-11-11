ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boxrox.com

The Most Effective Arm Workout (100 REPS IN TOTAL)

Check out the most effective arm workout, with a total of 100 reps, designed by Jeff Cavaliere. Jeff Cavaliere was the head physical therapist of the New York Mets for 3 years and is now a YouTube sensation. He delivers clear information without noise on his ATHLEAN-X YouTube channel. Most...
Ditch Your Gel Mani for ‘Dazzle Dry,’ a Better-for-Nails Polish That Dries in 5 Minutes and Won’t Chip for a Full Week

A few months ago, I got the chance to spend a few days at Canyon Ranch spa in Lennox, Massachusetts. I got fabulous facials and amazing massages, but the service that stood out the most was the pedicure. It was hands down the best pedicure I've ever had. My super smart and kind technician introduced me to Dazzle Dry, a line of nail polish designed to dry fast, last long, and keep your nails healthy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Relax Deep Into These Stretches To Relieve Sciatic Nerve Pain

Hold it right there! Yes you, hold it. Now hold it even longer. This isn’t a stick up—it’s the guiding principle behind a 13-minute stretch series meant to relieve sciatica or sciatic nerve pain. "Sciatica is an umbrella term that refers to a shooting pain that goes...
This Is How You Can Gua Sha Your Scalp for More Energy, Better Sleep, and Healthier Hair Growth

Gua sha, an ancient Chinese beauty practice dating back to the Paleolithic Era, has found a place in American beauty and wellness routines in the last few years. The practice has skyrocketed on TikTok and has garnered quite the celebrity following. But while you'll usually spot folks rubbing the feel-good stones across their cheekbones, jaw lines, and forehead—or even their shoulder blades to help improve your posture—scalp gua sha offers its own host of benefits that earn it a worthy spot in your self-care lineup.
boxrox.com

Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?

When it comes to light weights vs heavy weights, which is best for building muscle?. Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X weighs in with his thoughts. Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?. “The question of whether to use heavy weights or light weights to...
How a Dermatologist Would Soothe Dry, Flaky Skin on the Face and Body for Less Than $10

The key to managing dry, flaky skin is using products that will nourish, moisturize, and strengthen it—and finding options that work doesn't have to cost that much. According to Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida, you can do it for under $10. "I believe in affordable skin care—you don't have to spend a ton of money if you don't want to," she says. Amazing news, indeed.
FLORIDA STATE
