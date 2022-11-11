Read full article on original website
Ledger Independent
Ohio River Way to hold Summit Nov. 15 in Lawrenceburg
The Ohio River Way is teaming up with the Ohio River Sanitation Commission to co-host the second annual Ohio River Way Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg, Ind. The summit presents a unique opportunity for communities along the Ohio River from Portsmouth, Ohio to...
New Brent Spence Bridge Plans Give Cincinnati Nearly 10 More Acres of Land
The newly freed up space, approximately 9.5 acres, will be between 3rd Street and 6th Street in Downtown.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
Tragic end to incident involving SWAT Team response in Georgetown
The Brown County SWAT Team was called to a home on West Third Street in Georgetown in response to a man with a gun who had locked himself in a
WKYT 27
Lexington couple loses everything in fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
WCPO
'One of the biggest forest fires I've been on': Adams County brush fire burns more than 120 acres
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Adams County are hoping for some rain to get one of their largest brush fires in nearly 40 years under control. More than 120 acres have burned so far close to Route 52 near the Ohio River. Crews have been working on containing...
Fox 19
Boone County man found safe, Golden-D Alert canceled
BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Boone County man who was reported missing Friday evening was found safely, according to Boone County deputies. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY,...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly river crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
Cincinnati Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Issue 11, Eliminating Mayor's Pocket Veto
The new rule somewhat limits the mayor's power, but it was current mayor Aftab Pureval who proposed the change.
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews were fighting a large brush fire Tuesday night in the Lucasville area of Scioto County, according to our crew at the scene. Neighbors tell WSAZ the fire broke out around 6 p.m. There was thick smoke in the air as cars drove by Duck...
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Soaking rain ushers in chance for accumulating snow
CINCINNATI — Get ready for weather whiplash this weekend! So long perfect 70 degree weather. It's almost time to break out the thick winter coats. Big changes start early Friday morning with rain arriving for the morning rush. The steadier, heavier rain will be focused from the metro and east.
WKRC
Man arrested in connection with 2015 College Hill murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Police made an arrest Thursday in the 2015 murder of a College Hill man. On September 29, 2015, police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments on Cedar Avenue. Police said he had been robbed. Robert Madden, who lives at the...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
dayton247now.com
'I ain't caving and I ain't crumbling': Wagner wiretaps played in Pike County trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – Prosecutors Wednesday finally played most of the wiretap recordings made in the summer of 2018 in the final stages of the investigation into the Wagner family for their alleged roles in the Pike County massacre. Those recordings included conversations from the phones of all four...
3 teens arrested, found with an AR-15, AK-47 and shotgun in Goshen Twp.
The teens were arrested after they allegedly fired shots at vehicles near a neighborhood in Goshen Township.
Fox 19
NKY woman permanently banned from UK, not allowed re-enroll after racist tirade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A University of Kentucky student from Fort Mitchell, who is accused of assaulting a fellow student at UK while using racial slurs, has been permanently banned from UK’s campus and will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student, UK President Eli Capilouto wrote in an update on Wednesday.
Fox 19
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 2019 Beechwood High School grad is at the center of a viral social media video that allegedly shows her assaulting a fellow University of Kentucky student while calling her racial slurs. Sophia Rosing, 22, of Fort Mitchell, is a current student at UK, according to...
WKYT 27
Security cameras led Lexington police to arrest of man accused of escaping from officers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A search for a wanted man started Thursday morning and ended with a suspect in custody many hours later on a busy downtown Street. Lexington Police were looking for Christian Pierce. Originally, he was wanted for questioning for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing at the Bryan Station Road Kroger, leading officers on a chase around town, until he was last spotted on West Short Street.
