Conor McGregor UFC title fight? 'Absolutely never again,' Justin Gaethje says

Justin Gaethje thinks Conor McGregor’s championship days are over.

Former UFC dual-champion McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) has lost three of his past four and is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier and broke his leg in his most recent setback at UFC 264 in July 2021.

A perennial contender throughout his UFC career, former interim champion Gaethje (23-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) has yet to collide with McGregor. But Gaethje doesn’t ever see it happening – or McGregor returning at all.

“I mean, I lost, so there’s a much greater chance that that will happen,” Gaethje told ESPN. “He only fights people coming off losses, and here we are. I don’t think it’s going to happen at all. I think there’s about a 0 percent chance. Why would he fight (again)? I don’t think he fights.”

McGregor is the sport’s most lucrative draw and has had multiple champions express interest in fighting him. But while Gaethje can see him compete in superfights, he doubts “The Notorious'” name ever will be linked to a championship bout again.

“I mean a fight for purely, strictly entertainment value, possibly,” Gaethje said. “But as far as coming back and being a competitive athlete, trying to fight for a title, absolutely never again. … He might fight (Jorge) Masvidal. (Nate) Diaz is gone, so he f*cked up there.”

