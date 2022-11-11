Crypto exchange FTX, which has multiple high-level sports sponsorships, on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (SBJ). In N.Y., Lora Kelley notes the total amount that the exchange "owes its customers is unclear, though it may be as much" as $8B. FTX had "gone on a tear signing prestigious sports partnerships." Georgetown Univ. sports management professor Marty Conway said that teams and organizations "may try to recover money through litigation and look for a replacement sponsor." On Thursday, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County called the FTX-Heat arena naming rights deal “an evolving situation,” and said the county was reviewing the crypto exchange’s financial situation. The spokesperson added, “Should FTX be unable to meet their financial obligations under the naming rights deal, the county will explore all legal remedies.” Kelley notes in in 2002, executives of the Astros "agreed to buy back naming rights from Enron, the disgraced energy company." Enron Field later became Minute Maid Park (N.Y. TIMES, 11/11).

3 DAYS AGO