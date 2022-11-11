Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
OBX Holiday Market Guide: Shop local this Christmas season!
What better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than shopping for gifts that friends and family will love? Luckily there are plenty of local holiday markets up and down the OBX coast that will make Christmas shopping a breeze. Shop small and shop local this season!. Please...
outerbanksvoice.com
WinterLights Locals Night on November 27
Tickets are limited, therefore, reserve your tickets online early. The doors open at 6:00 PM and guests must reserve tickets online, and in addition to the food or dry goods donations, residents are required to show proof of Dare County, Currituck County or Ocracoke Island residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Pre-opening donation collection begins at 5:00 PM. Recommended items for the food drive include canned vegetables, fruits, meats, soups and beans; tomato and pasta products; cereals; toilet paper and paper towels. There are no rain checks with these free tickets. For parking and additional details visit elizabethangardens.org.
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Jeep Charities donates $35K to Dare Special Olympics
OBX Jeep Charities—a recently formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides various resources, programs and activities that are designed to enhance the lives of Dare County citizens—has raised and donated $35,000 to the Dare County Special Olympics. A check for the funds that were raised from the 2022 OBX...
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Coastal Federation asks community to recycle oyster shells; Volunteers sought
The North Carolina Coastal Federation is asking for the community’s help to give oysters a second chance by recycling oyster shells. The Federation is seeking volunteers to help collect oyster shells from the shell drop-off location at the Town Park located in Duck and participating restaurants to deliver to collection sites in Dare County.
outerbanksvoice.com
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, November 10
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean, and septic tanks causing issues
RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing. Millions...
obxtoday.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Barrier Island Bagels
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on November 3rd for Barrier Island Bagels, 4716 N. Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chairman and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owners Kalley and Rob Largent for their new...
'Progression takes change': 'The Lost Colony' makes casting changes, brings in Native Americans
For 85 years, the story of the Lost Colony of Roanoke Island has taken the stage in front of thousands of people, but for first time that story is being told differently and through the eyes of Native American ancestors.
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck 4-H on the National Stage
November 5, 2022 was a banner day for Currituck County 4-H’ers Cayden Lowe, Kilynn Brinkley, Chloe Fredrick and Emma Solley. From North Carolina to Kentucky these stellar young women earned honors for their performance in 4-H competitions. The NC Shooting Sports National Team tryouts tournament was held In Ellerbe,...
NC girl fighting for her life after being hit by SUV at Outer Banks
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Funds being raised to help Currituck County 11-year-old struck by vehicle
On Saturday, November 5 just before 10 p.m., 11-year-old Hayley Harris was struck by a vehicle traveling north on US-158 near Powells Point. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Currituck County Middle School student sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was transported to CHKD Health and Surgery Center in Newport News, Va.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Benjamin Andrew P from Willis Amos J/014822046—Lot 9 Sec 4 Kinnakeet Shores/$930,000/Improved Residential. Joyce Caton V from Southwood Management Inc/019938000—Lot 50 Sec N Col Harbour/$445,950/Improved Residential. Grant Ryan G from Grana Mary/019304000—Lot 100 Sec F Col Harbour/$417,500/Improved Residential. Duck. Gonzales David from Johnson Joseph Graham/010203017—Lot 17 Osprey...
islandfreepress.org
Tornado Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory in effect on Friday
Nicole has weakened to a Tropical Depression as the center of circulation moves northeastward through Georgia, however, impacts from the storm’s remnants are still expected on Friday, per an update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. The main threat will be the possibility of a few tornadoes...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk votes down building height change request
The Monday evening Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting was both earlier than normal and was a brief 38 minutes. Starting at 5 p.m. to allow officials time to prepare the meeting room for Tuesday’s election, the evening’s agenda opened with an OBX Jeep Charities $3,500 donation to Ocean Rescue and $500 to the Fire and Police departments. In an unrelated presentation, Theresa Osborne with the Dowdy and Osborne certified public accounting firm gave an independent auditors report that during the past year Kitty Hawk had increased its net position by $566,783 and is in good financial standing.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Felony blotter for unincorporated Dare released
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released the felony blotter for October 2022 in unincorporated Dare County. The blotter does not include arrests announced by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force. Three incidents were reported in Colington, two on Roanoke Island, two in Manns Harbor and two on Hatteras...
Comments / 0