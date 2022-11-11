Read full article on original website
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
cowboystatedaily.com
Sour Grapes: Losing Candidates In Wyoming Vent Frustration With Election Results
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There were a handful of losing Wyoming politicians who did not take the high road in conceding their races in the general election Tuesday night. “My opponent didn’t show up for any debates and kept a steady stream of insults and...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards Over $62 Million in Contracts
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting. Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects in Teton County involving a bridge replacement,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming House Gears Up For Battle Between ‘Establishment’ And ‘New Conservatives’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Only days removed from the general election there have been some developments in the Wyoming Legislature as campaigning for leadership positions has begun in both chambers. The race for speaker of the House will be one to watch as two formidable...
cowboystatedaily.com
Labor Shortage May Limit Wyoming’s Federal Energy Funding
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Labor shortages are hitting the Wyoming Energy Authority and jeopardizing federal funding for programs that benefit small businesses, local governments, K-12 public schools and agricultural producers. Dire Straits. The WEA has been unable to fill the vacant State Energy Program (SEP)...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Big Red Wave Would Have Helped Wyoming; Our State Races Were Yawners
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Elections have consequences. Especially on a national level. It has taken a few days to digest the consequences of the big mid-term national elections Tuesday. And yet, as I write this, many of the big national questions are yet to be...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that “traveling through” private...
Sheridan Media
Governor Gordon’s Chief Of Staff Retiring; Former State Senator Named As Replacement
Governor Mark Gordon is announcing a change to his leadership team. Current Chief of Staff, Buck McVeigh, is announcing that he will retire at the end of the year. To take his place, the Governor has named now former State Senator Drew Perkins his new Chief of Staff. “I will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunters Say Bucks Are Great At Doing The Limbo
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of “limbo” to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It’s impressive, say...
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND—Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
More Than a Flag Task Force chooses final Utah State Flag design
UTAH — A new Utah Flag design has moved closer to a reality for the state as a special commission voted unanimously to send the chosen design to the Utah […]
Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state
According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
2022 Nevada preliminary General Election results
CORTEZ MASTO, CATHERINE (DEM)40846747. CANO BURKHEAD, ELIZABETH “LISA” (DEM) 38123644.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Voters Approve One Constitutional Amendment And Reject Another
Wyoming voters said yes to allow local governments to invest in stocks and equities, provided they get legislative approval, but said no to allowing district court judges to stay on the bench for a longer period of time. Constitutional Amendment A passed with 57% of the vote. If the Legislation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Could Wyoming Hunters Switch From Lead Ammo To Copper Ammo? It’s Gaining Momentum.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When it comes to dropping Wyoming big game, newer solid-copper bullets work just as well as – and maybe even better than – traditional lead ammunition, some hunters and a gunsmith said. “I’ve used them (copper bullets) on everything...
ksl.com
Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
Wyoming’s general election winners and losers
Wyoming’s Republican Party strengthened its supermajority in Tuesday’s general election, picking up seats in the Legislature and retaining all five statewide elected offices as well as the state’s congressional delegation. Voters swayed especially to the right in the Legislature, where in 17 races Democrats failed to gain...
Gianforte Promises the Largest Tax Cut in Montana History
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference from the State Capitol building in Helena and announced what he called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history' of $1 billion. A $1 Billion Tax Cut for Montanans says Gianforte. “In this budget, we are...
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
