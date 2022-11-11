Read full article on original website
Related
lbmjournal.com
Envision promotes three within leadership team
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Envision Outdoor Living Products, manufacturer of Envision composite decking and Fairway deck railings, has promoted three of its internal team members to new leadership positions. Envision says the changes come as the company experiences steady growth. “For the second time this year, Envision Outdoor Living...
10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for,...
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
hubpages.com
Various Ways to Earn Money by Providing Graphic Design
Refat is a writer, blogger, online activist, and information technology expert. If you're like most people, you probably don't have a lot of experience designing graphics. But that doesn't mean you can't make money by providing your services online. Graphic design is a growing industry that's only going to become more popular in the years to come.
Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. were named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005064/en/ From left to right: Tony Mercurio, VP of Sales (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Doug Underwood, Tire Manager (Dot Transportation) Kyle Martin, Regional Sales Manager (Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.) Aaron McCrady, Service Representative (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Kevin Buss, Director of Fleet Maintenance (Dot Transportation) Lou Helmsing, President (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Joe Helmsing, Chairman (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Dave Hamilton, Parts & Warranty Manager (Dot Transportation) JR Wasson, Director of Service (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Alan Shopman, Trailer Maintenance Manager (Dot Transportation) (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
How social media has boosted EZ Home’s business
During today’s increasing inflation, everyone is forced to make the most of the things they already have at home. But in order to do so, people usually lack direction and do not know where to find cool yet useful DIYs for their homes in order to make their home look more stunning.
ZDNet
Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters
Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
CNBC
Using Data and Machine Learning to Help Companies Recover
Data and machine learning sciences are evolving at a rapid rate, and as companies recover from the pandemic downturn, it's more important than ever that businesses take full advantage of all the tools available to them. We'll talk with Mastercard Data and Services President Raj Sheshadri about this new data revolution and what every business leader should know when it comes to making data work for them.
lbmjournal.com
How to Support Customer Projects with Trus Joist Parallam PSL
This content is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to add your content. From welcoming great rooms to expansive window walls, home buyers continue to crave open floor plans flooded with light and views. Beams, headers, and columns made from Trus Joist Parallam Parallel Strand Lumber (PSL) can help builders achieve those design goals. Parallam PSL is engineered to support heavy loads and span long distances. See how Parallam can make a difference for your customers and their customers.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Pandemic drives technology uptake in senior living communities
The pandemic not only sped up the adoption of technology in the senior living and care field; it also opened the door to a variety of new technologies that one expert said are here to stay. Technologic innovations have helped long-term care organizations tackle everything from resident safety and mobility...
CFOs Desperate for Data to Recalculate the Cost of Office Space
When chief financial officers (CFOs) need to make decisions about a company’s utilization of physical space in today’s world of remote work, one thing they need but often don’t have is real-time data. Should a property be kept or closed? Can an office be consolidated, with some...
LTI and Mindtree to Start Operating as a Merged Entity From November 14, 2022
MUMBAI & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI) and Mindtree (BSE: 532819, NSE: MINDTREE), leading technology consulting and digital solutions companies under the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group, announced that both Mumbai and Bengaluru Benches of Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) have approved, via two separate orders, the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between the two companies and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005625/en/ Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree (Photo: Business Wire)
agupdate.com
Project aims to boost ag tech through improved field connectivity
Many farmers and agricultural experts see digital farming as the way of the future. Managing farms using sensors, drones and robots, artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and more will be key to efficiently feeding the world’s increasing population, expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. But maximizing agricultural technology’s...
FedEx Freight to furlough workers
FedEx says some eligible employees will be offered permanent transfer opportunities to other markets that have hiring needs.
Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bentley Systems Enhances SYNCHRO Construction Management Solution with New Capabilities and Applications
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced advancements to its construction management solution with enhancements to SYNCHRO 4D and the addition of SYNCHRO Cost and SYNCHRO Perform applications. The new advancements and portfolio expansion enable construction firms to transform how they plan, manage, and execute their projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006078/en/ Virtual construction, planning, and model-based workflows from the field to office. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
geteducated.com
Industrial Engineering Master’s Online – Top 10 Degree Programs
If you’re reading this article, chances are you’re already familiar with industrial engineering. After a bachelor’s degree and some time in the field, you’ve cultivated skills to thrive in this role. You also know how rewarding this field can be, even in an entry-level position. It’s gratifying to watch ideas come to life! Not to mention the pay—according to the BLS, the median pay for industrial engineers in 2021 was over $95,000. But if you’ve spent some time in the field or have big ambitions coming off the heels of a bachelor’s degree, you may encounter one more question: What’s next? If you want better job opportunities and pay without straining your lifestyle, the answer is an industrial engineering master’s online.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Our Next Generation of Equity Change Agents with Joel Bervell
Our Next Generation of Equity Change Agents with Joel Bervell. 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁?. The power of NMF is its ability to empower and uplift the next generation of healthcare leaders. My next #podcastinterview is with Joel Bervell, a Ghanaian-American medical student at Washington State University, Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, and an NMF scholarship recipient. Better known as the ‘‘𝘔𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘔𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳”, he is committed to fighting health disparities in medicine through education and regularly shares topics about racial disparities, the hidden history of medicine, and biases in healthcare and other industries on his TikTok and Instagram (@joelbervell) where his platforms have over 500,000+ combined followers and 100 million+ impressions.
solarindustrymag.com
Pineapple Energy Acquires SUNation Installer
Pineapple Energy Inc., a provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, has acquired SUNation Energy, a New York-based installer of solar and battery energy storage systems for residential and small commercial customers. Over the course of almost 8,000 projects since inception, SUNation has installed over 275,000 solar panels representing 92 MW of clean, carbon-free solar power.
Opinion: Our Healthcare Needs A Scalable Interconnected Infrastructure, Not Merely Interoperability
Being Able To Exchange Data Is Okay If It Is Widespread And Secure, But Interconnectedness Is Scalable. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. In recent decades, it has also become particularly vital for innovations to work together in the face of increasing global interdependence from a socioeconomic and political standpoint. The latter concept we currently know as "Interoperability" originally referred to information technology and the exchange of information between two systems. However, today the notion of making technologies interoperable reaches beyond its domain of origin into other realms by taking up the broader definition that includes social, political, and organizational elements. Furthermore, interoperability is still yet to escape its societal engineering disruption.
Comments / 0