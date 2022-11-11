Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cohaitungchi.com
25+ Festive Things to Do in New York in December
Are you looking for the most festive things to do in New York in December? Whether it’s your first time visiting or an annual pilgrimage, this city never ceases to amaze. Even the most seasoned pros will always look for new things to do in NYC for the holidays and return to visit their favorite spots again and again.
pix11.com
Man fatally shot outside Chelsea art gallery
A 42-year-old man died and two other people were injured in the shooting in Chelsea, police said. A 42-year-old man died and two other people were injured in the shooting in Chelsea, police said. Pix Panel recaps key New York election races. PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette's Ben...
A Brooklyn Rental Loft Shows How to Get a High-End Looking Home With Thrifted Finds
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My husband and I live in a two-bedroom Williamsburg loft. Designing this home has been a labor of love! I’m an interior designer (@intayriors), so it’s a true passion of mine. When we moved in 1.5 years ago, it was basically a huge white box with insanely high ceilings. By slowly decorating with mostly vintage pieces, it’s really become our own. I enjoy building character with objects I find at the great vintage stores in Brooklyn (Dobbin St. Coop, Home Union, Feng Sway to name a few). We love hosting people for dinner on the dining table that my dad built. Though dinner mostly consists of takeout since the kitchen is on the smaller side, but it does the job! I am very passionate about lighting. The giant windows provide good natural light during the day, but at night I try to keep things cozy and moody with accent lighting all over the apartment.
Tasting Table
Best Thai Restaurants In New York City
New York City is one of the most important culinary hubs in the entire United States. In addition to its endless array of celebrity-driven hotspots and Michelin-starred restaurants, New York City is also home to nearly every kind of global cuisine in existence. Though its famed Chinatown and Chinese takeout is pretty iconic, Thai food has also grown immensely in popularity. From savory noodle dishes to heartwarming soups, Thai food is generally seen as very flavorful, comforting, and delicious.
Three shot, one fatally, outside Manhattan event space near Chelsea’s High Line park
Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an event space a half-block from High Line park in Chelsea, police said Sunday. The victims included an off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island who survived being shot in the leg, law enforcement sources said. Shots rang out on W. 25th St. near 10th Ave. about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed Rasithamar Grant, 42, to Bellevue ...
therealdeal.com
For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing
Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
A 300-Square-Foot East Village Rental Feels Larger Than It Is
Location: East Village — New York City, New York. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I grew up in the city and spent much of my time hanging in the East Village. A constantly involving area, but in unique ways the vibe remains the same.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Where Most Car Accidents Happen in NYC
Why do people come to New York City? People come for a myriad of reasons. They come to see Broadway plays, the Statue of Liberty, or any tourist sites NYC is touted for. Some travel by train, and others fly in. Still, others take matters into their own hands, or should we say, take the wheel in their own hands and drive in, either in their own vehicle or a rental. Add to these the New Yorkers themselves who commute to their place of work every day, and the congestion on the streets can be mind-boggling.
From executive assistant to senior manager, here are 27 job openings in NYC that pay over $100K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to make six figures, there are plenty of organizations hiring in New York City — with jobs in administration, health care, finance, research, communications and more. Job seekers in New York City can search for careers with their salary expectations,...
This NYC Rental Apartment’s Gorgeous Reversible Upgrades Include Peel & Stick Paper and More
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Katelyn Sailor, husband Kyle, and French Bulldog, Lou. Location: New York City, New York. Size: 1,100 square feet. Type of Home: Apartment.
The Unexpected Way I Made Friends with My Neighbors — And How Their Apartment Became My Inspiration for Queer Joy
While living in New York City, I’ve learned that it’s uncommon to introduce yourself to your neighbors. But as I spotted the wine bottles that my neighbors left out for recycling, I thought that this could turn into a potential friendship. Not knowing how to go about this, and admittedly tipsy at the time, I slipped a note under their door, “Dear 3A, we would like to be your friends. Love, 3B”.
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Apartment Therapy
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1