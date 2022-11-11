Stephen H. Hoffman hopes that Benjamin Netanyahu will be a “magician.”. Hoffman, chairman of the board of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation in Cleveland, was in Jerusalem for a visit to the foundation’s programs in Israel, told the Cleveland Jewish News that he hopes Netanyahu “will be able to placate his coalition partners without destroying the relationships with the American Jewish community, and that he won’t be forced to put people who in the past articulated an extremist agenda visa vis Israel’s Arab citizens, Bedouin citizens and others in charge of entities.”

