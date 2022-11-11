Read full article on original website
‘Emancipation’ Director Says Movie Is “Bigger” Than Oscars Slapgate and Calls Will Smith “Nice”
The director of Will Smith’s latest star vehicle, Emancipation, has said that the movie is “bigger” than the Oscars controversy that preceded it, which saw Smith slapping award presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made an unfavorable joke about his wife. Directed by Antoine Fuqua of the Training Day and The Equalizer trilogies, Emancipation is inspired by the real-life story of escaped slave Gordon, and follows Peter (Smith) as he journeys North from a Louisiana plantation to join the Union Army. The forthcoming drama is set to hit theaters on December 2, followed by its streaming release on Apple TV+. While speaking...
Daredevil: Born Again could be Disney's first R-rated Marvel series
Daredevil: Born Again is "likely" to be Disney's first R-rated Marvel show, pleasing those who want to see an amplification of the original grittier, gnarlier themes of the Netflix series. In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Charlie Cox plays a very different Daredevil to the one we're used to. "Where's his...
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth 'first look' as Geralt is making fans feel sad
Unless you've been living under a rock at the bottom of the Indian Ocean for the last several weeks, you'll no doubt have heard that Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher. His replacement? A gentleman by the name of Liam Hemsworth. Netflix confirmed earlier this month that The Witcher season...
‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 Recap: Where We Left Jen, Judy, and Ben Ahead of Season 3
It’s been more than two years since Dead to Me Season 2 dropped on Netflix, and at long last the series is back for a third and final season. All 10 episodes of Dead to Me Season 3 will hit Netflix on November, 17, 2022. But before you devour them, be sure to read our Season 2 finale recap to remember where we left Jen, Judy, and the rest of Dead to Me‘s chaotic crew. Netflix first introduced Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and James Marsden, in May 2019. The series follows grieving widow and mother Jen Harding (Applegate), whose...
Rick And Morty could go on forever, says co-creator
Rick And Morty is a hugely popular show. Currently in its sixth season, the series has raked in billions of dollars and regularly charts as the most-popular adult animated show. That being said, it isn’t afraid to push the boat out, touching on some controversial topics. In fact, the latest season has been criticised by fans for featuring too much incest.
Avatar 4 and 5 facing cancellation, James Cameron warns
I can’t quite wrap my head around the trajectory of Avatar. It’s the highest grossing film of all-time and yet, I don’t particularly know any die-hard Avatar fans. When you consider that it outperformed cultural juggernauts like Marvel and Star Wars, it's strange that Avatar has failed to have a lasting impact outside of box office figures.
Constantine director wants to make the sequel R-rated
The next Constantine movie will be R-rated as long as director Francis Lawrence has his way, and that news is going to be music to the ears of fans who have waited for adaptations to lean into the darkness and violence of the original Hellblazer comic book. Constantine's returned to...
New Witcher trailer immediately bombed with comments asking for Henry Cavill back
In case you’d forgotten about it amongst all the recent Witcher drama, a brand new Witcher TV series is releasing next month. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel, set over 1000 years before the main Netflix show, and according to the streaming giant, follows the tale of “seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power”.
Dave Bautista leads campaign to play Marcus in Netflix Gears Of War show
Dave Bautista is super duper keen to play Marcus Fenix in the recently revealed Gears of War Netflix show - I mean, he'll probably petition to appear in the new film and the upcoming animated series too because this is his white whale. Earlier this week, Netflix dropped the news...
Another Star Wars movie has been cancelled
An upcoming Star Wars film, from director J. D. Dillard, has been quietly cancelled. It's a shame, as it always is with these sorts of things, but we now know that Dillard probably aimed to take inspiration from the extremely influential 1994 game Star Wars: TIE Fighter. You might have...
