Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has ruled that former State Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office knowingly and purposefully violated the state’s open records law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetum says Hawley’s office failed to provide email records requested in 2017 by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. In his judgement, Beetum says those emails showed – “at a minimum – a questionable use of government resources” to support Hawley’s U.S. Senate campaign. The judge says the Attorney General’s Office prevented an opposing party committee from accessing documents “potentially damaging to then-Attorney General Hawley’s political campaign.” Beetum’s ruling fines the attorney general’s office 12-thousand-dollars and also ordered the agency to pay attorney’s fees and costs associated with the case.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO