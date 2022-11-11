Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Used Bizjet, Turboprop Inventories Mixed, Prices Rise
Asking values for preowned piston singles and business jets continued to steadily climb in October along with inventories, according to Sandhills Global aviation industry market reports. “Aircraft sales continue to be strong, but we are also seeing more aircraft coming to market than we did in previous quarters,” said Brant Washburn, department manager of Controller, Sandhills’ aircraft marketplace.
Jefferies: Pilot Certs Increase, but Shortfall Grows
Although U.S. pilot certificate issuances are notably up, industry analyst Jefferies estimated that the industry is undersupplied by 6 percent, or by 8,000 pilots, this year, given the early retirements during the pandemic. Jefferies further believes this will increase to a 12 percent shortage, or 18,000 pilots, by 2025 and to 15 percent, or 23,000 pilots, by 2030.
United Airlines Commits Up to $37.5 Million to Biofuel Refinery
United Airlines’ venture capital unit said on Tuesday it will invest as much as $37.5 million in the development of the largest clean fuel production facility, making it the first U.S. airline to commit to funding a biofuel refinery. United Airlines Ventures’ (UAV) investment in Houston-based Next Renewable Fuels will support a so-called flagship biofuel refinery in Port Westward, Oregon, production at which Next expects to begin in 2026. Next expects the biorefinery to produce up to 50,000 barrels per day of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and other renewable fuels.
Business Jet Market Remains Resilient Despite Headwinds
The business jet market continued to show strength despite supply chain issues and global economic concerns in the third quarter, according to Global Jet Capital’s latest "Business Aviation Market Brief." A healthy labor market and growth in the service sector blunted the effects of inflation and rising interest rates...
Baldwin's SMS Program Surpasses 4M Report Mark
Baldwin Safety & Compliance has reached a milestone with its safety management system (SMS) programs, announcing that users have topped four million form submissions to the associated software. The Hilton Head Island, South Carolina business aviation safety specialist added that these reports extend beyond flight risk assessments and maintenance risk...
eSTOL Aircraft Advocate Says Hybrid Power and Blown Lift Beat Vertical Powered Lift
Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the news on developing aviation technology. Electra is pioneering the development of a hybrid-electric short-takeoff-and-landing aircraft that it says will deliver far lower operating economics than new electrical vertical aircraft. It expects the nine-seater to operate from downtown spaces as short as just over 300 feet, opening up new urban and regional air services that aren’t viable today.
Oklahoma Airport Wraps Runway Rehab
Oklahoma’s Watonga Regional Airport (KJWG) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for the reopening of its 4,000-foot Runway 17/35 after it underwent a five-month-long reconstruction project, its first in more than a quarter-century. The $2.8 million pavement rehabilitation effort, funded entirely with FAA grants, also included the installation of LED runway edge lighting and an obstruction survey to develop new instrument approach procedures aimed at providing 24/7 access to the airport in all weather conditions.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market To Hit $60B by 2030
A new report from Market Research Future predicts the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market will be worth $60 billion by 2030. According to the report, liquid biofuels—through their energy content and lower life cycle carbon benefits—are currently the most advanced substitute for conventional petroleum-based fuels, considering the aviation industry’s focus on reducing its carbon emissions. The report also cites that the growing environmental awareness in the 21st century will make the sustainable fuel sector an evergreen one.
Elite Jets Completes Hangar 100 Renovations
Charter operator Elite Jets has completed renovations to its Hangar 100 facility at Naples (Florida) Airport that includes office space for travelers. Improvements included new windows, flooring, ceilings, cabinetry, lighting, and fixtures. Additionally, the facility’s wiring, plumbing, and air conditioning systems were upgraded. The facility’s single- and multi-suite office...
Aviation Coalition Asks FAA for More Time on 5G Retrofits
A broad aviation industry OEM and association coalition is asking the U.S. government for more time to implement radar altimeter retrofits required to defeat potential 5G C-band cellular interference. In a joint letter sent this morning to top federal officials—including the heads of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the FAA—the coalition said the deadlines to retrofit the nation’s entire fleet of regional and cargo aircraft with upgraded radar altimeters (RAs) by December 2022 and the overall deadline of July 2023 was not achievable and requested that signal interference mitigations be extended through the end of 2023.
EASA Proposes Heli Crash-resistant Fuel Systems
Installation of a crash-resistant fuel system (CRFS) into in-production helicopters and retrofit into existing rotorcraft operated in member states is being proposed by EASA. The objective of the notice of proposed amendment (NPA) is to mitigate the risks linked to post-crash fires involving rotorcraft. EASA is considering several options, all...
