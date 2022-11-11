Read full article on original website
Sports Business Journal
FTX files for bankruptcy as sports properties mull options
Crypto exchange FTX, which has multiple high-level sports sponsorships, on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (SBJ). In N.Y., Lora Kelley notes the total amount that the exchange "owes its customers is unclear, though it may be as much" as $8B. FTX had "gone on a tear signing prestigious sports partnerships." Georgetown Univ. sports management professor Marty Conway said that teams and organizations "may try to recover money through litigation and look for a replacement sponsor." On Thursday, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County called the FTX-Heat arena naming rights deal “an evolving situation,” and said the county was reviewing the crypto exchange’s financial situation. The spokesperson added, “Should FTX be unable to meet their financial obligations under the naming rights deal, the county will explore all legal remedies.” Kelley notes in in 2002, executives of the Astros "agreed to buy back naming rights from Enron, the disgraced energy company." Enron Field later became Minute Maid Park (N.Y. TIMES, 11/11).
Sequoia Capital says it's marking its investment in FTX down to $0 as a liquidity crunch threatens to put the crypto exchange into bankruptcy
VC giant Sequoia Capital told investors it's marking down its investment in FTX to zero. FTX had asked Binance for help amid a liquidity crunch, Binance's CEO said on Tuesday. But Binance walked away from the deal to acquire the rival exchange rival on Wednesday. Venture capital giant Sequoia Capital...
kitco.com
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
FTX crypto exchange, billions of dollars low and under DOJ scrutiny, seeks bankruptcy
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week. FTX and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried are under investigation by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. The person could not discuss details of the investigations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder's philanthropic gifts
NEW YORK — (AP) — The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the "effective altruism" movement. The FTX Foundation -- and other related nonprofits mostly...
FTX files for bankruptcy and Sam Bankman-Fried steps down as CEO after crypto exchange fails to secure bailout
FTX announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy along with Alameda Research and affiliated companies. Sam Bankman-Fried resigned from his role as CEO of FTX, though he will remain to assist an orderly transition. The new CEO, John J. Ray III, previously was brought in by Enron to clean...
Crypto Giant FTX To File For Bankruptcy, CEO Steps Down
Crytpocurrency giant FTX has begun the process of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following founder Sam Bankman-Fried's decision to step down as CEO
decrypt.co
FTX Bankruptcy Likely Without Cash Injection, Says CEO SBF: Report
The liquidity crunch threatens to send FTX into bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors this afternoon. FTX is on the brink of bankruptcy unless it receives an injection of cash, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors today. Binance planned to purchase FTX amid a liquidity crisis, but said today that...
protocol.com
FTX files for bankruptcy and Sam Bankman-Fried is out as CEO
FTX has filed for bankruptcy and the crypto company also announced that founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned as CEO. FTX, Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research, and roughly 130 affiliated companies have begun bankruptcy proceedings “to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders,” the company announced on Twitter Friday.
CoinTelegraph
California regulators to investigate FTX crypto exchange collapse
The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) in the state of California announced on Nov. 10 that it will open up an investigation as to the “apparent failure” of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. California regulators said in the announcement that the DFPI takes this oversight responsibility “very...
CNBC
Crypto sell-off resumes as weeklong FTX saga ends in bankruptcy filing
Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off Friday as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned, according to a statement posted to FTX's Twitter account Friday. Bankman-Fried became a so-called white knight for the industry, helping bring crypto to the masses...
US stocks fall after biggest weekly gain since June while crypto tries to rebound from the FTX bankruptcy
"The market seems to have gotten way out in front on this," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said about last week's CPI report.
The background on FTX's spectacular collapse into bankruptcy
The cryptocurrency exchange FTX went from a major market force propping up the vast fortune of the No. 2 Democratic donor to filing for bankruptcy in just a matter of days. FTX has been the focus of controversy this month as the company struggled with diminishing value and investor trust while also feeling increased pressure from lawmakers and regulators over alleged deceptive conduct. The company declared bankruptcy and removed its founder from his leadership role Friday.
Crypto exchange FTX declares bankruptcy and exit of Democratic megadonor CEO
Cryptocurrency giant FTX has declared bankruptcy and its once-vaunted CEO has resigned following a turbulent week in which clients lost confidence in its ability to pay out claims. FTX announced it was entering voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings on Friday morning after a week that saw the company, one of the...
FTX is investigating 'abnormal transactions' of customer funds after the crypto platform filed for bankruptcy: report
Crypto exchange FTX is investigating abnormal transactions of customer funds after a potential hack. Analysts said hundreds of millions were withdrawn from FTX, the Financial Times reported. The trading platform filed for bankruptcy and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned on Friday. Bankrupt crypto exchange platform FTX was examining abnormal transactions after...
CNET
FTX Files For Bankruptcy in Wake of Failed Binance Acquistion, CEO Resigns
Beleaguered cryptocurrency platform FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, it said Friday, in the wake of rival Binance backing out of a plan to acquire it. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned from his position, but will remain to assist with an orderly transition to successor John J. Ray III. The company's...
NASDAQ
FTX to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, CEO to exit
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX is to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is to step down, after a liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world. The distressed crypto trading platform had been struggling to raise billions...
cryptoglobe.com
$SOL Whale in Danger as It Faces a Potential $52 Million Liquidation, Suggests on-Chain Data
Data from the Solana ($SOL) blockchain has revealed that a large whale is facing a potential liquidation of around $52 million worth of the cryptocurrency as its price tumbles over the collapse of the popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX. According to popular crypto journalist Colin Wu, a Solana whale is...
astaga.com
The Crypto Market Has Decided To Move On With FTX Bankruptcy
Lastly, the sport is over for Sam Bankman-Fried as FTX entities filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, November 11. This might in all probability be the quickest demise for a crypto large within the historical past of crypto markets. FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried wrote a Twitter thread apologizing for...
FTX targeted in $400M hack as bankruptcy unfolds
A cybercriminal appears to have attempted to steal $400 million of customer funds from the crypto exchange FTX as the platform grapples with its bankruptcy, alongside widening questions about its business practices. Why it matters: Many consumers, companies and crypto projects have their funds trapped on the exchange while bankruptcy...
