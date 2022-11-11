Read full article on original website
October inflation breakdown: Where are Americans seeing prices rise the fastest?
Inflation continued to hover near a 40-year high last month, squeezing Americans in the form of higher prices for basic necessities like groceries, rent and electricity.
Inflation fell to 7.7 percent annual increase in October
Consumer prices rose at slower rates in October, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department. The annual inflation rate fell to 7.7 percent in October from 8.2 percent in September, according to the consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched inflation gauge. Economists expected the annual inflation rate to fall to 7.9 percent, according to consensus projections.
US News and World Report
Czech Wage Growth Below 5% Needed to Tame Inflation, Central Bank Governor Says
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech central bank Governor Ales Michl said on Monday the state budget deficit needed to shrink and nominal wages should not rise too quickly next year, as the bank seeks to rein in inflation pressures. "For rate stability, we need two additional things that will cut the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Slumps; Inflation Expectations Edge Up
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment slumped in November amid persistent worries about inflation and higher interest rates, according to a survey on Friday, which also hinted at a sharp slowdown in spending on goods. The University of Michigan's preliminary November reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in...
5 areas Americans saw relief from inflation
New consumer price index (CPI) data — a benchmark report used to gauge inflation — released Thursday showed inflation coming down further than economists expected.
Washington Examiner
Why inflation is far from defeated
It's an unfortunate truth, but inflation is far from defeated. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported consumer price inflation for October. The headline inflation number was 0.4%, with core inflation at 0.3%. The numbers were a little bit better than expected, but inflation remains very elevated. The Cleveland Federal Reserve sees headline inflation for November running up over 7% both monthly and annually. That is a far cry from the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target.
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says 'true' US inflation may have cooled to below 4% - and points to falling rental prices and slowing wage growth as proof
The rampant inflation that has roiled the US economy this year may be fading, Paul Krugman said. The Nobel Prize-winning economist pointed to a cooling rental market and slowing wage growth. Underlying inflation may have dropped as low as 3%, Krugman said. Sliding rental prices and slowing wage growth suggest...
invezz.com
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast as U.S. inflation cooled down in October
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 5.9%, the Dow added 4.25%, and the Nasdaq gained 8.1%. The U.S. reported that the Consumer Price Index rose by less than anticipated in October. Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced last week as better-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes.
India's Oct retail inflation eases, spurs smaller rate hike views
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, helped by a slower rise in food prices and a higher base effect, strengthening bets of smaller rate hikes by the country's central bank at its meeting next month.
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says the drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is 'increasingly plausible'
The drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is "increasingly plausible," Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to slowing rent and wage growth, which could mean inflation is coming under control. Stock market investors have cheered Thursday's CPI report, sending the Nasdaq up 6%. October's inflation...
India's October WPI inflation eases to 8.39% y/y
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) (INWPI=ECI) eased in October to 8.39% year-on-year, the lowest since March 2021, helped by a fall in commodity prices, government data showed on Monday.
Dow soars 1,200 points, S&P 500 jumps 5% in biggest rally in two years after light inflation report
Stocks mounted their biggest rally since 2020 after October’s reading of consumer prices raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,201.43 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715.37 for its biggest one-day gain since stocks were emerging from the depths of the pandemic bear market. The S&P 500 jumped 5.54% to 3,956.37 in its biggest rally since April 2020. The Nasdaq Composite surged 7.35%, its best since March 2020, closing at 11,114.15.
Inflation holds grip on US economy in October as prices remain stubbornly high
Inflation cooled more than expected in October, but consumer prices remained near a multi-decade high, continuing to squeeze millions of U.S. households and small businesses. The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 0.4% in October from the previous month. Prices climbed 7.7% on an annual basis.
US consumer sentiment drops amid fears of rising inflation
Consumer sentiment dropped in November amid fears about rising inflation and high interest rates. A recent survey has shown that consumers drastically slowed down spending on goods. US consumer sentiment drops. According to a preliminary reading by the University of Michigan, the index on consumer sentiment dropped from 59.9 in...
CNET
October's Inflation Rate Slows a Little, Though Food and Gas Prices Remain High
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After months of rapidly rising prices, inflation cooled in October more than experts anticipated, according to the latest government inflation data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
October inflation cooled more than expected, but it's still close to 40-year highs. Here's what 5 experts have said about the risk of stagflation hitting the US economy
Inflation cooled in October, but prices have been elevated for over 20 months now, raising concerns of stagflation. That means the economy could be slammed with high unemployment, low growth, and persistent inflation - as well as a steep drop in stocks. Here's what five experts have said about the...
Washington Examiner
Yellen warns US may not be out of the woods yet on inflation
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she is not reading too much into October’s inflation report, which showed price pressures abating faster than expected and sent markets soaring. While the consumer price index report, which showed annual inflation slowed to 7.7%, was good news, it might not mean that inflation...
U.S. consumer inflation eased to 7.7 percent over past 12 months
Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier and 0.4 percent from September,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Dollar Regains Some Ground as Investors Re-Examine Fed Bets
(Updates prices, adds commentary, New York dateline) New York/London (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and yen on Monday, as investors kept their focus on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking path after a policymaker said too much was being made of last week's cooler U.S. inflation data.
getnews.info
