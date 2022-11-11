ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Ledger Independent

Ohio River Way to hold Summit Nov. 15 in Lawrenceburg

The Ohio River Way is teaming up with the Ohio River Sanitation Commission to co-host the second annual Ohio River Way Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg, Ind. The summit presents a unique opportunity for communities along the Ohio River from Portsmouth, Ohio to...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple loses everything in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Boone County man found safe, Golden-D Alert canceled

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Boone County man who was reported missing Friday evening was found safely, according to Boone County deputies. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Victim identified in deadly river crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews were fighting a large brush fire Tuesday night in the Lucasville area of Scioto County, according to our crew at the scene. Neighbors tell WSAZ the fire broke out around 6 p.m. There was thick smoke in the air as cars drove by Duck...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Man arrested in connection with 2015 College Hill murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Police made an arrest Thursday in the 2015 murder of a College Hill man. On September 29, 2015, police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments on Cedar Avenue. Police said he had been robbed. Robert Madden, who lives at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Security cameras led Lexington police to arrest of man accused of escaping from officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A search for a wanted man started Thursday morning and ended with a suspect in custody many hours later on a busy downtown Street. Lexington Police were looking for Christian Pierce. Originally, he was wanted for questioning for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing at the Bryan Station Road Kroger, leading officers on a chase around town, until he was last spotted on West Short Street.
LEXINGTON, KY

