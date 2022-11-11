Read full article on original website
Here's Why The First-Gen F87 M2 Was Peak BMW
The M2 (F87) was the culmination of everything BMW had worked so hard to develop over decades of refining what it meant to be “The Ultimate Driving Machine.” A number of key factors led the car to define the peak of what a small sporty BMW stood for. As we move toward a bold future, BMW as a brand is evolving, along with its products. There’s nothing wrong with changing with the times, but there’s something to be said about having nearly every desirable attribute of the brand’s past all baked into one little 2 Series. As we welcome the new G87 M2, let’s not forget where the story started.
2024 Porsche Macan EV: 603 Reasons To Avoid The Tesla Model Y
It's little to no secret at this point that the next-generation 2024 Porsche Macan compact luxury SUV will be fully electric. As a matter of fact, our spy photographers have already captured prototypes of the Macan EV undergoing testing in Europe. Porsche has remained tightlipped about the details of its future performance crossover EV that aims to rival the Tesla Model Y - until now.
The Lamborghini Sterrato Will Be the World's Craziest Unofficial Rally Car
After numerous teasers, Lamborghini has finally officially introduced its all-terrain supercar, at least in photos and video reels. It is undoubtedly bittersweet news, too, since it will be the final iteration of Lamborghini’s unadulterated V-10 performance. The Huracán Sterrato will make its public debut during Art Basel Miami on Dec. 1, but we will have a clearer idea of its capabilities and more detailed specifications on Nov. 30. Until then, Lamborghini has teased the Sterrato in action as it prepares to take on a new rival - despite its niche market standing as a supercar with abilities off the paved paths - the Porsche 911 Dakar.
This G87 M2 Touring Rendering Open Doors To Newer And More Practical Possibilities
BMW revealed the much anticipated M2 Coupe in Oct. 2022. While it brings significant improvements over the previous generation, the car certainly did invite a lot of controversies, especially for its boxy aesthetic. If the existing design quirks of the new G87 M2 are not enough, we have a few rendered photos of an M2 Touring, penned by sugardesign_1.
Lucid Enters The Electric SUV Fray With The Seven-Seater Gravity
The EV game was changed ever so slightly when Lucid entered the game with the Air luxury sedan in 2021. It took a different approach to EV development and construction with lighter motors instead of the "more of everything" approach taken by the new GMC Hummer EV, for example. Though luxury sedans are powerful and cool, they do not sell anything like their more expensive, higher-riding counterparts. Now, the Silicon Valley startup is looking to cash in on the SUV craze with its second car, the Gravity, a luxury SUV with mountains of power and enough room to carry the whole family.
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
The Ferrari SF90 Absolutely Blitzes A Porsche 911 Turbo S On The Drag Strip
Let’s face it, the Porsche 911 Turbo S, as good as it may be, is simply no match for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. That became abundantly clear in a recent video from the guys at Carwow, who pitted the SF90 against the latest iteration of the iconic 911 Turbo S in several drag races. But sometimes it is still fun to see just how stupendously quick a car can be, even if it’s playing with a stacked deck.
10 Most Reliable Motorcycles
Some motorcycles just keep running no matter what. While all bikes need proper maintenance to last, these bikes have a reputation for enduring longer than comparable models. You will notice similar qualities among the bikes featured on this list. They have engines that feature high-quality builds and technology that doesn’t malfunction. For many of these bikes, there are multiple generations that span decades. This is a testament to how popular the bikes are among riding enthusiasts. Consider one of these most reliable motorcycles on the market for your next bike purchase.
This Deserted Garage With Hypercars Predicts A Terrifying Future
Electric mobility will someday make ICE-powered vehicles obsolete. That is downright scary, especially if you own high-performance cars or are a hardcore enthusiast. It could also mean that in 50 or 100 years, current hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron or LaFerrari could become barn discoveries hidden away on some billionaire's property. This haunting potential future has been illustrated by artist TheDizzyViper in a series of renderings, where you can even find an abandoned McLaren Senna that has been ravaged by the passing of time.
The Ferrari F12 Novitec N-Largo S' V-12 Soundtrack Is Absolutely Invigorating
There are only a handful of cars that just about every enthusiast can enjoy listening to. Some people favor JDM legends while others prefer supercars or the burble of a big V-8, even the most diehard Nissan Skyline fans can agree that the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT are some of the best sounding vehicles ever made, and the most AMG-focused enthusiast can admit that the 20B rotary engine is incredible to hear. But there are some brands that almost always have a successful sound - and Ferrari is one of them.
McLaren Is Developing An Electirc Sports Sedan, But Electrification Isn't Upcoming For Its Supercars
It has been known for quite some time that the English sports car manufacturer McLaren is working on its own SUV model. This model is to be powered purely by electricity and could be launched on the market in 2026. Now McLaren could expand its portfolio once again with an electric sports sedan that is to be positioned against the successful Porsche Taycan. In return, however, a purely electric super sports car remains ruled out for the time being.
