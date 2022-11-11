ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uinta County, WY

Panhandle Post

Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards Over $62 Million in Contracts

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting. Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects in Teton County involving a bridge replacement,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Labor Shortage May Limit Wyoming’s Federal Energy Funding

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Labor shortages are hitting the Wyoming Energy Authority and jeopardizing federal funding for programs that benefit small businesses, local governments, K-12 public schools and agricultural producers. Dire Straits. The WEA has been unable to fill the vacant State Energy Program (SEP)...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that “traveling through” private...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hunters Say Bucks Are Great At Doing The Limbo

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of “limbo” to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It’s impressive, say...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership

As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
WyoFile

Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School

WORLAND—Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
WYOMING STATE
KPCW

Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state

According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Voters Approve One Constitutional Amendment And Reject Another

Wyoming voters said yes to allow local governments to invest in stocks and equities, provided they get legislative approval, but said no to allowing district court judges to stay on the bench for a longer period of time. Constitutional Amendment A passed with 57% of the vote. If the Legislation...
WYOMING STATE
ksl.com

Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
UTAH STATE
WyoFile

Wyoming’s general election winners and losers

Wyoming’s Republican Party strengthened its supermajority in Tuesday’s general election, picking up seats in the Legislature and retaining all five statewide elected offices as well as the state’s congressional delegation. Voters swayed especially to the right in the Legislature, where in 17 races Democrats failed to gain...
WYOMING STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?

The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

