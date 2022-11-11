ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden administration halts student loan relief applications after Texas ruling

By Aimee Picchi
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3if5gl_0j7VbSh600

The Biden administration has stopped taking applications for its student debt forgiveness program, citing a Thursday ruling from a federal judge in Texas that declared the program "unlawful."

On Friday, the Department of Education's student debt relief website displayed a message informing borrowers that "student loan debt relief is blocked." It added, "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."

The Education Department said it will hold the applications for the roughly 26 million people who have already applied for forgiveness.

The application's closure marks a departure from the Education Department's previous stance following an October court ruling that put a temporary stay on the program in response to an emergency motion brought by attorneys for several Republican-led states. After that ruling, the Biden administration continued to keep the application open because the stay only halted the discharge of debts. It had encouraged borrowers to apply nonetheless.

The Texas ruling "vacates the entire program, so they can't have borrowers continue to apply," noted higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz, who said he estimates there are about 38 million people eligible for the debt relief program. "For the 12 million who haven't yet submitted applications, they can't submit applications now."

Judge: "Unlawful"

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, was in response to a lawsuit from a conservative group called the Job Creators Network Foundation, which argued the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program.

Pittman declared the program "unlawful," citing the 2002 Higher Education Relief Opportunities For Students Act (HEROES), which gives the Education Department the ability to grant waivers to financial aid recipients.

"Whether the program constitutes good public policy is not the role of this Court to determine," Pittman wrote in his decision. "In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone."

The Biden administration said it plans to appeal the ruling, but the legal process could take weeks to play out. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the case. That circuit has "arguably become one of the most conservative appeals courts in the country," Height Securities noted in a Friday research report.

After the appeals court decision, either side is likely to appeal to the Supreme Court, where Justice Samuel A. Alito, a conservative, will first review the case, Height Securities said.

Whatever the outcome, it could take time for the legal process to unfold, Kantrowitz noted. That could create a financial crunch for many borrowers because the student debt repayment hiatus expires in December, which means repayments will resume in January.

If the case is resolved in favor of the Biden administration before year-end, it's possible some of the 26 million people who applied before the application was shut down could get their debt waived before January. But the 12 million people who haven't yet submitted applications could be on the hook for repayment in early 2023 because the Department of Education and loan servicers may not have enough time to process new applications before January, Kantrowitz added.

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later

Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Investopedia

Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness

On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal

From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’

Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
Business Insider

The White House is reportedly considering extending the student-loan payment pause again as Biden's debt relief sits in federal courts

The White House is considering extending the student-loan payment pause again, per The Washington Post. This comes as Biden's debt relief is on pause after federal courts blocked its implementation. The legal process could take months, but the administration is confident it will prevail in court. Student-loan borrowers might not...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says

A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden administration faces tough questions as student loan plan held up in court

The Biden administration is facing questions and backlash after its $500 billion student debt transfer was blocked in court two days following the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the program on Aug. 24, and it was always seen as a way to drive turnout among younger, educated voters, but with the program on ice, perhaps permanently, some cynicism has developed among those who stood to benefit.
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
26K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy