Herald & Review

The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Social Security isn't something everyone is entitled to automatically. To qualify for benefits during retirement, you need to work and pay taxes on your income (or be married to someone who qualifies for benefits). It's for this reason that so many seniors are invested in getting the most out of...
CBS News

3 important life insurance facts to know

Choosing life insurance is one of the most important financial decisions Americans can make. This type of insurance, unlike some other well-known types, provides financial support for both policyholders and their beneficiaries in the event of death. In exchange for a payment to a provider each month, the insured can rest easy knowing that their loved ones will have a financial safety net after they die.
Vail Daily

Financial Focus: Here’s your recession survival checklist

It’s unfortunate, but recessions are a fairly normal part of the economic landscape. When a recession occurs, how might you be affected? The answer depends on your individual situation, but regardless of your circumstances, you might want to consider the items in this recession survival checklist:. Assess your income...
TechCrunch

Use IRS Code Section 1202 to sell your multimillion-dollar startup tax-free

These professionals often receive inquiries from founders, equity investment firms and venture capitalists looking for ways to save on or avoid capital gains taxes on future business sales. Both lawyers and accountants encourage clients to examine the tax savings offered by setting up a Qualified Small Business (QSB) C-Corporation at the initial business formation stage. Using a QSB can eliminate capital gains tax due on the future business sale if the company is established and stock issued pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 1202.
Motley Fool

How Do Influencers Pay Taxes?

Influencers are responsible for paying and filing their taxes -- just like ordinary people. Influencers, content creators, and other self-employed freelance workers must report their income and pay taxes. Unlike salaried workers, they don't receive a W-2 tax form, and their taxes aren't deducted from their paychecks. If you're a...

