New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has previously stated that he doesn’t agree with the rule that prevents teams from challenging plays that happen under two minutes. So it was no surprise that he had an issue with the controversial play on Sunday that helped keep the Buffalo Bills’ game-tying drive going at the end of an epic back-and-forth meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen linked up with wideout Gabriel Davis on a 20-yard sideline catch that would have been overturned as incomplete if reviewed, according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO