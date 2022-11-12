Penn State vs. Maryland predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: Penn State vs. Maryland

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Penn State comes into the game as 10 point favorites to defeat Maryland on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 56.5 points

Moneyline: Penn State -400, Maryland +275

FPI prediction: Penn State has the 78.2 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with Maryland (21.8%), according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Penn State will defeat Maryland, 33-20, and cover the spread. Penn State -10

What you need to know

Maryland: Taulia Tagovailoa put the ball in the air 57 times last time he faced the Nittany Lions and he's a legitimate threat placing the ball deep with accuracy and touch that can put the Terps offense into a rhythm fast. Roman Hemby is a powerful back who stands at 6-foot and 200 pounds good for over 6 yards per carry and scoring four times in the last three games.

Penn State: Going 0-2 against Ohio State and Michigan put the Nittany Lions' division hopes to bed, but this team is well in position to run the table and finish with 10 wins and a good New Year's bowl bid. Penn State can run the ball with success as Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have both run for eight touchdowns.