Why Manufacturers Are Getting EVs Completely Wrong
In an effort to reduce our carbon footprint, we may be drastically increasing it. Automotive manufacturers are focusing their EV efforts on the completely wrong type of vehicle – this depletes resources, creates inconveniences, and is costing millions of dollars. We believe that there is a better approach to the whole problem, one that is far easier to achieve, is better not just for the health of our planet but also our own, and is something that can be implemented in a relatively short period of time. Here's how this can be done.
Teaser Previews The First Scout EV Off-Roaders Powered By Volkswagen
Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
F1 Safety Cars: The Aston Martin Vantage V8 And Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Steal The Show!
Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport. The best drivers in the world compete in ultra-fast cars on the edge of technology and danger. It's exciting, it's dangerous, and it's always evolving. One area that's always evolving is safety. As technology improves and we learn more about the risks of motorsport, safety becomes a greater priority. These specially-designed vehicles are used to quickly clear the track of any debris or hazards in the event of an accident. The safety car is deployed whenever there is a dangerous situation on the track, such as an accident or bad weather. When the safety car is deployed, all cars on the track must slow down and follow the safety car until the conditions improve. In 2022, Formula One introduced a new generation of safety cars. These next-generation safety cars are faster, more powerful, and better equipped to deal with emergencies on the track. Here's everything you need to know about the new F1 safety cars. In the 2022 season, safety cars are the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Aston Martin Vantage. Both of these cars are high-performance vehicles that have been designed with speed and power in mind. The Aston Martin Vantage has a top speed of 170 mph, while the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series can reach speeds of up to 202 mph. Let's take a look at these F1 safety cars.
The MC20 Cielo Shows That Maserati Is Still At The Top Of Its Game
When you first see the 2023 MC20 Cielo, you can't help but be impressed. It is a work of art, inside and out. But, don't let its beauty deceive you—this car is also built for performance. The MC20 Cielo is the first time Maserati has ever dropped the top on one of its mid-engine supercars, and let me tell you; it was worth the wait! The Cielo is an exotic convertible that you can drive every day. Its name, "Cielo", means "sky" in Italian, and the fits this drop-top. Every part of it is made to stimulate your senses and give you an unmatched experience. But, does this convertible offer the same performance as a hardtop? Well, yes, the Cielo handles like a dream with its twin-turbo dry-sump Nettuno V-6 engine, and with the retractable roof, you can enjoy the sun and scenery while driving. Even better, you can drop the top in 12 seconds at a speed of up to 31 mph, which is fast. The company is said to have pre-planned the MC20's carbon-fiber body structure to be convertible, thus making the process of the MC20's conversion much more straightforward. Enough of the romance for this beauty; let's talk about what truly matters.
The Chevy Vega Is A Forgotten And Underappreciated Car
For many, when they hear the name Chevy Vega they cringe in disgust. It has had a reputation for a long time as being one of the worst cars ever created. It has even been claimed that the Vega was one of the biggest reasons that GM had financial issues, which may be part of the reason, but it can definitely not be the root cause of its problems. On the other hand, some muscle car builders love the Vega, even if they are afraid to admit it. The car was easy to build, was light and nimble, and since it is a Chevrolet product, it is easy to find parts at affordable prices. Let's dig into this underappreciated car to see why it is a car worth remembering.
This 1993 Kawasaki Made American Big-Bore Cruisers Look Meek
The early 90s were tough times for the American motorcycle market. Sales slumped to new lows, and there weren’t any game-changing motorcycles from American bikemakers. At the same time, the Japanese were in full swing and had hits wherever you looked, one of them being the Kawasaki Zephyr 1100 that made American big-bore cruisers look meek.
Old-School Looks With Modern Skin; The French Solve The Chevy Corvair's Biggest Problem
American cars have enjoyed global fandom with models like the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette being perfect examples. Certain models however never managed to attain the iconic status of some of their peers. Nevertheless, each car has its own community surrounding it and while the Chevrolet Corvair was not considered the brand’s finest hour, a Frenchman from the YouTube channel, New Ride, has developed a passion for the rear-engine model with a reputation for tricky handling. His latest project is a unique interpretation of the car combining lowrider, race car, and unexpected underpinnings, and frankly, it's one of the most bonkers builds we have seen in a while.
Japanese Giants Like Kawasaki And Honda Aren't Dominating The Extreme Enduro Racing Scene Like Before
The leading venues for dirtbike racing have been motocross and supercross for the better part of a century now. In these arenas, Japanese manufacturers Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, and (decreasingly) Suzuki have populated the pits and the podiums, with KTM and sibling brands Husqvarna and GASGAS only making substantial headway in the last 10-20 years (depending on how you define “substantial”). Against this backdrop, the rapid ascendance of lesser-known makers like Sherco and Beta to the upper ranks of hard enduro and endurocross racing is all the more impressive.
