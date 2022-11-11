Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
UK Says Sunak, China's Xi Cancel G20 Meeting Due to Scheduling Issues
LONDON (Reuters) -A planned G20 meeting between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Xi Jinping of China has been cancelled due to "scheduling issues", a Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday. The schedule at the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali has been disrupted by an emergency meeting...
US News and World Report
Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
US News and World Report
Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
US News and World Report
Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
US News and World Report
Person Who Left Bomb Causing Istanbul Explosion Arrested - Anadolu Citing Minister
(Reuters) - The person who left the bomb that caused Istanbul's explosion was arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday according to state-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account. Six people were killed and 81 others wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Kamala Harris to Visit Philippine Islands at Edge of South China Sea Dispute
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippine islands of Palawan on the edge of the disputed South China Sea, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, in a move that may be interpreted by Beijing as a rebuke. The visit, scheduled for next Tuesday, will make...
US News and World Report
China Premier Li Emphasised 'Irresponsibility' of Nuclear Threats at Asia Summit - U.S. Official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with U.S. President...
US News and World Report
Attacks in Ukraine During G20 Shows Putin's Contempt for International Rules, Spain's PM Says
MADRID (Reuters) - The attacks in Ukraine during the G20 summit in Indonesia this week shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's contempt towards international rules, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Sanchez also entirely blamed Russia for the crises on the food and energy markets in a news conference...
US News and World Report
Japan 'Deeply Concerned' Over Poland Blast, Kishida Tells G7, NATO Meet
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended an emergency meeting of G7 advanced economies and NATO member nations held on Wednesday after news of a missile dropped in Poland, Japan's foreign ministry said. Kishida told the meeting, held in Bali on the sidelines of a G20...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says U.S., China Statement on Nuclear Threats 'Weighty Statements'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that he welcomed the statements from the United States and China from the Group of 20 meeting on the inadmissibility of threats to use nuclear weapons. "This is a grouping of very weighty states. And today, on the eve...
US News and World Report
Israel Admonishes Ukrainian Ambassador Over U.N. Vote
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
US News and World Report
Polish President Says Missile That Killed Two Was Probably Ukrainian Air Defence
WARSAW (Reuters) -A missile that hit Poland killing two people was probably a Ukrainian air defence missile and there was no evidence to suggest the incident was an intentional attack by Russia, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday. The announcement, which followed similar suggestions by the United States, was...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russian Software Disguised as American Finds Its Way Into U.S. Army, CDC Apps
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of smartphone applications in Apple and Google's online stores contain computer code developed by a technology company, Pushwoosh, that presents itself as based in the United States, but is actually Russian, Reuters has found. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States' main...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Missile Strike in Poland Caused by Ukrainian Air Defence
(Reuters) -Russia said an explosion in Poland on Tuesday had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, and that Russian strikes in Ukraine had been no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border. Moscow said on Wednesday it had nothing to do with the blast, which...
US News and World Report
NATO to Meet on Wednesday at Request of Poland for Consultations - Diplomats
PARIS (Reuters) - NATO ambassadors will meet on Wednesday at the request of Poland on basis of the alliance's Article 4, two European diplomats told Reuters after an explosion in Poland close to the Ukrainian border reportedly caused by a stray Russian missile. According to article 4 of the alliance's...
US News and World Report
Six Dead in Istanbul Blast, Erdogan Says It 'Smells Like Terrorism'
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Six people were killed and 53 others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism". Ambulances raced to the scene on the packed Istiklal Avenue, which...
US News and World Report
Russia Denies Reports of Missiles Striking Poland
Russia’s defense ministry has denied allegations circulating that its missiles struck Poland on Tuesday, not long after a U.S. intelligence official said that Russian strikes killed two people in a possible escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Kills Three in West Bank as Israeli Politics Veers Rightward
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian killed three Israelis near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and was hailed by Islamist militants as a hero on Tuesday, hours before Israel swore in lawmakers set to return Benjamin Netanyahu to power atop a hard-right coalition. The attack at Ariel settlement's...
US News and World Report
Yellen Calls for International Help for Ukraine After Wave of Missile Attacks
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday called for international support for Ukraine and said she wanted to acknowledge a wave of Russian missile attacks on the country in the past day. Yellen, speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, said the war had...
Comments / 0