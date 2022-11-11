November declared Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York

Story at a glance

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that November will be Puerto Rican Heritage Month.

Hochul made the announcement during the annual SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico.

The month-long celebration will honor the Puerto Rican community’s contribution to New York state and other parts of the country.

November will now be Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

“It’s long overdue,” said Hochul during a press conference in Puerto Rico’s capital of San Juan. “It’s a recognition of this tight bond that exists now and will continue to deepen.”

“But also recognizing our Puerto Rican community as part of what makes New York state so fascinating and diverse.”

The governor flew to the island after Tuesday’s midterm election to attend the annual SOMOS conference where members of New York’s political world gather, officially, to figure out how to boost Latino representation in government.

The month-long celebration will honor the accomplishments of Puerto Rican community in New York state and other parts of the diaspora as well as the island’s culture.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giulani declared November Puerto Rican Heritage month for the five boroughs in 1998.