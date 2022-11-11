Read full article on original website
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her NecklaceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rentsBeth TorresBronx, NY
baristanet.com
Everything Organic Under The Sun at Montclair’s Organic Sun Market
Montclair, NJ – Montclair has a new small specialty food store which makes shopping for flexitarian and plant forward eaters a breeze. Every item for sale at Organic Sun Market is cruelty free and climate friendly. Owner John Pierre Charles opened the shop in mid October with this mission:...
baristanet.com
Pies and More! Order Your Thanksgiving Desserts!
You simply cannot have Thanksgiving dinner without dessert. But with all the cooking already happening in the kitchen, why not order some pies and other sweet treats from one of the many local bakeries? Check out these shops in the area for an amazing selection of options to finish of your holiday meal!
baristanet.com
Montclair Council Proposing Less Public Meetings in 2023 and Holing Up in Conference Room
Montclair, NJ – On Monday, at its next regular meeting, Montclair’s town council will propose the council meeting schedule for 2023. In 2022, Montclair’s town council has 10 conference and 12 regular meetings scheduled for the year – 22 in total. In 2023, the council is proposing 7 conference meetings and 10 regular meetings, for a total of 17.
thepositivecommunity.com
We Love an African American Parade!
Folks in Harlem proudly marched along Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard between West 111th and 137th Streets on September 18, 2022. After the cancellation of the in-person event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of pent up energy could be seen and felt on that beautiful September Sunday. This year’s grand marshals, mostly from the healthcare community, led the parade with its aptly-named theme for 2022, “Good health is essential.”
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location
A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
Cuban Cousins Expand Authentic Cafe With Third Hudson County Location
A pair of cousins whose families moved to the United States from Cuba are opening their third Cuban bakery in Hudson County. Daniel Gonzalez and Yosvany Perez purchased two El Fenix locations in Union City and West New York, from another family in 2019, and revamped the menus. Now, they're...
Renna Media
Linden High School is a Wonderland!
The drama department at Linden High School is leaping into the school year with their production of Alice in Wonderland: Down the Rabbit Hole on November 17th and 18th at 7:00 p.m. Drama teacher, Sandy Fenelus, directs this modern-day adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s trip to Wonderland in which the restless...
Elaborate monuments in middle of N.J. cemetery give a glimpse into Victorian era
Beyond the gates of the Fairmount Cemetery in Newark, tree-lined roads meander through perfectly manicured lawns and past hundreds of modest headstones and grave markers. At the center of the 150-acre cemetery is a breathtaking grouping of stone monuments that serve as a relic of a time when the Brick City’s industrious and wealthy leaders memorialized their loved ones in ornate stone creations. These monuments — all erected about 100 years ago — transformed a section of the cemetery into an extravagant sculpture garden.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington NAACP celebrates 41st anniversary with dinner
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington NAACP’s 41st anniversary Freedom Fund Dinner was a sweeping success, drawing many community officials and residents to celebrate the civil rights organization on Friday, Nov. 4, at the D’Lorice banquet hall in Irvington. As part of the evening’s theme, “This Is Power,” the Irvington NAACP honored three community organizations at this year’s dinner: the Irvington chapter of the National Action Network, the Newark Community Health Center of Irvington and the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp.
Movie Filming In Paterson Seeks Actors, Pays Up To $3,000
Looking for a shortcut to Hollywood, or just need some extra cash?. A short film called "An Expectation" will be filming early next year in Paterson. There are seven supporting roles and another 15 smaller parts up for grabs listed in the casting call. "An Expectation" follows immigrant Yakup as...
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Actors sleep outdoors in NYC in solidarity with homeless youth
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Dozens of stars from Broadway, TV and film headed to bed outside in Manhattan on Sunday night for a “sleep out” to raise awareness for what it is like to be a young person sleeping on the streets. Sunday marked the 10th year Rachel Brosnahan gave up her bed for a sleeping […]
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
baristanet.com
Get Ready To Go Walking in a Montclair Winter Wonderland
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Center BID is partnering with The Wellmont Theater and Pharmacie Bar+Kitchen to celebrate shopping small all season long starting on November 26th at 12PM for Shop Small Saturday. The Winter Wonderland will kick off with live music and special guests at the Wellmont Arts Plaza, located at 5 Seymour Street in Montclair. Vanguard Theater, Jazz House Kids and Arthur Murray Dance Studio will also be contributing to the festival with live music + performances. The tree lighting will take place on the Wellmont Arts Plaza at 6PM, November 26.
baristanet.com
Sponsored: Brookdale ShopRite Continues Climate Friendly Sustainability Mission With EV Charging Stations
Neil Greenstein, owner/operator of Brookdale ShopRite, hosted an inaugural ribbon cutting ceremony this chilly morning for its new EVgo electric vehicle fast charging station – located in the store parking lot next to Order, Pickup, Delivery area (formerly known as ShopRite from Home). Recognizing the increasing number of electric vehicles in our community, ShopRite has installed EVgo technology to add value and time-saving convenience for shoppers and drivers of electric vehicles. The Brookdale ShopRite launch is the first part of a plan to install additional charging stations across ShopRite’s state footprint.
Caught being kind: N.J. school uses special vending machine to reward students
A Norwood Public School teacher caught fourth-grader Keira Lewis picking up dropped pencils and helping her classmates with their math work. Another teacher caught second-grader Rory Neals cleaning up spilled water in the classroom. “I saw they needed help, so I helped them,” Rory said as he recalled the day...
Man shot and killed near Hackensack, NJ barber shop identified
28-year-old Vidal R. Nieves died after being struck by bullets near the intersection of Essex and Lehigh streets.
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
