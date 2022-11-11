By 2019, around 140,000 Americans already lived in vans full-time, while another substantial chunk of the market choose to customize and upfit vans to be the ultimate adventure vehicle for time away from home. The Ford Transit forms the basis for more motorhome conversions than any other automaker's van platform, but upfit-ready camper-van conversions straight from the factory are a rarity, and buying a van and paying for the conversion can be pricey - which is why the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Sanctuary costs more than $150,000. Sure, there are plenty of choices if you have deep pockets, but Midwest Automotive Design's Daycruiser 144 will set you back over $170,000 - that's Bentley or Maybach money. Earlier this year, a used 2017 Iglhaut Allrad-converted 2WD Mercedes Sprinter failed to meet reserve, even at the highest bid of $152,000.

