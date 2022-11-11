Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Before election, Israel approved $2.3 million plan to improve its image among Reform and Conservative Jews: Report
(JTA) — Concerned that progressive values widely held by American Jews were fueling growing skepticism about the Jewish state, the Israeli government launched an unprecedented plan to counter the trend, according to internal documents obtained by the Israeli watchdog newsroom Shomrim. The documents reveal a $2.3 million partnership between...
Netanyahu warns a 'pernicious' form of antisemitism more popular today
Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power following a closely fought contest in November's election occurs at a time when antisemitism has grabbed headlines.
‘The View’ Sparks Frenzied Antisemitism Debate: “Not An Argument That You Should ‘Both Sides’”
The View launched into a loaded discussion about the troubling rise of antisemitism on today’s episode, during which Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin clashed once again as tensions continue to rise at the panel ahead of next week’s midterm elections. After high-profile figures like Kanye West and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently sparked outrage for pushing antisemitic rhetoric and ideas, The View dove in during Hot Topics, sparking a debate about the response to such incidents and who is responsible for fueling the concerning trend. Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View‘s conservative voice, claimed the influx of antisemitism is coming from both...
The Jewish Press
Black Israeli Woman Runs Marathon. NY Times Calls Israel Racist
Lonah Chemtai Salpeter has been winning marathons around the world, representing Israel. The Kenyan immigrant to Israel will be running the New York City Marathon on November 6, 2022, so The New York Times thought it an opportune time to write a story about this Black Israeli who has an excellent chance of winning the race.
"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
Why the Jewish People Are the Rightful Owners of the Land of Israel | Opinion
Before the establishment of the State of Israel, the only people who called themselves "Palestinians" were the Jews.
Israel's Netanyahu officially tapped to form government
TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Israel's president officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government on Sunday, opening the door for the likely return to power of the long-serving leader after a one-year hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition ever.
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel watchdog alleges ‘sham hearings’ by controversial UN commission
The pro-Israel organization NGO Monitor is accusing the United Nations commission investigating Israel of ignoring the group’s research in favor of pro-Palestinian testimony that fits the commission’s biases. The U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva created the three-person commission last year following an 11-day conflict between Israel and...
The Jewish Press
Ra’am’s Mansour Abbas Warns Jewish Prayer at Temple Mount Will ‘Lead to War’
Mansour Abbas, chair of the Islamist Ra’am party, warned Thursday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News that allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount will “lead to war.”. Mansour said he is worried about the incoming right-wing government of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, comprised...
KEYT
Israel readies indictments in death of Palestinian-American
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army has moved toward the indictment of two commanders over the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man who was dragged from a car, bound and blindfolded after being stopped at a checkpoint. The Israeli military statement on Thursday nonetheless played down the role of the two commanders in the death of Omar Assad, saying it was “not possible to establish a correlation” between their conduct and his abrupt death. Israel has come under criticism from human rights groups that say it rarely holds soldiers accountable for the deaths of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The case of Assad, who lived for four decades in the United States, has drawn intense international scrutiny.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid: The Palestinians are using the UN to attack Israel
Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday condemned the United Nations General Assembly Fourth Committee’s vote on Friday to adopt an anti-Israel motion calling for the urgent rendering of an “advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”. Lapid in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump: Israel is a ‘miracle’ but some American Jews ‘not doing the right thing’ by it
Israel is a modern-day “miracle” and its relationship with the United States is deep-seated and multi-dimensional, former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday. Speaking at the Zionist Organization of America’s 2022 Gala in New York City, Trump said, “The United States and Israel are not just allies on a military basis, but economically and politically; we’re allies morally, culturally and spiritually and we always will be—at least if I have anything to do about it.”
US News and World Report
How a Maverick Brazil Lawmaker Helped Lula Beat Bolsonaro's Propaganda Machine
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - To bring down far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Andre Janones had to fight fire with fire. The little-known 38-year-old lawmaker was running a longshot presidential campaign until he joined forces in August with President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, adding bite to the leftist's campaign with his raw, no-holds-barred approach to online politics.
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hamas: Wage ‘periodic wars’ in Judea and Samaria
Mahmoud al-Zahar, a co-founder of Hamas and a former Palestinian Authority foreign minister, said recently that his organization should increase support for terror attacks against Israelis in Judea and Samaria with “words money, and weapons.”. In the interview on Palestine Today TV (Palestinian Islamic Jihad) on Oct. 31, al-Zahar...
The Jewish Press
Radicals with “Ben-Gvir-Phobia” Committed to Crashing Israel’s Diplomatic Relations
It’s in fashion to freak out about the supposedly “supremacist” Israeli government that might be formed in the coming weeks. A coalition led by the Likud with Ultra-Orthodox and Religious Zionist parties is said to be a nightmare scenario that will distance Israel from the West and from Jews in the Diaspora who mostly lean left.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad US sues Russia in an Israeli court to get back books
Agudas Chassidei Chabad, the umbrella organization for the worldwide Chabad-Lubavitch movement, has expanded its fight to return the Schneerson Collection to the possession of Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn by filing a lawsuit against Russia in Jerusalem District Court. The suit, filed by lawyers Uri Keidar and Avi Blum and supported...
Cleveland Jewish News
Google, Microsoft top list of Israel’s best employers
Tech titans took seven of the top 10 spots in this year’s survey of the 150 best employers in Israel. According to the survey, published by Globes and conducted by Statista, of the 150 best employers in Israel, 43% of respondents have been employed for five years or more, and 38.2% for between one and five years.
France 24
Rise of homophobic parties mobilises LGBTQ Israelis
After veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu topped the polls earlier this month, he is expected to form a coalition with two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and the extreme-right Religious Zionism alliance. One far-right lawmaker, Avi Maoz, set the tone last week, telling army radio: "We're going to study the legal avenues to...
