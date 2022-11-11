ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 281 official weigh-in highlights, photo gallery from New York

By Ken Hathaway, Mike Bohn
 2 days ago
NEW YORK – The UFC 281 fight card now is official following Friday’s weigh-in session, at which 26 of 28 athletes scheduled to compete successfully hit their marks on the scale.

Saturday’s event, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York is headlined by a pair of championship fights. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+,

Champion Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) and Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) will meet for the middleweight title in the main event. Champ Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) puts her women’s strawweight belt on the line against former titleholder Zhang Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in the co-headliner.

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above and a photo gallery below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 281.

