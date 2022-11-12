ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State vs. Maryland predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sbzg_0j7VeOet00

Penn State vs. Maryland predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCcbW_0j7VeOet00
Week 11 college football schedule: Penn State vs. Maryland

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Penn State comes into the game as 10 point favorites to defeat Maryland on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 56.5 points

Moneyline: Penn State -400, Maryland +275

FPI prediction: Penn State has the 78.2 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with Maryland (21.8%), according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Penn State will defeat Maryland, 33-20, and cover the spread. Penn State -10

What you need to know

Maryland: Taulia Tagovailoa put the ball in the air 57 times last time he faced the Nittany Lions and he's a legitimate threat placing the ball deep with accuracy and touch that can put the Terps offense into a rhythm fast. Roman Hemby is a powerful back who stands at 6-foot and 200 pounds good for over 6 yards per carry and scoring four times in the last three games.

Penn State: Going 0-2 against Ohio State and Michigan put the Nittany Lions' division hopes to bed, but this team is well in position to run the table and finish with 10 wins and a good New Year's bowl bid. Penn State can run the ball with success as Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have both run for eight touchdowns.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

More from College Football HQ

Penn State vs. Maryland odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football power rankings for Week 11

Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for November 15, 2022

This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police look for answers after gunshots were reported

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city. Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell […]
ALTOONA, PA
therecord-online.com

Schlesinger Communications purchases Lock Haven Elks building

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Elks building on E. Main Street has a new owner. A closing was held last week between the seller, BPOE #182 of Lock Haven, and the buyer, Schlesinger Communications, Inc. of Lock Haven. Jeffry O. Schlesinger, president and CEO of the Lock...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

First of the season: winter weather advisory issued

STATE COLLEGE, PA – It may seem too soon for this, but the National Weather Service in State College on Monday issued the first winter weather advisory of the season for Clinton County:. From Tue 2 pm until Wed 11 am EST. Issued By. State College – PA, US,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
PennLive.com

Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties

Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — A shooting in central Pennsylvania left four people dead including the alleged gunman, authorities said Saturday.Lycoming County officials said a female victim was reported early in the day in Jordan Township and responding troopers were told that a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle.State police said troopers from Bloomsburg found the man "actively firing with a rifle." The officers "fired shots and the scene was secured," police said. No police were injured.Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. told The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed, along with the suspected gunman. The shooting involved at least two different scenes in the area of routes 239 and 118.No other details about the incident or the victims were immediately released.The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association issued a statement saying the troopers' "training and quick thinking ... protected more senseless loss of life.""The troopers who responded to the call about a mass murderer today in Jordan Township are heroes who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary," the association said.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy