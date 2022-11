Carolyn F. Woodward, 84, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in the Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill. She was born May 31, 1938, in Bellburn, West Virginia, to the late Russell R. and Edith M.(Dorsey) Nutter and was the widow of Robert E. Woodward.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO