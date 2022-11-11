ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Photos: Hurricane Nicole pummels Florida coastline

By Dylan Stableford,Yahoo News Photo Staff, Yahoo News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBJZI_0j7VjcHo00

A rare November hurricane caused widespread damage in Florida on Thursday, causing numerous homes to collapse into the ocean and forcing evacuations of dozens of hotels and high-rise condominiums.

Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 storm, was . But it still pummeled a large swath of Florida's Atlantic coast with powerful waves and extensive beach erosion.

Officials declared 24 hotels and condos in Daytona Beach Shores and New Smyrna Beach structurally unsafe, forcing their evacuations.

“Structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented,” Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said at a press conference late Thursday. “We’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

More than 300,000 power outages were reported.

At least were blamed on Nicole. A man and a woman were fatally electrocuted by a downed power line, . Two other people were killed in a car crash on the turnpike near Orlando earlier Thursday.

In Cocoa, Fla., a 68-year-old man died as waves battered his yacht against a dock, police said. Paramedics tried to perform CPR on him as the boat broke away from its moorings and began to float away but could not resuscitate him.

Hurricanes are growing stronger due to climate change, as warmer air holds more moisture and warmer oceans provide more energy for high-speed winds.

Nicole was the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida since 1985 and only the third since record-keeping began in 1853.

It came weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, killing more than 130 people, destroying thousands of homes and cutting a wide path of destruction across the peninsula.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Florida man accused of committing fraud while pretending to be Irish

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of taking out thousands of dollars in loans and participating in business deals, all while pretending to be an Irish immigrant. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced in a news release that it had arrested a man who had been calling himself Declan Quinn and committing fraud under the name.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Body found in cave in California may be diver who vanished in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A body was found in a cave in Southern California earlier this month and officials think it may be a diver who vanished in 2020. According to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of recreational divers notified SBCSO about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. SBCSO’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team worked to conduct a recovery operation in the area and sought assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Enforcement Unit, and the National Park Service.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WDBO

Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday

PHOENIX — (AP) — Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track after a judge refused to postpone the lethal injection, rejecting a bid to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from two 1980s killings that led to the inmate's death sentence. Lawyers for...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Google settles location-tracking suit involving 40 states for $392M

WASHINGTON — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday that 40 states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google, addressing allegations that the tech giant misled users about the mechanics of location-tracking services. According to The New York Times, the states sued Google for continuing to collect the...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDBO

Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs

The Associated Press called the Arizona governor's race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Dominican drug lord pleads guilty in US federal court

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court, authorities said Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused...
WDBO

Republican Juan Ciscomani wins Arizona U.S. House seat

PHOENIX — (AP) — Democrats lost a second U.S. House seat in Arizona on Monday after a former aide to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey won a seat in the state's southeast that is being vacated by retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. Republican Juan Ciscomani beat Democrat Kirsten Engel in...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock's first runoff in 2021 was a titanic nine-week clash to control the Senate that included three weeks of early in-person voting and lots of mail ballots. Warnock's victory against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler - and Democrat Jon Ossoff's tilt against...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state's two-term attorney general, scored a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit...
CHEYENNE, WY
WDBO

Kentucky Supreme Court weighs future of abortion access

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — A week after Kentucky voters rejected an anti-abortion ballot measure, the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed the constitutionality of a statewide ban approved by lawmakers in a case that seems destined to become a defining moment for abortion rights in the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy