US News and World Report

UK Says Sunak, China's Xi Cancel G20 Meeting Due to Scheduling Issues

LONDON (Reuters) -A planned G20 meeting between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Xi Jinping of China has been cancelled due to "scheduling issues", a Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday. The schedule at the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali has been disrupted by an emergency meeting...
US News and World Report

Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
US News and World Report

Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
US News and World Report

Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
US News and World Report

Person Who Left Bomb Causing Istanbul Explosion Arrested - Anadolu Citing Minister

(Reuters) - The person who left the bomb that caused Istanbul's explosion was arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday according to state-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account. Six people were killed and 81 others wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street...
US News and World Report

Attacks in Ukraine During G20 Shows Putin's Contempt for International Rules, Spain's PM Says

MADRID (Reuters) - The attacks in Ukraine during the G20 summit in Indonesia this week shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's contempt towards international rules, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Sanchez also entirely blamed Russia for the crises on the food and energy markets in a news conference...
US News and World Report

Japan 'Deeply Concerned' Over Poland Blast, Kishida Tells G7, NATO Meet

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended an emergency meeting of G7 advanced economies and NATO member nations held on Wednesday after news of a missile dropped in Poland, Japan's foreign ministry said. Kishida told the meeting, held in Bali on the sidelines of a G20...
US News and World Report

Israel Admonishes Ukrainian Ambassador Over U.N. Vote

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks...
US News and World Report

Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War

(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
US News and World Report

Russia Says Missile Strike in Poland Caused by Ukrainian Air Defence

(Reuters) -Russia said an explosion in Poland on Tuesday had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, and that Russian strikes in Ukraine had been no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border. Moscow said on Wednesday it had nothing to do with the blast, which...
US News and World Report

NATO to Meet on Wednesday at Request of Poland for Consultations - Diplomats

PARIS (Reuters) - NATO ambassadors will meet on Wednesday at the request of Poland on basis of the alliance's Article 4, two European diplomats told Reuters after an explosion in Poland close to the Ukrainian border reportedly caused by a stray Russian missile. According to article 4 of the alliance's...
US News and World Report

Six Dead in Istanbul Blast, Erdogan Says It 'Smells Like Terrorism'

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Six people were killed and 53 others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism". Ambulances raced to the scene on the packed Istiklal Avenue, which...
US News and World Report

Russia Denies Reports of Missiles Striking Poland

Russia’s defense ministry has denied allegations circulating that its missiles struck Poland on Tuesday, not long after a U.S. intelligence official said that Russian strikes killed two people in a possible escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made...
US News and World Report

Palestinian Kills Three in West Bank as Israeli Politics Veers Rightward

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian killed three Israelis near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and was hailed by Islamist militants as a hero on Tuesday, hours before Israel swore in lawmakers set to return Benjamin Netanyahu to power atop a hard-right coalition. The attack at Ariel settlement's...
US News and World Report

Yellen Calls for International Help for Ukraine After Wave of Missile Attacks

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday called for international support for Ukraine and said she wanted to acknowledge a wave of Russian missile attacks on the country in the past day. Yellen, speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, said the war had...

