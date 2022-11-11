Read full article on original website
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Sporting News
Why was Aaron Rodgers mad, yelling at Packers HC Matt LaFleur late vs. Cowboys? 'Every single play call, probably'
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur have not always gotten along on the sideline. And there was yet another tense moment between Packers QB and coach against the Cowboys on Sunday. Following a fourth-quarter three-and-out, after which the Packers called a timeout on third down to adjust the play call, Rodgers was seen coming over to the sideline clearly upset after their attempt on third down fell apart.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update
The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
Bill Belichick chimes in on controversial play that happened during Bills-Vikings game
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has previously stated that he doesn’t agree with the rule that prevents teams from challenging plays that happen under two minutes. So it was no surprise that he had an issue with the controversial play on Sunday that helped keep the Buffalo Bills’ game-tying drive going at the end of an epic back-and-forth meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen linked up with wideout Gabriel Davis on a 20-yard sideline catch that would have been overturned as incomplete if reviewed, according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson.
USFL sets kickoff date for 2023 season as Stallions look to defend title
The USFL will be back for a second season as the upstart spring league announced the start date for 2023. The Birmingham Stallions are the defending champions.
WBAY Green Bay
LIVE BLOG: McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field in Packers-Cowboys game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-6) are looking to end a five-game losing streak as they return home to host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2). The game marks a return of former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to Lambeau Field. It’s McCarthy’s first visit back to Lambeau Field since taking over as coach of the Cowboys.
San Angelo LIVE!
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Spoil McCarthy’s Return to Green Bay in OT
GREEN BAY, WI — The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) traveled to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3:25 CST. Cowboys’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s first trip back to Green Bay since being fired in 2018 soured as the Packers beat the Cowboys in overtime, 31-28. After a scoreless 1st quarter, the Cowboys got on the board when QB Dak Prescott connected with WR CeeDee Lamb for a 3-yard touchdown. The 17-play, 83-yard drive took 8:21 off the clock and gave Dallas the lead with 9:52 remaining in the 2nd quarter, 7-0.
