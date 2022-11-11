Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
ZOA honors Trump, hails best friend Israel’s ever had in the White House
There were standing ovations in abundance at Chelsea Piers on Manhattan’s West Side Sunday night as former President Donald Trump received the oldest pro-Zionist organization in America’s highest honor. Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, bestowed its Theodor Herzl Medallion on the 45th U.S. president...
Cleveland Jewish News
LGBTQ Israelis fear setbacks as homophobic parties win a place in Netanyahu’s coalition
TEL AVIV and JERUSALEM (JTA) — It was the day before Israel’s Nov. 1 election. In a classroom in downtown Jerusalem, Avi Rose was teaching about Jewish identity through art to a group of Jewish students from abroad spending a gap year in Israel. Suddenly, movement outside caught his eye.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hadash Knesset members skip traditional photo in front of Israeli seal and flags
Hadash leader Ayman Odeh and the most prominent Arab party’s sole Jewish Member of Knesset, Ofer Cassif, refused to be photographed in front of Israel’s official seal and Israeli flags, breaking with tradition for lawmakers ahead of the parliament’s inauguration. In a video, a Knesset usher leads...
Cleveland Jewish News
A breakable alliance? Israeli conference spotlights worrying socio-political trends in US
It’s referred to as the “unbreakable alliance,” but a conference in Tel Aviv on Monday painted a more disturbing picture, of a U.S.-Israel relationship headed for trouble. The conference, titled “Israel-U.S. Relations: Trends and Looking Ahead,” became a call to arms as speakers insisted the matter was...
Cleveland Jewish News
US ‘deeply concerned’ by surge in violence in Judea and Samaria
The Biden administration on Tuesday called on Israel and the Palestinian Authority to take steps to calm tensions in Judea and Samaria, just hours after a Palestinian terrorist killed three Israelis in a stabbing and car-ramming rampage in and around the city of Ariel. “The United States is deeply concerned...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas: No option other than to deal with Netanyahu
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview that aired on Sunday that he has no choice but to coordinate with Benjamin Netanyahu. “I knew Netanyahu for a long time, since the 1990s. … He is a man who doesn’t believe in peace, but I have no other choice but to deal with him,” said Abbas, according to Reuters.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel reprimands Ukraine ambassador over UN vote
Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk on Tuesday to express Jerusalem’s disapproval following Kyiv’s vote in favor of an anti-Israel resolution at the U.N. General Assembly. The General Assembly Fourth Committee (also known as the Special Political and Decolonization Committee) on Nov. 11...
Cleveland Jewish News
FBI’s decision to investigate IDF ‘undermines the Pentagon’s own conclusions’
A decision by the FBI to investigate the Israel Defense Forces over the May 11 death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin undermines the official positions of the Pentagon and the United States State Department, both of which welcomed the IDF’s own investigation into the matter, an Israeli expert on U.S.-Israeli relations told JNS.
Cleveland Jewish News
US CENTCOM commander arrives in Israel for fourth visit
The Commander of the United States Central Command, Gen. Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel on Tuesday for his fourth visit to the country since taking up his position in April. Kurilla began his visit with a tour of the Rosh HaNikra border post on the Israeli-Lebanese border, accompanied by Israel...
Cleveland Jewish News
A terrorist with a work permit attacks economic cooperation
The Israeli defense establishment is disturbed by the fact that the 18-year-old Palestinian terrorist who went on a deadly stabbing and car-ramming spree on Tuesday had a valid work visa from Israel. While a rare case among the 130,000 Palestinians who have work permits to enter Israel or Israeli communities...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump: Israel is a ‘miracle’ but some American Jews ‘not doing the right thing’ by it
Israel is a modern-day “miracle” and its relationship with the United States is deep-seated and multi-dimensional, former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday. Speaking at the Zionist Organization of America’s 2022 Gala in New York City, Trump said, “The United States and Israel are not just allies on a military basis, but economically and politically; we’re allies morally, culturally and spiritually and we always will be—at least if I have anything to do about it.”
Cleveland Jewish News
CEO of American Jewish Committee, ready to respond to whatever challenges confront him.
Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, is ready to respond to whatever challenges confront him. “The moment drives what we do,” Deutch told the Cleveland Jewish News in an Oct. 26 interview. “The past couple of weeks, Kanye West’s outrageous, antisemitic outbursts really provide an opportunity for...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu’s return to power brings mixed reactions
Stephen H. Hoffman hopes that Benjamin Netanyahu will be a “magician.”. Hoffman, chairman of the board of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation in Cleveland, was in Jerusalem for a visit to the foundation’s programs in Israel, told the Cleveland Jewish News that he hopes Netanyahu “will be able to placate his coalition partners without destroying the relationships with the American Jewish community, and that he won’t be forced to put people who in the past articulated an extremist agenda visa vis Israel’s Arab citizens, Bedouin citizens and others in charge of entities.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Russia, Iran heading for defeat in Ukraine
Those who are nostalgic for the heyday of neoconservatism might want to know that on Wednesday, former President George W. Bush will host a video discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Bush – whose famous 2002 “Axis of Evil” State of the Union address listed Russia’s loyal ally Iran alongside...
Cleveland Jewish News
Leaders of Jordan, Sudan congratulate Netanyahu
The leaders of Jordan and Sudan congratulated Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on his Nov. 1 election victory. Jordanian King Abdullah II and Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday, although no details of the conversation were released. The two men had an up-and-down relationship during Netanyahu’s previous 12-year tenure as premier, with Amman regularly publicly slamming alleged Israeli violations of the religious status quo in Jerusalem, foremost as they relate to the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli official meets Omani FM in drive to normalize ties
A senior Israeli official recently met with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi, the foreign minister of Oman, to strengthen ties and promote regional cooperation. Oman seeks to distinguish itself from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, so any advancement in relations would require a separate and direct link between Muscat and Jerusalem, according to an official Israeli Foreign Ministry document obtained by i24NEWS.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel green lights gas field off Gaza, but concerned Hamas will use revenue for terror
It was 22 years ago that PLO chairman and arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat appeared on Palestinian television to announce the discovery of natural gas off the coast of Gaza. Arafat described the discovery as “a gift from God” to the Palestinian people, smiling from the bridge of a fishing boat. “This will provide a solid foundation for our economy, for establishing an independent state with holy Jerusalem as its capital,” he said. But instead of working to create a Palestinian state, Arafat launched the Second Intifada, and the gas field was closed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Arafat death probe head says people trying to silence him
Over the past week, hundreds of testimonies and documents from the Palestinian investigation into the circumstances of the death of Yasser Arafat have been leaked to social media and Palestinian media outlets. Information from the probe over a decade ago continues to leak and every day new testimonies of persons...
Cleveland Jewish News
FBI to investigate death of Shireen Abu Akleh as Israel calls probe ‘serious mistake’
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, Israeli media reported on Monday. In September, the IDF concluded its own investigation into the death of Abu Akleh, who was killed during a firefight between Israeli forces...
Cleveland Jewish News
Donald Trump to run for president in 2024
Two days before he filed paperwork to establish his candidacy, Trump received the Zionist Organization of America’s Theodor Herzl Medallion for his achievements on behalf of Israel and world Jewry. The post Donald Trump to run for president in 2024 election appeared first on JNS.org.
