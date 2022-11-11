Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

Read full article on original website
Illinois Amendment 1: Some waiting for certified tally while supporters claim victory
(The Center Square) – Projections show the amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights in the Illinois Constitution received 53% support of all votes cast in last week's election, exceeding the simple majority of all voters threshold needed to pass. Some are waiting to see the officially certified results. The measure...
Supporters of the SAFE-T Act resist changes as Illinois lawmakers convene for veto session
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have said they will be addressing the controversial SAFE-T Act during the veto session, but what changes will be made remains to be seen. The Pretrial Fairness Act provision of the law abolishes cash bail on Jan. 1, making...
Comment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors. Ashcroft, a Republican who is...
Illinois parole board has quorum, expects elevated clemency requests
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Prisoner Review Board now has a quorum and it’s expected the number of clemency requests will be heavy. The PRB reviews parole requests and what to do with people who violate conditions of release. Earlier this year, state senators rejected several of...
Missouri attorney general’s office fined $12,000 for Sunshine Law violations under Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge hammered the Missouri attorney general’s office on Monday for purposeful and knowing violations of the Sunshine Law under former Attorney General Josh Hawley, issuing maximum fines to the state agency. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem concluded the attorney general’s office...
Where refugees in Minnesota are arriving from
Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Minnesota using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois quick hits: Police seeking tips in gun theft case; Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection
Thieves used a stolen car to smash their way into an Oak Forest gun range and made off with nearly two dozen guns. Cameras showed four suspects who were able to steal 23 guns before fleeing the scene. Police recovered the stolen vehicle. Federal agents are assisting the Oak Forest Police Department with the investigation.
Pennsylvania to spend $100 million on mental health treatment, worker recruitment
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to spend $100 million on behavioral health, and a commission advised that the money go toward workforce development, service expansion, and criminal justice. So says a report from the Behavioral Health Commission, established in 2022 by Act 54 to figure out how...
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 16th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has ruled that former State Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office knowingly and purposefully violated the state’s open records law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetum says Hawley’s office failed to provide email records requested in 2017 by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. In his judgement, Beetum says those emails showed – “at a minimum – a questionable use of government resources” to support Hawley’s U.S. Senate campaign. The judge says the Attorney General’s Office prevented an opposing party committee from accessing documents “potentially damaging to then-Attorney General Hawley’s political campaign.” Beetum’s ruling fines the attorney general’s office 12-thousand-dollars and also ordered the agency to pay attorney’s fees and costs associated with the case.
Where refugees in South Carolina are arriving from
Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in South Carolina using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oregon governor declares emergency due to respiratory infections in children
Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Monday that would free up state and hospital resources to tackle increasing viral infections among infants and children. Brown’s 16-week order gives her agencies a broad sweep of authority to direct resources and circumvent existing regulations, if deemed necessary to alleviate the emergency. It also allows the Oregon Health Authority to deploy healthcare volunteers and create emergency healthcare centers, if necessary.
Louisiana sees major improvement on national education report card
BATON ROUGE, La. - While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday. Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according...
Turning 65? Sign up for Medicare or you may face lifelong penalties
Each year, thousands of people who fail to sign up for Medicare once they turn 65 are hit with lifetime penalties that could significantly increase their costs. The issue, affecting 779,400 Medicare beneficiaries nationally in 2021, largely stems from confusion and unfamiliarity of the rules, advocates for senior citizens say.
Council schedules special meeting Thursday on manager resignation and search committee
Luzerne County Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the resignation of county Manager Randy Robertson and the formation of a citizen search committee to help find the next manager. The meeting is listed as an “emergency voting session” on the council page of the county website....
Tennessee economic development agency wants $202.5M in additional funds mainly for incentives
(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development asked for $202.5 million in additional budget outlays for next fiscal year in its budget request meeting with Gov. Bill Lee and staff. The largest portion of the budget increase was for $103 million in FastTrack grants,...
Wyoming Area approves partnership with digital mental health provider Kooth
The Wyoming Area School Board voted Tuesday to approve a partnership with digital mental health provider Kooth. The state is funding Wyoming Area’s participation in the pilot program “to provide our students with access to a personalized, digital mental health and wellbeing platform,” Wyoming Area said on its website.
SC Adopt-A-Stream integral to clean water
The Palmetto State contains 30,000 miles of rivers and streams that drain water from its 20 million acres of land, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Along its inexorable journey to the Atlantic Ocean, some of that water is captured to sustain human, animal and plant life,...
Bryan-Smith become's first woman to win chamber's Lifetime Achievement Award
PLAINS TWP. — Lissa Bryan-Smith, a retired administrator for the Geisinger hospital system, has won many awards over the years, but the honor she received Tuesday night stood out as special to her. Bryan-Smith, 69, became the first woman to win the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Greater...
Margaret E. Kohl
Margaret E. Kohl, 80, of North Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth Hughes Allen. A graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, she worked in office administration for many years until she stayed home to raise a family.
