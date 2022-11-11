Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Jeppesen, NBAA Coordinate on Cyber Response
Following the “cyber incident” that has caused problems for customers of Boeing’s Jeppesen unit, NBAA today said it is coordinating with Boeing on the response to the incident. Boeing has not confirmed to AIN that this was a ransomware attack. Jeppesen’s website has been updated and now...
Aviation International News
Aviation Coalition Asks FAA for More Time on 5G Retrofits
A broad aviation industry OEM and association coalition is asking the U.S. government for more time to implement radar altimeter retrofits required to defeat potential 5G C-band cellular interference. In a joint letter sent this morning to top federal officials—including the heads of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the FAA—the coalition said the deadlines to retrofit the nation’s entire fleet of regional and cargo aircraft with upgraded radar altimeters (RAs) by December 2022 and the overall deadline of July 2023 was not achievable and requested that signal interference mitigations be extended through the end of 2023.
Aviation International News
EASA Proposes Heli Crash-resistant Fuel Systems
Installation of a crash-resistant fuel system (CRFS) into in-production helicopters and retrofit into existing rotorcraft operated in member states is being proposed by EASA. The objective of the notice of proposed amendment (NPA) is to mitigate the risks linked to post-crash fires involving rotorcraft. EASA is considering several options, all...
Aviation International News
AssuredPartners Warns of Bumpy Ride in Insurance Market
AssuredPartners Aerospace is advising aircraft operators to “hold on tight” because the next 12 to 18 months will be a bumpy ride in the aviation insurance marketplace. The insurance brokerage noted that more details—and litigation—are emerging from losses stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as from the Boeing Max fallout.
Aviation International News
United Airlines Commits Up to $37.5 Million to Biofuel Refinery
United Airlines’ venture capital unit said on Tuesday it will invest as much as $37.5 million in the development of the largest clean fuel production facility, making it the first U.S. airline to commit to funding a biofuel refinery. United Airlines Ventures’ (UAV) investment in Houston-based Next Renewable Fuels will support a so-called flagship biofuel refinery in Port Westward, Oregon, production at which Next expects to begin in 2026. Next expects the biorefinery to produce up to 50,000 barrels per day of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and other renewable fuels.
Aviation International News
Boeing Business Jets Joins Dealers Group
Boeing Business Jets is the newest OEM member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), the group announced today. The manufacturer of the BBJ 737/Max family, BBJ787, and BBJ777X, has delivered more than 260 bizliners since its founding in 1996. “Boeing Business Jets is delighted to be an OEM member...
