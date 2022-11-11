Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70
Social Security isn't something everyone is entitled to automatically. To qualify for benefits during retirement, you need to work and pay taxes on your income (or be married to someone who qualifies for benefits). It's for this reason that so many seniors are invested in getting the most out of...
3 important life insurance facts to know
Choosing life insurance is one of the most important financial decisions Americans can make. This type of insurance, unlike some other well-known types, provides financial support for both policyholders and their beneficiaries in the event of death. In exchange for a payment to a provider each month, the insured can rest easy knowing that their loved ones will have a financial safety net after they die.
Financial Focus: Here’s your recession survival checklist
It’s unfortunate, but recessions are a fairly normal part of the economic landscape. When a recession occurs, how might you be affected? The answer depends on your individual situation, but regardless of your circumstances, you might want to consider the items in this recession survival checklist:. Assess your income...
How Much Emergency Cash Should You Have Prepped for 2023?
With talk of inflation and the looming possibility of a recession going into 2023, you might be wondering exactly how bad the economy is, and how much cash you should have on hand. Interest rates are...
TechCrunch
Use IRS Code Section 1202 to sell your multimillion-dollar startup tax-free
These professionals often receive inquiries from founders, equity investment firms and venture capitalists looking for ways to save on or avoid capital gains taxes on future business sales. Both lawyers and accountants encourage clients to examine the tax savings offered by setting up a Qualified Small Business (QSB) C-Corporation at the initial business formation stage. Using a QSB can eliminate capital gains tax due on the future business sale if the company is established and stock issued pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 1202.
Motley Fool
How Do Influencers Pay Taxes?
Influencers are responsible for paying and filing their taxes -- just like ordinary people. Influencers, content creators, and other self-employed freelance workers must report their income and pay taxes. Unlike salaried workers, they don't receive a W-2 tax form, and their taxes aren't deducted from their paychecks. If you're a...
Comments / 0