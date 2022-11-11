Read full article on original website
Voter behavior and election rules contribute to slower counting in Arizona
Election officials in the swing state of Arizona are still processing and counting hundreds of thousands of ballots cast during this year's midterm elections, leaving the results of key races in limbo. Experts say a combination of Arizona's voting laws and shifting voter behavior are to blame for the long...
Cisco Aguilar defeats an election denier to become Nevada's secretary of state
Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected Nevada secretary of state, according to a race call by The Associated Press, sending a blow to one of former President Donald Trump's loyalists in the process. Aguilar, an attorney who spent a number of years on the state's Athletic Commission, defeated Republican Jim...
Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat
Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press. That gives...
Nevada voters back big changes to their election system
Nevada voters have approved a ballot measure that makes sweeping changes to the election system in their state, according to a race call by the Associated Press. The measure, which was passing by 52.8% as of Sunday morning, establishes open primary elections in which the top five candidates advance and then a ranked-choice voting system for general elections.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington flips key House seat
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has won election to the U.S. House in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press, providing Democrats with a notable pickup in their bid to keep the chamber. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an...
Klobuchar reflects on what the Democrats should take away from the midterms
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota about the Democrats maintaining control of the U.S. Senate. And the big news, of course, is that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate. This after the call came in last night in a super-tight race in Nevada. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection. She was up against Republican Adam Laxalt, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. We're joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota. Good morning, Senator.
Democrat Mark Kelly keeps Senate seat over Trump-endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won a second term, beating GOP challenger Blake Masters. In a race called by the Associated Press, Kelly was up more than 5 percentage points over Masters. The former NASA astronaut was first elected to the Senate in 2020 during a special election following the death of Sen. John McCain.
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race
Nevada incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto survived a challenge, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt and helping Democrats hold onto U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press call of the race. Nevada was one of Republicans' top targets as they tried to break the Senate's 50-50 split, and Cortez Masto's reelection was...
Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House
Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, beating her challenger, Republican April Becker, in one of the most competitive House seats this cycle. Lee's seat was considered vulnerable after the Democratic-led state legislature in Nevada redrew the district last year, adding more Republican voters. Lee...
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday night, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate. With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 6 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, 15 of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.
Las Vegas-area GOP Sheriff Joe Lombardo beats Nevada's incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak
RENO, Nev. – Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will serve as Nevada's next governor, pushing out Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, according to a race call from the Associated Press. Sisolak is the only incumbent governor (so far) to lose reelection in 2022. Key issues in the race were...
Multiple students are dead from Virginia and Idaho university campuses, officials say
Dual tragedies over the weekend on opposite sides of the country left multiple students dead at the universities of Virginia and Idaho, authorities said. Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police and university president Jim Ryan confirmed early Monday.
'Lawmakers: Beyond the Dome' explores the impact of education-centered legislation
Sunday on GPB-TV, a new episode of Lawmakers: Beyond the Dome explores educated-related laws in Georgia. Those laws include House Bill 1178, Parents' Bill of Rights; House Bill 1084, which rules how race is taught in schools; and Senate Bill 377 which focuses on divisive concepts. Host and Capitol correspondent...
Georgians’ high stroke rate combined with string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
A federal judge calls student loan relief unlawful, deepening limbo for borrowers
President Biden's plan to erase federal student loan debts for tens of millions of borrowers hit a brick wall Thursday when a U.S. District Court judge in Texas called it unlawful and vacated the debt relief program. The federal government quickly appealed the decision, which came weeks before student loan...
Study suggests many more veterans die by suicide — or are at risk of it — than we thought
LISTEN: In recent data from the U.S. Veterans Administration, Georgia bucks a national trend in suicide among former service members. But, as GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports, another study questions the numbers. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive...
A Sandy Hook memorial opens to the public nearly a decade after school tragedy
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially...
Georgia Power pushed to expand solar program as state regulators consider 12% rate hike request
At present, solar energy accounts for only about 4.24% of Georgia’s electricity production. So, if Georgia Power intends to meet Southern Company’s commitment to net zero emissions, it will need to add far more than the proposed limits to new solar power.
