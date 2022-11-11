Best of Rising Nov 7-10

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Misinformation Rules DUMPED By Elon Musk, Team Blue FREAKS

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Twitter CEO Elon Musk calling on voters to cast their ballots for Republicans in today’s midterms.

Election Night’s Biggest WINNERS AND LOSERS: Brie And Robby Debate

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown the big takeaways from yesterday’s midterms, including the results the public is still waiting on.

Abrams, O’Rourke Lose AGAIN; Will Vanity Fair Liberals FINALLY Leave Politics?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the back-to-back losses that progressive hopefuls Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke suffered. Each made a run in 2018 and 2022 in Georgia and Texas, respectively, but lost.

Biden BOASTS Midterms Results, Tells Critics ‘WATCH ME’ Run For Reelection In 2024

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave make predictions for President Joe Biden in 2024.

Dems’ Election UPSET ‘Very Good’ For Ukraine; Lawmakers SLAME US ‘Right Wing Isolationists’

Marianne Williamson: Progressive Policies WIN, The Democratic Party Needs To REGROUP

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave speak with Marianne Williamson about how the 2022 midterm elections were not about the Republican or Democratic Parties, but rather the American people.

Maricopa County VOTING MACHINE GLITCH Sparks GOP Lawsuits

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to issues reported at nearly 20 percent of the tabulation machines in Arizona’s Maricopa County. Election officials say they expect to have 99 percent of their ballots counted by Friday. #Arizona #MaricopaCounty #KariLake #BlakeMasters

Election Officials said no voters had been disenfranchised, ballots that could not be scanned were placed in secure bins inside tabulating machines and will be delivered by bipartisan teams to the county’s central elections office. According to Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the printing issue was a surprise and that the county plans to do a “deep dive” into why the issue wasn’t caught during testing.

DeSantis MOPS THE FLOOR In Florida, 2024 Prospects EXPLODE; Trump Rages

Daily Beast

Brian Kemp Wins Georgia Guv Rematch, Beats Stacey Abrams Again

For the second time in four years, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeated Stacey Abrams (D) for the right to lead the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Abrams had called Kemp to concede the race. Tuesday’s election was a rematch of Kemp and Abrams’ head-to-head contest in 2018,...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Georgia early voting continues to shatter records

More than 1 million Georgians cast their ballots in this year’s midterm elections through eight days of early voting in the state, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, smashing the previous record eight-day totals in 2018 by more than 50%, with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

The ‘Red Wave’ Fell Apart. Now The Long Wait Begins

In unalloyed good news for democracy, Republican, Jan. 6 insurgent, and Big Lie promoter Doug Mastriano lost the Pennsylvania gubernatorial contest Tuesday night. The victory by Democrat Josh Shapiro was important not just for the Keystone State, but for the nation at large, because Pennsylvania’s governor appoints its secretary of state — the top election official — and MAGA Mastriano made clear he intended to use that power to turn the swing state red.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

2022 Georgia governor's race: Brian Kemp projected winner over Stacey Abrams

CBS News projects Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins his bid for a second term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia flipped blue for the first time since 1992. Former President Donald Trump blamed Kemp for not doing enough to change the outcome of the election, and pledged "to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state." Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp, but Kemp, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, comfortably survived the challenge in the May primary.
GEORGIA STATE
The Oregonian

Editorial cartoons for Nov. 13, 2022: ‘Red wave’ fizzles, blame falls to Trump

This week’s editorial cartoon gallery is all about last week’s midterm elections. Predictions of a “red wave,” putting Republicans back in charge of Congress, did not materialize. At week’s end, as votes were still being counted in some states, the GOP was favored to achieve a slim majority in the House. The Senate was still in play for Democrats, as the Georgia Senate race went to a December runoff election.
The Hill

Chris Christie says GOP ‘nominated some bad candidates’

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said Republicans “nominated some bad candidates” in the midterm elections after the GOP underperformed on projections of a red wave. Christie said in a roundtable discussion on ABC News that Democrats “got more fired up than people thought and that...
